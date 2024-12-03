The Heavenly Voice That Inspires: Ani Bond: Choying Drolma Captivates Hong Kong Audiences; Screenings Extended Until 09 December

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of 30 November, Hong Kong's Premiere Elements hosted the highly anticipated premiere of Ani Bond: Choying Drolma. This musical documentary film chronicles the extraordinary life of Nepali nun Ani Choying Drolma, blending her spiritual chants with inspirational life lessons and taking the audience on a transformative journey of love, courage, and forgiveness. The premiere drew a full house, with the creative team, esteemed media professionals, and an engaged audience coming together to celebrate this internationally acclaimed masterpiece.

A Heavenly Voice from the Himalayas Touches Hearts

Dubbed as "Nepal's The Sound of Music," Ani Bond: Choying Drolma recounts the moving tale of how Ani Choying Drolma used her heavenly voice to transform her destiny and advocate for girls' education. The film opens with serene chants paired with stunning visuals, instantly captivating viewers. As the credits rolled, the theater resonated with prolonged applause, with many attendees visibly moved to tears by its poignant narrative.

Following the screening, a Q&A session with the creative team offered insights into Choying Drolma's life, the challenges of production, and the impactful moments captured at Arya Tara School for girls. Audience members expressed deep admiration for Choying Drolma's resilience and compassion. A film critic remarked, "This is not just a documentary; it is a profound narrative of how love and forgiveness can reshape lives." Media outlets described the film as "unfolding like a Thangka painting—rich in artistic beauty and layered with thought-provoking depth."

Tickets in High Demand, Screenings Extended

The Creative Journey Attracts Attention

Ani Bond: Choying Drolma has been widely celebrated on the global stage, earning top honors at the Warsaw International Film Festival and the China Academy Awards of Documentary Film. It sparked heated discussions, and tickets for the Hong Kong premiere sold out swiftly, prompting an extension of screenings until 09 December.

Awards and Accolades:

Warsaw International Film Festival (2023)

NETPAC Award for Best Asian/Pacific Film

Audience Award for Documentary

China Academy Awards of Documentary Film (2023)

Best Documentary Feature

Best Music and Sound

Grand Jury Prize (Nominee)

Spanning seven years of filming across eight countries and regions, the documentary is a testament to the creative team's conviction and dedication. Director and producer Jennifer Lin skillfully blends sociological research with cinematic storytelling, imbuing the narrative with poetic depth. Meanwhile, Producer and director Shan Bai's sharp perspective and nuanced style illuminate the enduring power of humanity. The production team includes executive producers Bing Zhou and the late Zhaodun Situ, a professor at Beijing Film Academy, with Academy Award-winner Ruby Yang serving as an advisor. Original music by Xiaoshu Amy Chen forms the film's emotional narrative arc, resonating deeply with audiences.

Beyond its artistic achievements, Ani Bond: Choying Drolma conveys values that have deeply resonated worldwide. It was the opening film at the 7th Nepal International Film Festival and is scheduled for global screenings. Jennifer Lin commented, "We hope this film serves as a bridge for cultural exchanges, showcasing the strength of women and the transformative power of education." Shan Bai added, "May more women draw strength from this film, becoming confident, elegant, and empowered individuals who chart their own destinies."

Ani Bond: Choying Drolma is more than a documentary—it is an inspiring journey of love, courage, and forgiveness. As the Tibetan proverb featured at the film's conclusion reminds people: "If I involve you in my dream, it becomes your dream too." This winter, immerse yourself in this soul-stirring tale. Screenings in Hong Kong will be held at Premiere Elements and Golden Scene Cinema until 09 December.

Film Information



Ani Bond: Choying Drolma

Director and producer: Jennifer Lin & Shan Bai

Starring: Ani Choying Drolma

Country of origin: Hong Kong SAR, China

Genre: Biography and Music

Languages: English | Nepali | Tibetan | Cantonese | Mandarin

Subtitles: Chinese and English

Runtime: 95 minutes (01:34:36)

Release Date: 30 November, 2024

Synopsis

Choying Drolma, a young girl from Nepal, escapes a life mirroring her mother's hardships by becoming a nun at a tender age. At the monastery, she discovers her gift for music under the guidance of a master, and her heavenly voice propels her on a transformative journey. By founding the Arya Tara School, she offers hope and a vision to Nepali girls who, like her, have faced adversity. While Ani Choying advocates for women's rights on the international stage, achieving what many deemed impossible, a dark cloud remains in her heart as she cannot achieve 'reconciliation' with her late father. She decides to fulfill his last wish in her forefather's hometown in Yushu, Qinghai, China. Ani Choying embarks on a journey to seek her roots and overcome obstacles. Can she fulfill her father's last wish?

The film centers on love, courage, and forgiveness, following the true story of Ani Choying Drolma as its main narrative. It depicts how she regains hope amidst adversity, with her music weaving together various stories. The second thread consists of the ensemble stories of four nuns of different ages at Arya Tara School, reflecting both the heroine's past and the varied life paths one can choose.

