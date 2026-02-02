- Osstem Implant Dominates Indian Market with 35% Share; Accelerates 'Digital Transformation' in 2026

- Global Steady-seller 'TSIII SA' Drives Market Leadership, with Rapidly Rising Demand for Premium Lines (CA, NH_HA)

NEW DELHI, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem Implant, the world's leading dental implant manufacturer by sales volume, is capturing the trust of India's 1.4 billion population with its innovative quality and cutting-edge digital solutions. According to Osstem Implant India, the company maintains an undisputed No. 1 position with a 35% market share, recording an average annual sales volume of over 400,000 implants. As the company projects over 12% growth in 2025, sales for its premium lineups, including 'CA' and 'NH_HA,' have surged by more than 20%, leading the demand for high-end dental solutions in India.

The Gold Standard: Osstem Implant Redefines Dental Care in India with Unrivaled Quality and Innovation

Proven Reliability of 'TSIII SA' as a Core Foundation, Expanding into Premium Solutions

The secret behind Osstem's success lies in its sophisticated product design and surface treatment technologies optimized for diverse bone qualities.

TSIII SA (The Core Benchmark): As Osstem's flagship model trusted by clinicians worldwide, the TSIII SA features a Tapered design and Self-Tapping functionality, providing superior initial stability and a smooth path of insertion. The SA surface treatment reduces the osseointegration period by approximately 4 to 6 weeks compared to traditional RBM surfaces, enabling faster treatment. Furthermore, the TSIII SA Ø3.0 (narrow diameter) model features an enhanced strength design, significantly increasing fatigue life and reducing the risk of fracture under repetitive masticatory loads.

2026 Digital Transformation: Exclusive Distribution of Advanced Diagnostics

In 2026, Osstem has further solidified its role as a digital leader by becoming the exclusive distributor of Medit, the global leader in intraoral scanners. The 'Medit i900 Mobility', launched last year, combines the top-tier performance of the i600/700/i900c series with enhanced portability, maximizing clinical efficiency within the practice. By providing vivid 3D imaging, it eliminates the discomfort of traditional rubber impressions, offering a seamless and "mess-free" experience for patients.

Osstem's digital surgery kits, 'OneGuide' and 'OneCAS,' work in tandem with these scanners to enhance surgical precision. The OneGuide Kit allows for accurate placement within 0.1mm through a simple 2-3 step drilling process, even in narrow oral spaces. The OneCAS Kit, designed for complex sinus lifts, features a rounded drill design to ensure safety by preventing membrane perforation, earning high praise from both novice and expert clinicians.

The company is also leading the way in dental imaging with its self-developed CBCT, the 'T2 Plus.' It delivers an industry-leading 0.05mm ultra-high resolution for precise diagnosis while incorporating 'Ultra Low Dose' technology to minimize radiation exposure. This provides a safe diagnostic environment even for children and pregnant women, contributing to a remarkable 110% year-on-year growth in the diagnostic equipment sector.

'Quality Through Education': Empowering Indian Dental Professionals

Beyond product supply, Osstem is dedicated to clinical education, hosting over 100 seminars and training courses annually across India. The newly established 'Digital Basic Course' in 2026 is expected to significantly elevate the standard of digital dentistry in the Indian dental community.

"We don't just sell products; we provide world-proven technology and a comprehensive education system," said an official from Osstem Implant. "Through unrivaled quality and digital innovation, we will continue to set the 'Gold Standard' for the future of dental care in India."

SOURCE OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.