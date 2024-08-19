The Infinitus Global R&D Center Achieves CNAS Accreditation

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinitus Global R&D Center has successfully passed an on-site evaluation by the expert panel from the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), marking the third consecutive recognition for Infinitus following the accreditations of the Xinhui and Yingkou Testing Centers.

In a recent milestone, the Global R&D Center celebrated the official launch of its CNAS-accredited Laboratory. Lam Yu, Infinitus Global CEO and Vice Chairman of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., along with Vice Presidents Ma Jun, Chen Song, Yao Hongrui, and Liu Yi, attended the ceremony.

CNAS, the English acronym for China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment, is recognized and authorized by the National Certification and Accreditation Administration in accordance with the Regulations of the People's Republic of China on Certification and Accreditation. CNAS oversees the accreditation of certification bodies, laboratories, inspection entities, and allied institutions, ensuring the independence, reliability, and authority of its test reports. The reports not only carry legal weight within China but also enjoy universal recognition in numerous countries and regions worldwide that have signed mutual accreditation agreements. The title of Nationally Accredited Laboratory is a globally respected mark of technical excellence.

The Infinitus Global R&D Center features an array of accredited laboratories specializing in areas such as Chinese herbal medicine quality assurance, chromatography and spectrum analysis, health food and daily chemical product evaluation, pretreatment, precision weighing, and high-temperature testing. The comprehensive facility underscores the company's unwavering commitment to quality control at the very heart of its development process. Notably, during the assessment period, the laboratories excelled in passing 16 rigorous proficiency tests by global bodies, including the UK Food Analysis Performance Assessment Scheme (FAPAS), the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), and CFAPA, demonstrating compliance with international standards.

At the launch ceremony, Mr. Yu congratulated the Infinitus Global R&D Center on achieving the CNAS recognition. He remarked, "For Infinitus, enhancing our core capabilities stands as not only the cornerstone for differentiating our products in a competitive landscape but also a solid foundation for ongoing innovation and sustainable growth. The CNAS accreditation will bolster user trust and confidence in our products and technologies."

Mr. Ma emphasized, "The accreditation is just the starting point. The Infinitus Global R&D Center remains steadfast in its user-centric approach, committed to laying a robust foundation, augmenting core competencies, and forging a trust-based independent R&D and innovation path."

The CNAS accreditation underscores the company's commitment to delivering premium-quality products, deepening the bond of trust with consumers. Looking ahead, Infinitus will harness its inherent strengths to improve core competencies, intensifying efforts in scientific research protocols and laboratory governance. This will solidify the foundation for technological innovation and quality assurance, ensuring the market is supplied with safer, more effective Chinese herbal health products, ultimately contributing to the well-being and happiness of consumers worldwide.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.