The Inaugural Whisky Live Macau 2024 Is Arriving Next Month at Grand Lisboa Palace

MACAU, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisky Live, an esteemed international whisky event organized by Whisky Magazine, is making its debut in Macau next month. Partnering with SJM Resorts, the inaugural Whisky Live Macau 2024 will take place from October 11 to 13 at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort. The event will feature over 40 exhibitors showcasing exceptional whiskies from around the world, including rare and exclusive whiskies from both well-known brands and unique offerings that are typically hard to find.

Highlights include the elusive Port Ellen 37-Year-Old, a highly sought-after release from a distillery that has resumed production but still offers limited quantities of older whiskies. The event will also showcase the Chen Uen's Romance of the Three Kingdoms series from WhiskyFind, which combines whisky with the artistry of renowned comic creator Chen Uen, providing a unique immersion into the world of whisky and "Records of the Three Kingdoms". Additionally, attendees can look forward to the limited special single cask bottling from the Hokkaido Akkeshi Distillery, a Japanese whisky from one of Hokkaido's earlier distilleries, known for its distinct flavor profile that combines peat and sherry cask aging.

Moreover, the Spey distillery will introduce its "SPEY × PICASSO" collection, featuring a whisky inspired by Picasso's artwork, as well as a vintage selection from 1990-1999, showcasing the influence of time on flavour development. Additionally, the Secret Speyside series will highlight hidden gems from lesser-known distilleries, including Longmorn and Glen Keith, offering attendees a rare chance to sample aged expressions.

Exclusive Masterclasses Led by Renowned Whisky Experts

Meet the masters in an exclusive series of masterclasses featuring the luminaries of the whisky world, offering a unique opportunity to sample some of the finest whiskies while gaining insights from respected industry figures. Experience the art of whisky making and tasting in an intimate setting, surrounded by masters of the craft.

Among the highlights are sessions like "Discovering the World of Whisk(e)y Regions and Styles," led by Stephen Mack, which explores whisk(e)ys from Scotland, Ireland, America, and Japan. Participants will taste renowned selections such as Glencadam 10 Years Old, Teeling Single Malt, Maker's Mark Bourbon, and The Chita. Another engaging session, "A Journey Along Mars Distilleries," features Hiroaki Nakamura, who will guide attendees through the history of Mars Distilleries, presenting exceptional whiskies like MARS Single Malt Komagatake 2023 Edition and MARS Tsunuki Yakushima Aging Cask #2094.

In addition, Jacky Zhang, Head of Brand Ambassador at Suntory Global Spirits China, will lead "Introduction to House of Suntory Whisky," delving into its rich 200-year history. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste iconic whiskies including Chita Single Grain, Hibiki Japanese Harmony, Hakushu 12 Year Old, and Yamazaki 12 Year Old. Master Distiller Lasse Öznek from Copenhagen Distillery will also share insights of "The Way of Making Distinctively Danish Whisky," blending contemporary Nordic craftsmanship with traditional techniques. Participants will learn about Copenhagen Distillery's three whisky categories—RAW, RARE, and REFINED—while sampling exclusive and very rare servings.

Captivating Live Music Performances

Elevate your whisky experience at Whisky Live Macau 2024 with captivating live jazz performances in the stunning Grand Pavilion. This year's festival focuses on 'Rhythm,' featuring a unique blend of Funk, R&B, Jazz, Soul, and Blues, creating an ideal atmosphere for relaxing and enjoying exquisite whisky tastings.

Ted Lo, a prominent figure in the jazz scene, was the first Chinese graduate of Berklee College of Music. He began his career in the 1970s as a freelance jazz pianist and made his recording debut on trombonist Raul de Souza's 1974 album "Colors." After returning to Hong Kong in 1996, he collaborated with pop icons like Eason Chan and Jacky Cheung. In 2021, he was appointed Musical Director of the Montreux Jazz Festival China and recognized by Tatler as one of "Asia's Most Influential." Ted has significantly contributed to raising awareness about jazz music in Hong Kong and Asia, inspiring the next generation of musicians.

