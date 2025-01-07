The grid service pilot program of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has achieved significant initial results

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the grid service pilot project of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has demonstrated remarkable success. On January 7, with the proactive assistance of the low-voltage grid staff in the urban area, the installation of the electric energy meter for Unit A, Building 8, Huayu Xinyuan, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, successfully entered the meter allocation process. The efficiency of this service has garnered high praise from both the property management and community residents.

This achievement is attributed to the effective implementation of the grid service by State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company. On January 3, Huayu Xinyuan Property consulted about the new installation of electricity meters through the community grid WeChat service group established by the company. The grid member promptly responded and reported the situation to the inspector responsible at the power supply company. After thorough communication with the property management, the inspector completed an on-site survey within two working days and formulated a detailed industry expansion plan. Since the introduction of the "Detailed Rules for Grid Service of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company (Trial)" in September 2024, the company has actively engaged in coordination efforts with local streets. On October 10, the company's urban supply and service center, in collaboration with Hehuachi Street, officially launched the city's first power grid AI "Changle Electric" initiative. Through the community grid WeChat group, it provided comprehensive services including consultation, business processing, and emergency repairs, meeting the diverse power service needs of customers and further enhancing the connotation of the "Changle Electric" service brand.

Since the pilot program's inception, the company has successfully established 412 high-quality low-voltage government grid groups, serving approximately 73,000 customers, with a work order closure rate of 100%. Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to expand and deepen the grid pilot, further enhancing direct communication channels between customers and grid members, and striving to improve customer satisfaction with power supply services.

