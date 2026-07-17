The HKIC Presents Stellar Annual Report and Joins Hands with Beyond Ventures to Support World-Class Ophthalmic Healthcare Flagship Projects

"Patient Capital" Nurtures Life Science Innovations: MingMed and Super Vision Featured as Selected Investment Stories in the HKIC's Annual Report

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ventures, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, warmly congratulates the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC) on the release of its highly encouraging 2025 Annual Report. The report reveals that in 2025, the HKIC recorded a total of investment income of over HK$6.4 billion while its cumulative projects expanded to more than 200 as of the end of June 2026. In the annual report, two outstanding life science enterprises co-invested by Beyond Ventures and the HKIC – MingMed and Super Vision were honored as featured investment stories. This is not only a high recognition of both companies, but also a powerful demonstration of the HKIC's investment philosophy and Hong Kong's unique role as a "Super Connector" and "Super Value-Adder."

Significant Commercial Value Embedded with Deep Social Impact

Mr. Lap Man, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beyond Ventures, remarked: "The i-NYS implantable eye muscle-nerve stimulation device, independently developed by Super Vision, is the world's first Class III active implantable medical device targeting congenital nystagmus. This 'world-first' breakthrough brings real hope to over 7 million patients worldwide who suffer from this rare disease. What's more, 'Brain-Computer Interface' (BCI) has been officially written into the National 15th Five-Year Plan as one of the National future strategic industries. Super Vision has already initiated projects for its visual brain-computer interface (NeuraVision), moving toward the ultimate goal of restoring functional sight to visually impaired patients and further filling a gap in global medical technology."

Mr. Lap Man added: "Meanwhile, MingMed has also achieved milestone progress in the field of oral drug therapies. In May this year, at the annual meeting of the prestigious Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), MingMed was among the few invited to present in a dedicated session its Phase II clinical trial data for its first-in-class oral drug QA102 for the treatment of intermediate to advanced dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD), the world's third leading cause of blindness. Coupled with an overall favorable safety and tolerability profile, this has drawn high attention from both academia and renowned pharmaceutical companies, laying a solid foundation for subsequent Phase III clinical design and dosage optimization, as well as potential out-licensing/collaboration opportunities. It is expected to bring new hope to tens of millions of patients worldwide at risk of blindness in the future."

These two major projects not only possess substantial commercial potential but also effectively address unmet global clinical needs, creating irreplaceable social and livelihood benefits.

Professional Operation of Patient Capital: Delivering Value Beyond Capital

Biotechnology is a long-cycle industry requiring high R&D investment - a marathon that tests endurance and expertise, requiring the backing of long-term patient capital. The continuous delivery of technological and clinical breakthroughs by these two enterprises' post-investment validates the strategic resolve and profound industry insights of the investment teams at Beyond Ventures and the HKIC as "patient capital."

With the assistance of Beyond Ventures and the HKIC, Super Vision is actively preparing for product registration and distribution in Hong Kong, using Hong Kong as a springboard to advance US clinical trials. It obtained Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year while MingMed has also kick-started collaborations with biotech projects at multiple universities in Hong Kong. This demonstrates that Beyond Ventures and the HKIC have gone beyond simple capital injection; they are simultaneously focusing on promoting the deep integration of Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem with high-quality mainland enterprises, helping them take root in Hong Kong, and leveraging Hong Kong's international advantages to enter the global market, thereby opening a two-way channel between premier mainland tech enterprises and Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem.

The Power of Professional Patient Capital Will Continue to Release Value, Benefiting the World with Innovation Achievements

Super Vision and MingMed are just two of the investment stories among the numerous co-investment projects of Beyond Ventures and the HKIC. Over time, we believe that this capital power, combining patience and professionalism, will continue to manifest, nurturing more great enterprises that not only achieve immense commercial success but also tangibly improve human well-being and generate profound social value globally.

We once again congratulate the HKIC on the highly impressive and fruitful achievements showcased in its 2025 Annual Report! Beyond Ventures looks forward to continuing to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the HKIC in the future to jointly support and consolidate Hong Kong's position as a global hub for innovation.

About Beyond Ventures

Beyond Ventures, the Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, was co-founded by Lap Man and Marvin Hung in 2017 with the goal to revitalize and transform Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem by being the city's most impactful venture capital firm. The firm unites venture capital experts and local conglomerates with visionary entrepreneurs, providing start-ups with the capital and guidance they need to thrive.

The name "Beyond Ventures" originates from the popular rock-and-roll band Beyond, which emerged in early 1990s Hong Kong. Since raising its first fund in 2017, Beyond Ventures has successfully invested in and helped develop portfolio companies which include SenseTime, Smartsens, YOHO, HKTaxi (acquired by Uber in 2021), G-NiiB, a biotech spinout from the CUHK, Hongene, a global leading supplier of core raw materials for nucleic acid drugs and MingMed, an innovative biotech company specializing in the development of first-in-class drugs, among others. To date, the portfolio has produced four IPOs, three trade sales, and three filings under Chapter 18A or 18C on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Beyond Ventures draws on support from well-known Hong Kong conglomerates including Hop Hing Group, Far East Consortium, Chinney Alliance Group and Chinachem Group, leading private equity firms Hony Capital and GAW Capital, Hong Kong VC firm, eGarden as well as the endowment fund of The University of Hong Kong.

Please visit www.beyondventures.hk for more information.

SOURCE Beyond Ventures