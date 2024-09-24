The Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation 2024 held in Nanning

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

On the morning of September 23, the Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation 2024 (FCATTCI), co-hosted by the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center and the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, began in Nanning, Guangxi.

The opening ceremony

During the opening ceremony, several cooperation agreements with ASEAN were inked, focusing on three key areas: bilateral mechanisms for technology transfer cooperation, platform development, and collaboration on innovation resources. These agreements aim to further enhance the integration of innovation entities between China and ASEAN. Furthermore, the 2nd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition awards were presented, and the 3rd edition was launched, aiming to bolster regional innovation capabilities.

The event also featured the China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Camp China Tour, which encourages deeper exchanges among youth, while fostering technology transfers and innovation cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

This year's FCATTCI highlighted key cooperation areas such as green technology and artificial intelligence (AI), offering a diverse array of activities, including the opening ceremony and main forum, the 6th 10+3 Young Scientist Forum, the 2024 China-ASEAN AI Cooperation Conference, and the China-ASEAN Technology Matching Meeting. Running concurrently was the 21st Exhibition on Advanced Technologies of the China-ASEAN Expo. By adopting a Conference plus exhibition model, organizers aim to exchange insights, spark creativity, and shape a vision for technological innovation, contributing to the development of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

SOURCE CRIOnline