The Largest One-Stop Home Exhibition "In-Home Expo 2024" Officially Opens, Meeting the Strong Summer Demand

HONG KONG, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Exhibition Group, the largest public home exhibition "In-Home Expo 2024" (the "Expo") is being held from today until June 10 (Friday to Monday) at Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Expo features six major zones: Building Materials/Equipment/Tools, Interior Design/Renovation/Custom Furniture, Bedroom Products/Furniture/Sofas, Home Appliances/Smart Home/Household Products/Kitchenware, Health Equipment/Home Purification/Cleaning, and Other Professional Home Services and Products with over 850 booths. The Expo caters to the diverse home needs of different groups. Attendees also have the chance to participate in a lucky draw and daily on-site quiz games to win more than 1,200 prizes, including round-trip air tickets to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan regions, large home appliances, gifts, and supermarket vouchers, with total prizes worth over HKD 200,000.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, Mr. Alan Cheung, Chairman, FHKI's Design Council of Hong Kong, Ms. Helena Chen, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide, Mr. Willy Liu, CEO of Ricacorp Properties Limited, Ms. May Leung, Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association, Ms. Karen Chan, Chairman of FHKI Group 10: Hong Kong Furniture Council, Mr. Allen Kwong, Vice Chairman and Deputy Secretary-General of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association, Mr. Gary Lui, Vice Chairman of FHKI Group 10 (Hong Kong Furniture Council), Mr. Chim Puiming, Founder and Chief Craftsman of Wing Tai Chinaware Enterprise Company, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group; and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.

The local real estate market has significantly increased in transactions and regained its vibrancy since the "cooling measures" were lifted. According to data from the Land Registry, there were nearly 8,600 residential property sale and purchase agreements in April this year, representing a nearly 1.2 times increase from March and an over 80% increase year-on-year compared to April last year. The active property transactions have driven the demand for renovations and home decoration, especially during the peak renovation season when new properties are being moved into. In-Home Expo 2024 perfectly caters to this demand peak, providing a one-stop platform to showcase the latest and most comprehensive home products and services, serving as an important bridge between the industry and consumers.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, "With the robust recovery of the property market and the influx of new residential projects, there is a strong demand for home renovation and decoration. In-Home Expo 2024 has added a new pavilion to focus on the golden period of summer, offering a comprehensive range from building materials to renovation, from furniture to smart home products, and unique items from different regions to meet the various home needs of different groups, providing a comprehensive and diversified home shopping experience."

The Expo features the largest appliance outlet ever by Tolam Commerce Company Ltd. (Booth Y65), offering significant discounts on appliances such as TVs, induction cookers, microwaves, and fans, with daily limited-time offers starting at just 10% of the original price. As the supplier of national porcelain, Wing Tai Chinaware Enterprise Company (Booth ZC35) is participating to showcase a variety of exquisite porcelains with historical and cultural significance, used in important national events. The century-old Japanese wooden cabinet brand Monmaya Hong Kong Ltd. (Booth S65-S68) will debut at the Expo, bringing a series of handmade solid wood furniture combining traditional techniques with modern design. For those who love Japanese furniture, Keinichi Living Store (Booth J01) offers a wide selection of popular Japanese furniture. Comfortable sleep is a key element of an ideal home; Sealy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited (Booth P01) provides a variety of high-quality mattresses at discounts as low as 50% with an additional 5% discount. Besides mattress discounts, AI Dream (HK) Limited (Booth R51, R52, R55-58) offers an exclusive deal on the "Magic Bean Pillow" at 10% of the original price, with a daily limit of 50 units. New homeowners will also find solutions for renovation and interior design from A Studio.vip Limited (Booth L66, L68), offering a one-stop design, renovation, and custom furniture service with a 24% discount on custom cabinet packages. With the advancement of technology, smart homes have become a pursuit for quality living. Alris Technology Limited (Booth X59) presents the Acalava electronic moisture-proof wardrobe, combining technology with home living, featuring electronic dehumidification that is environmentally friendly and energy-saving, revolutionizing traditional wardrobes. Aware & Trustful (HK) Co., Limited (Booth Z51, Z55) brings the Swiss brand Laurastar IGGI portable steam disinfection and ironing machine, combining aesthetics with technology for quick purification and ironing of textiles.

During the Expo, there will be free professional consultation seminars, featuring experts like Feng Shui consultant Master Szeto, sharing tips on home of Feng Shui, renovation, or moving into a new home.

Additionally, Wing Tai Chinaware Enterprise Company will host three Ceramic Handmade DIY Workshops daily during the expo (June 7 to 9). Various decal materials and tools will be provided, with on-site instructors guiding participants in creating personalized ceramic pieces. The first 20 participants to get a token for each session can join for free. Attendees can also participate in the daily on-site quiz game, answer questions within the time limit to win over 1,200 rich prizes. In addition, there will also be a "Mastercard Lucky Draw Spending Program" on-site. Customers can receive one lucky draw chance for every HK$500 spent using a Mastercard at designated booths at the expo, two chances for HK$1000, and so on, with a maximum of 10 chances per receipt. Prizes include round-trip air tickets for two to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan regions, home appliances, gifts, and supermarket vouchers.

