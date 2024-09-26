The Last One-Stop Home Expo "In-Home Expo 2024 Autumn" Officially Opens

New Elderly Living Zone Added

"Grand Home Living" Concept Becomes New Trend

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Exhibition Group, the last one-stop home expo of the year "In-Home Expo 2024 Autumn" ("the Expo") is being held from today until September 29 (Thursday to Sunday) at Hall 5BCDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Expo features seven major zones covering furniture, interior design, building materials, eco-friendly products, smart home technology, and more, with over 550 booths in total. It provides a comprehensive platform for Hong Kong residents to explore home renovation and product options. This year, the Expo has introduced a special "Elderly Living Zone" to meet the home product and service needs of elderly, enhancing their quality of life. Visitors have the opportunity to participate in a spending scratch card lucky draw and daily on-site quiz games, with chances to win round-trip tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, large household appliances, home gifts, and supermarket vouchers, with prizes totaling nearly HK$200,000 in value.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hon. Tony Tse, member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council for the Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape functional constituency; Mr. Alan Cheung, Chairman Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) Group 31: Design; Ms. May Leung, Chairman of The Professional Validation Council of Hong Kong Industries; Mr. Allen Kwong, Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association; Gary Lui, Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) Group 10: Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture Council; Mr. George Lee, Vice President of Business Development Team, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide; Ms. Helle Kwan, Senior Associate Director of Market Promotion, Communications and Research Department of Ricacorp Properties Limited; Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group; and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group, stated: "With interest rate cuts by U.S. and Hong Kong banks, homeowners are receiving a positive signal, indicating they will have more funds to invest in home renovations and improving their quality of life. This is expected to provide a significant boost to the home market. The "In-Home Expo 2024 Autumn" is the last one-stop home expo of the year. We've expanded to include two additional exhibition halls, bringing the total number of booths to over 550. We've also introduced a special 'Elderly Living Zone' to meet the home product and service needs of elderly. We will actively promote the concept of 'Grand Home Living' and focus on personalized customization, elderly-friendly furniture, and eco-friendly products as new directions for industry development in the future, aiming to achieve sustainable growth in the home sector."

The "In-Home Expo 2024 Autumn" has established seven major zones targeting Hong Kong's mid-to-high-end consumer market, new homeowners, and home renovation market. Those moving into new homes or undertaking renovations can use this opportunity to explore the latest urban furniture/outdoor furniture, interior design/renovation services, building materials, eco-friendly/green products, mattresses/sofas, bathroom/bedroom/kitchen equipment, smart home/appliances, home decor and art, elderly living equipment, and designer products and services. Multiple interior design and renovation companies, as well as various types of home service exhibitors, are participating in the exhibition. They offer customized top-tier home designs, home decor arrangements, and renovation materials based on consumers' personal preferences. Additionally, the Elderly Living Zone will display products and services supporting elderly living, from smart aging-in-place solutions and independent living support to remote rehabilitation training and health screening and monitoring. These offerings aim to create comfortable and personalized living environments for Hong Kong residents.

The Expo features a large appliance outlet. Tolam Commerce Company Ltd. (Booth No.: 5E-N61) offers significant discounts on appliances, including TVs, multi-functional ceramic electric stew pots, microwaves, and fans, with daily limited offers starting from as low as 10% of the original price. During the Expo, there will be free professional consultation seminars, featuring experts like Feng Shui consultant, storage solutions, and tips for renovating or moving into new homes. Speakers include feng shui consultant Master Szeto discussing "2025 Zodiac Lucky Feng Shui Arrangements," Jeffery Yip, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Professional Organizing, sharing "Utilizing Existing Resources: Creating a Stress-Free Home Organization Method," and Kaye Li, Professional Organizer, the founder More Than Tidy Up, presenting "Home Storage Product Selection Strategy: From Selection to Application."

The "In-Home Expo 2024 Autumn" features a "Mastercard® Spending Scratch Card Lucky Draw" Customers present eligible receipt HKD500 or above in a single transaction by using any Mastercard at designated booth, customers are entitled to redeem Lucky Draw scratch card for once and gain a chance to win fabulous prizes. Customers get 1 scratch card for every HKD500 spent (2 scratch cards for HKD1000, so on and so forth) on a single eligible receipt. Customers can receive maximum 10 scratch cards with a single receipt. Prizes include round-trip tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, refrigerators, TVs, and supermarket cash vouchers, with a total prize value of nearly HK$200,000. Results are revealed instantly upon scratching. Visitors also have the chance to participate in the daily on-site quiz game (Booth No.: 5B-A22, 5E-S11), answering questions within a time limit at specified times in the prize game area, with over 200 valuable prizes to be won.

In-Home Expo 2024 Autumn

Date 26 to 29 September 2024 Time 26 to 28 September: 1100-2000

29 September: 1100-1900 Location Hall 5BCDE, HKCEC (Exhibition Centre Station (Exit B3) or Wan Chai Station (Exit A5)) Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/inhomeaut2024

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong's leading exhibition planning companies.

Established in 2003 by a core group of innovative, experienced and professional exhibition professionals, it is a leading event management company specialising in the planning and management of world-class public exhibitions, conventions and trade shows across a wide range of industries. With many years of experience in the industry, we are renowned in the exhibition industry for our commitment to the development of the exhibition and marketing business.

For Media Enquiry,

Market Hubs Holdings Limited

Lierence Li Debbie So +852 3998-4900 +852 3998-4900 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Exhibition Group