THE FUTURE IS NOW | Hiksemi Thailand Dealer Appreciation Conference 2023

BANGKOK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Hiksemi Thailand Dealer Appreciation Conference, themed "THE FUTURE IS NOW", was held in Bangkok on Nov. 23rd, bringing together Hiksemi's Thailand distributors and dealers to look back on achievements and explore what the trend ahead in the future.

At the conference, Ariel Tian, the marketing director of Hiksemi and Kiko Zhu, the sales director in Asia-Pacific reviewed the past achievements, shared the product and brand layout of Hiksemi, discussed the development trend of the storage industry, and awarded the excellent distributors and dealers in 2023.

2023 is a breakthrough year for Hiksemi in the Thai market. Thanks to the efforts of all the loyal distributors and dealers, Hiksemi has achieved great success in brand awareness and sales performance based on the strength of its products, sales channels and marketing activities. As a global provider of ultimate storage products and solutions, Hiksemi is committed to constantly exploring to meet the demand of customers. Seeing that the advanced technology has emerged as the mainstream in data storage, Hiksemi has made full efforts in the field of PCIe 4.0 SSDs and other storage products with the latest technology.

In 2023, Hiksemi has launched high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSD, FUTURE Series, with the breakthrough of a maximum sequential reading speed of 7450MB/S, it has led the trend of gaming storage products in Thailand. Just as the product name FUTURE, this series is born to break limits and embrace the future.

In addition to FUTURE series, Hiksemi has also released other gaming level storage products, like CITY FUN Memory Card, SHIELD PSSD, to complete the entire gaming applications. The gaming field is only one of the advantageous application scenarios of Hiksemi. With the innovation of technology, Hiksemi has covered various scenarios in both personal and business fields.

Hiksemi will continue to strengthen technological innovation and iterative upgrades to bring more technological breakthroughs for premium products including PCIe 5.0 SSDs, leading the Thai SSD market into the 5.0 era. Hiksemi will develop in an even more prosperous way.

In the future, Hiksemi will continue to improve product capability, channel structure, enhance brand image and penetrate more and more regions.

With the successful conclusion of the conference, Hiksemi's brand building journey will set sail further, and Hiksemi, together with all distributors and dealers, is firmly determined to build a brighter future.