Exhibitors Introduction Wing Tai Chinaware Enterprise Company (Booth no. ZC35) Tableware for Leaders: As the official porcelain for the state, Stadigao Porcelain Art has crafted tableware for several significant national occasions, such as the welcome banquet for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the welcome banquet for French President Macron's visit to China in 2023, the Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum round table meeting, and the Golden Hall national banquet at the Great Hall of the People. These exquisite porcelain pieces showcase historical significance and cultural value. Monmaya Hong Kong Ltd. (Booth no. S65-S68) Japanese Century-old Wooden Cabinet Brand: Rarely participating in public exhibitions, MONMAYA is a company dedicated to making furniture from solid wood. Established in Sendai, Japan, in 1872, MONMAYA opened its first overseas store in Hong Kong in 2021. The company showcases a series of entirely handmade solid wood furniture that combines traditional techniques with modern design, bringing unique taste and style to homes with simple and natural designs. Keinichi Living Store (Booth no. J01) Japanese Furniture Specialty Store: Carefully selected a wide range of Japanese national furniture, the store will exhibit 100% Japan-made products such as the Luana Sofa and the Time expandable TV cabinet. These items combine the meticulous craftsmanship of Japanese design with high-quality materials, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship and unique style of Japanese furniture. Sealy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited (Booth no. P01) Sealy Mattress: Sealy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited brings products like the Smart Support Slim mattress and the 100% Australian-made Grace mattress, offering a variety of high-quality mattress options at discounts up to 50% off, plus an additional 5% discount, providing consumers with a comfortable sleep experience. AI Dream (HK) Limited (Booth no. R51, R52, R55-58) Serta not only offers a series of selected mattress discounts but also brings an exclusive on-site offer: the "Magic Bean Pillow" originally priced between HKD 680 and HKD 1,080, now available at 10% of the original price, limited to 50 units per day! A Studio.vip Limited (Booth no. L66, L68) Launches a custom cabinet package at a 24% discount, reduced from HKD 48,800 to HKD 36,880, with kitchen renovation completed in just 15 days. Enjoy an additional HKD 2,000 discount on interior design and renovation projects, providing one-stop design, renovation, and custom furniture services. Alris Technology Limited (Booth no. X59) Dedicated to creating smart living, their electronic moisture-proof wardrobe combines electronic dehumidification technology, being environmentally friendly and energy-saving. It offers storage, display, and safety, revolutionizing the concept of traditional wardrobes and bringing a new storage solution to home environments. On-site special offer HKD 12,888 with an additional 10% discount. Aware & Trustful (HK) Co., Limited (Booth no. Z51, Z55) The Swiss top ironing brand Laurastar, represented in Hong Kong and Macau, will present the IGGI handheld steam sterilizing iron and the LIFT portable 3-in-1 iron, combining aesthetics and technology for quick purification and ironing of textiles, with on-site special discounts as low as 50% off. Mastercard Lucky Draw Spending Program (Booth no. H72,N72,ZD01) Customers can receive one lucky draw chance for every HK$500 spent using a Mastercard at designated booths at the expo, two chances for HK$1000, and so on, with a maximum of 10 chances per receipt. Prizes include round-trip air tickets for two to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan regions, home appliances, gifts, and supermarket vouchers. Tolam Commerce Company Ltd. (Booth no. Y65) The Largest Appliance Outlet Ever: Offers a massive appliance sale with daily limited-time offers starting at just 10% of the original price. Daily ticket distribution starts at 11 a.m. Products include: June 7: Famous - Fan - HKD 19 (20 units)

June 8: Tefal - Induction Cooker - HKD 199 (20 units)

June 9: Whirlpool - Microwave Oven - HKD 299 (20 units)

June 10: TCL - 32-inch Smart TV - HKD 999 (10 units) Ceramic Handmade DIY Workshop During the expo (June 7 to 9), Wing Tai Chinaware Enterprise Company will hold three Ceramic Handmade DIY Workshops daily, providing a variety of decal materials and tools. On-site instructors will guide participants in creating personalized ceramic pieces. The first 20 participants for each session can join for free with a token, while others can pay to participate. On June 10, the workshop will be open all day, and participants can pay to experience creating personalized ceramics. Free professional consultation seminars Featuring experts like Feng Shui consultant Master Szeto, who will share tips on home of Feng Shui, renovation, or moving into a new home during the expo.

Date 7 to 10 June 2024 Time 7 to 9 June: 1200-2100

10 June: 1200-2000 Location Hall 1, HKCEC (Exhibition Centre Station (Exit B3) or Wan Chai Station (Exit A5)) Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/inhomeexpo2024

