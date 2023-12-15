The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute elects President and Council for 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (the Institute) held its hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

At the Council meeting following the AGM, the Honorary Officers for 2024 were elected (see the list below). Mr David J Simmonds FCG HKFCG has been elected as President of the Institute for 2024. He is the Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Governance Officer of CLP Holdings Limited.

From 1 January 2024, Mr Ernest CH Lee FCG HKFCG(PE) will retire from the presidency, and will continue to serve the Institute ex-officio as Immediate Past President.

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute Council for 2024:

Honorary Officers: Mr David J Simmonds FCG HKFCG President (re-elected to Council) Ms Stella SM Lo FCG HKFCG(PE) Vice-President (newly elected to Council) Mr Tom SL Chau FCG HKFCG Vice-President (re-elected to Council) Mr Kenny Luo (Luo Nan) FCG HKFCG(PE) Vice-President Mr Daniel WS Chow FCG HKFCG(PE) Treasurer



Council Members: Professor Alan KM Au FCG HKFCG Mr Edmond MK Chiu FCG HKFCG(PE) Ms Ivy YY Chow FCG HKFCG(PE) (newly elected to Council) Mr David YH Fu FCG HKFCG(PE) (newly elected to Council) Mr Robin B Healy FCG HKFCG Ms Wendy WT Ho FCG HKFCG(PE) Mr CK Low FCG HKFCG Mr Wei Fang FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council) Mr Matthew WH Young FCG HKFCG(PE) (newly elected to Council) Mr Willam WY Zhang FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council)

Ex-officio: Mr Ernest CH Lee FCG HKFCG(PE) Immediate Past President Ms Gillian E Meller FCG HKFCG(PE) Past President

Honorary Adviser: Ms Edith Shih FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP)(PE) Past International President & Past President

ABOUT HKCGI

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the sole qualifying institution in Hong Kong and Mainland China for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications.

With over 70 years of history and as the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute's reach and professional recognition extends to all of CGI's nine divisions, with about 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one of the fastest growing divisions of CGI, with a current membership of over 7,000 plus more than 300 graduates and 2,600 students with significant representations within listed companies and other cross-industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to a better future, HKCGI's mission is to promote good governance in an increasingly complex world and to advance leadership in the effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs. As recognised thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes an expansive approach that considers all stakeholders' interests.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute