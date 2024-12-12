The key project construction of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company is in full swing

KUITUN, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of biting cold winds, construction of the 220-kilovolt Xiaye Di to Shihezi West π Line project is progressing vigorously. At the site, machinery operates nonstop as workers carry out conductor tensioning and laying operations between towers 70 and 80. After 273 days of relentless work, the dedicated team at State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company continues to endure harsh weather conditions to ensure the project is completed on schedule. This milestone aims to guarantee safe and stable power grid operations during the peak winter period.

Shihezi City and the Eighth Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps have focused on resource transformation and large-scale industrial strategies. This key project is crucial for meeting the electricity needs of the Eighth Division, integrating new energy resources, and ensuring the stable operation of the power grid.

Spanning 23.693 kilometers and involving 82 iron towers, the project features a tension ratio of 56%. Construction began on April 10, 2024, with completion and power transmission slated for December. According to Liu Ziyu, the project manager, 92% of the work has been completed, with current efforts focused on wire tightening and accessory installation.

Located in agricultural zones of Shihezi City and Shawan City, the project's route is shaped by restrictions such as farmland boundaries, ecological red lines, and existing infrastructure. These limitations have necessitated intricate planning for tower foundations. "The route's tension ratio of 56% is significantly higher than standard lines due to these complexities," explained Teng Zhipeng, the construction project manager. "We've used 18 different tower types, including angle steel towers, steel pipe poles, and narrow-base towers. The project also includes 37 instances of crossing under 750-kilovolt lines, as well as crossings over 220-kilovolt lines, 10-kilovolt lines, and national highways. Approximately 1.6 kilometers of 10-kilovolt lines have been reconstructed."

Upon completion, the 220-kilovolt line will significantly enhance the regional power network. It will establish a 44.58-kilometer connection between the Shihezi 750-kilovolt Substation and the Shihezi West Substation, as well as an 89.17-kilometer link to the Xiaye Di 220-kilovolt Substation.

The State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company remains committed to delivering critical infrastructure that drives regional development and ensures energy security.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company