Joining him is Dr. João Mascarenhas, a versatile musician skilled in jazz, Brazilian, pop, and Latin music, who combines performance and composition with a rich academic background. WiniFai brings a unique sound with pop music infused with R&B, soul, and jazz influences, and has released an EDM album titled "HEAL." Ashia, known for her emotional depth, combines her love for singing with songwriting, drawing from her background in vocal performances and musical theatre. Together, these artists promise to create an unforgettable atmosphere, perfectly complementing the exceptional whisky selection at the festival.

SJM Resorts Packages Brings A Whisky Vacation

To offer an immersive experience into the world of whisky, SJM Resorts also provides participants three different stay packages. Enjoy two Limited Full-Day Whisky Passes, each with a Whisky Live whisky glass, 10 tasting tokens, and a bottle of Akkeshi Single Malt Blender's Choice Whisky Live Macau 2024 Special Edition with the Limited Whisky Pass Package. Customise your holiday with a lavish stay at Palazzo Versace Macau or THE KARL LAGERFELD with breakfast for two, an instant deduction upon designated spending at cdf, and late check-out until 2:00 p.m. Explore the world's diverse whiskies with two Full Day Passes to Whisky Live Macau 2024 with Full Day Pass Package, each comes with a Whisky Live whisky glass and 30 tasting tokens. Pair your explorations with sumptuous accommodation at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau for an exceptional getaway. Silver Day Pass Package comes with two Silver Day Passes, each with a Whisky Live whisky glass and 5 tasting tokens, accompanied by splendid accommodation at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau. All stay packages are available for stays between 11 to 13 October 2024, available at https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/arts-n-events/whisky-live-macau-2024. You can also secure your tickets for Whisky Live Macau 2024 and elevate your experience with our masterclasses and live performances through https://www.whiskylivemacau.com/ticketing/.

Appendix - Schedule of the Masterclasses

October 12 13:00-14:30 Discover the new generation of Scotch Whisky and Spirits Louis Lee, wine & spirits educator 13:00-13:45 Discovering the World of Whisk(e)y Regions and Styles Stephen Mack, Founder & Director of AWSEC 14:30-15:15 Crafting Liquid Gold: The Secrets Behind Whisky Production Stephen Mack, Founder & Director of AWSEC 15:15-16:00 A journey along Mars Distilleries Hiroaki Nakamura, Manager, Overseas Sales Department, Hombo Shuzo Co.,Ltd. / Mars Whisky 16:00-16:45 Mastering the Art of Whisky Tasting and Appreciation Stephen Mack, Founder & Director of AWSEC 16:45-17:30 The personality of Sakurao and Togouchi & The future of SAKURAO Brewrey & Distillery Qian Zhao, Assistant Manager of Marketing & Export Division, Sakurao Brewery and Distillery 17:30-18:15 Unveiling the Magic of Whisky Maturation Stephen Mack, Founder & Director of AWSEC 18:15-19:00 A roadmap of Scotch and Cask investment 101 Nicholas Botterill Tomkinson & Sophie Foxall, Rare Find Whisky October 13 13:00-14:30 Discover the new generation of Scotch Whisky and Spirits Louis Lee, wine & spirits educator 14:30-15:15 The Father of Bourbon - Elijah Craig Goncalo Ramos, General Manager, Asia Pacific 15:15-16:00 Introduction to House of Suntory Whisky Jacky Zhang, Head of Brand Ambassador in Suntory Global Spirits China 16:00-16:45 October 13 - The way of making Distinctively Danish Whisky Lasse Öznek, Master Distiller, Copenhagen Distillery 16:45-17:30 October 13 - Feel the difference - Amrut from India Dinesh Manjunath, General Manager, Asia Pacific 17:30-18:15 October 13 - Akkeshi Distillery: Striving beyond the Horizon Alvin Lam, Whisky Specialist

