The Grand Spectacle "The Beauty of China" to Illuminate Surabaya's 2025 Lunar New Year Celebrations

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be captivated. The Westin Surabaya's Lunar New Year celebration in 2025 promises an evening of exceptional grandeur and festivity with their annual performance entitled "The Beauty of China." Held within the expansive The Westin Grand Ballroom and Convention Center, East Java's largest ballroom, this event invites guests on a mesmerizing cultural journey, complemented by an exquisite family gala dinner and the time-honored Yee Sang tradition.

A Riveting Display of Artistic Excellence

The Beauty of China 2025 at The Westin Surabaya

"The Beauty of China" transcends the typical Lunar New Year presentation. It is a sophisticated showcase of Chinese arts and cultural heritage, presented with contemporary flair. "Imagine yourself transported by the enchanting melodies of distinguished Chinese singers, the dynamic artistry of traditional lion dances, and the breathtaking aerial grace of sling dancers suspended within the ballroom's majestic heights. The culmination of the performance will be a grand musical production featuring over 180 performers, enhanced by spectacular LED visuals, dramatic lighting, and a deeply moving narrative," explains Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marcomm Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

An Unforgettable Family Gala Dinner

The Lunar New Year is a cherished occasion for family gatherings. The Westin Surabaya recognizes the significance of this tradition and has curated a refined family gala dinner. Guests will savor a meticulously crafted set menu by the Westin Culinary Team, showcasing authentic Chinese flavors with a touch of modern elegance. The curated selection of dishes, from appetizers to desserts, will enhance this special evening. The symbolic Yee Sang tradition will further enrich the celebration, bestowing blessings and prosperity for the year ahead.

Tessa Zelyana adds, "As this marks the 18th iteration of 'The Beauty of China,' we are honored to welcome many returning guests who have loyally followed the show's evolution. While cherishing this legacy, we are also committed to presenting fresh and engaging elements, ensuring an unforgettable Lunar New Year experience for all generations."

For inquiries regarding pricing, accommodation packages, and reservations for "The Beauty of China," please contact The Westin Surabaya at (+6231) 297 10000 or visit the official Instagram @westinsurabaya.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah