The Grand Opening of AIMA's First Flagship Store on Lombok Island Marks Another Key Step in Its Global Expansion

MATARAM, Indonesia, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, AIMA, a leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, celebrated the grand opening of its first flagship store on Lombok Island, Indonesia. The event was attended by notable guests, including Ma Faming, General Manager of PT AIMA Electric Vehicles Indonesia, Li Shouchen, General Manager of AIMA Mataram Exclusive Store on Lombok Island, Indonesia, Zhou Pengfei, Marketing Manager of the Indonesian company, Pak habibi, Manager of the Mataram Exclusive Store, and Xiao Xiangming, Marketing Director of the Indonesian company, as well as media outlets.

Since the beginning of this year, AIMA has been continuously making progress in Indonesia. On March 21, AIMA's factory in Indonesia was officially put into operation. During April 30 and May 4, AIMA was invited to participate in the Asiabike Jakarta, where it showcased its exceptional strength.

Through scientific and technological innovation, in-depth study of local laws, regulations, and user habits, and steady planning of its operations in overseas markets, AIMA is dedicated to providing high-quality travel solutions for consumers worldwide. It aims to showcase its robust capabilities in "intelligent manufacturing with technology", thereby contributing to global green travel initiatives.

