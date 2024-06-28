The launch of the "Silk Road Express " is imminent, driving the international tourist train industry into a new era of development

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, "Train of Glamour " announced that it will release a new luxury train, the "Silk Road Express " on July 6th. As a cultural railway tourism brand under Fosun Infrastructure Industry Development Group that focuses on building international high-quality tourist trains, "Train of Glamour " actively responds to the calls to bolster domestic tourism by continuing to develop new forms of global tourism with "railway travel" as the core.

"Silk Road Express " is the first tourism train product in China that is truly built according to the "international tourism train" standard. It perfectly integrates oriental aesthetics with Silk Road culture, and guides tourists to immersively experience the nature and humanities of the Qinghai-Gansu Grand Loop. The train is decorated and designed by the world-renowned design company HBA, and the exterior of the train body is painted by the Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University. It has five-star hotel style boarding lobby, as well as super-large landscape windows. With the feeling of a moving castle of art, many select domestic and foreign artworks, and antique treasures with collection value decorate the carriages.

There are 15 carriages in total. In addition to the fully private cabin carriages, there are also lounge salon cars, Chinese and western dining cars, and multifunctional carriages for sightseeing, tea tasting, KTV singing and other entertainment activities. Five vacation ambassadors and a professional train steward team will provide tourists with 24-hour attentive services, and two travel photographers will accompany tourists to record the wonderful journey.

Stepping on this train is like embarking on a fascinating journey through thousands of years of history. Guests can have customized journeys which follow the train tracks and experience the desert, gobi, salt lakes and other mystifying landforms for 5 days and 4 nights. Guests can also travel to the culturally treasured "Dunhuang", a destination with great international influence, visit the Tibetan Buddhist holy place Kumbum Monastery in Xining, and create precious memories between sky and lake at the pure salt lakes. The lakes are remarkable, as they give a perfect mirror reflection of the sky.

You can also spend 9 days and 8 nights to experience the innovative "train + car" activities, experience the full VIP treatment and travel the whole "Qinghai-Gansu Grand Loop". The private car portion of the journey starts from Dunhuang, passes through Jiayuguan, Zhangye, Wuwei, and finally arrives in Lanzhou. The return journey starts from Lanzhou and arrives in Dunhuang. You can deeply explore the Hexi Corridor, visit the Kumarajiva Temple, Jiayuguan Pass, Yulin Caves and many other exciting places. Guests can appreciate the colorful Danxia in Zhangye, encounter the pearl-like gobi oasis, and taste alpine grassland style hot pot... It is a great choice which allows guests to experience China's northwest style in all aspects.

The launch of "Silk Road Express" is not just a tourist train, it also marks the domestic "international tourist train" industry's entry into a new era of development. Tourist trains are standard global tourism products. "Train of Glamour " launched the "Hulunbuir" grasslands tourist train for the first time in June 2022, drawing on the mature operating experience of world tourist trains and filling the gap in the Chinese domestic high-quality tourist train market at that time. Relying on its internationally leading operational capabilities, excellent product planning and highly regarded service quality, "Train of Glamour " has accumulated rich successful operating experience through the past few years, and is committed to creating international luxury and themed tourist trains through ingenuity, driving common prosperity along the way, and promoting the overall progress of China's railway tourism services. In the future, "Train of Glamour " will continue to make efforts to further tap the potential of the domestic and international railway tourism market and bring tourists a better railway travel experience.

SOURCE Fosun