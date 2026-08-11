The Maritime Emerald | Where Rainforest Meets the Sea, Hainan's Fenjiezhou Island Holds All the Romance of the South China Sea

LINGSHUI, China, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Digital Communication.

Fenjiezhou Island Scenic Area, Lingshui Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province, P.R.China

As sweltering temperatures grip many parts of Asia in summertime, Hainan stands out as an inviting summer retreat for travellers seeking to escape the heat. Temperatures are moderated by ocean breezes, while extensive tropical rainforests across the island serve as natural cooling shelters. Visitors can enjoy refreshing coastal water adventures on islands such as Fenjiezhou, or venture inland to dense rainforest areas for cool hiking, valley excursions and waterfall sightseeing. Blending sea‑based recreation and mountain getaways, Hainan delivers well‑rounded cool summer holidays for families, adventure‑seekers and leisure travellers from across the globe.

Gazing from the coastline, a lush islet lies embedded in the South China Sea like a piece of jade‑the famed "Maritime Emerald". Cruise vessels cut through blue waves, trailing long streaks of white surf in their wake.

Nestled within the tropical marine climate zone, Fenjiezhou Island boasts a distinctive geographic location and pristine ecological environment, nurturing an abundance of marine resources.

Located in Lingshui, Hainan, Fenjiezhou Island hosts one of Hainan's best‑preserved coral reef habitats. Home to sunken ship relics, underwater ancient settlements and diverse marine communities, it is recognised by international diving organisations as one of Hainan's most suitable islands for diving. Beneath crystal‑clear waters, colourful corals sway gently with ocean currents while schools of fish weave through them, painting a vibrant underwater scene teeming with life.

Ascend hills for panoramic ocean views, or dive beneath waves to admire flourishing corals. Winding mountain paths offer a one‑of‑a‑kind sightseeing experience. On one side lies luxuriant tropical rainforest; on the other, pounding surf crashes against jagged rocks. Every step unfolds a breathtaking vista where mountains and the sea converge. As a comprehensive island tourist destination integrating ecology, leisure and adventure, Fenjiezhou Island has developed more than ten featured recreational programmes to create a multi‑dimensional travel experience spanning hilltop excursions and offshore adventures. Thrilling options include motorboating and snorkelling expeditions, alongside challenging rock‑climbing activities, catering to diverse demands from visitors of all backgrounds.

Along the shoreline, the stingray‑interaction programme stands out as a major highlight. Visitors enjoy close‑up encounters with docile stingrays. Laughter fills the scene as guests immerse themselves in watching these "ocean sprites" glide alongside them." The programmes here are thoughtfully designed and perfect for family outings," said Mr. Choi, a tourist from the Republic of Korea visiting Hainan to escape the summer heat. "I will bring my children next time. It will make an excellent travel experience."

Through innovative cultural‑tourism practices, this "Maritime Emerald" has been thoughtfully developed. Fenjiezhou Island showcases its natural splendour and tourist appeal, while conveying Hainan's ecological values and humanistic warmth to the world.

SOURCE People's Daily Digital Communication