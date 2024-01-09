The Mars Agency Announces Global Launch of Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard and Retail Media Report Card

An All-New Suite of Commerce Media Solutions Help Enhance Brands' Commerce Media Measurement and Planning Capabilities, While Fortifying The Mars Agency as Global Retail Media Leader

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Mars Agency announced the global expansion of its self-service Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard and Retail Media Report Card products. These advanced tools are for the first time directly available for brands who want to put the power of Marilyn into their own teams' hands to evaluate retail media effectiveness.

Tapping into these specialist-level insights, The Mars Agency is unveiling two new self-serve retail media solutions:

Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard: Ingests, normalises and visualises all global campaign results in one place, making it easy to analyse and compare Commerce Marketing performance across all vendors. This added layer of transparency enables brands to see results more quickly – helping them make smarter, more real-time decisions. Retail Media Report Card: The purpose of this is to provide a full-field of vision across retail media networks to understand capabilities, new features, and how to best optimise spending for manufacturers.

These products work hand-in-hand with Marilyn, the agency's Commerce Marketing technology platform, to provide brands with visibility into their Total Business Impact. It turns out, the added level of visibility pays off. After evaluating 20,000 campaigns, The Mars Agency learned that clients who utilised Marilyn insights to optimise investments were able to improve their Commerce Media performance by an average of 21% year-over-year.

With 35+ years of specialist experience, The Mars Agency has doubled down on commerce media to become a significant beneficiary of industry momentum. With nearly $1.2 billion in commerce media spend currently planned and/or executed, The Mars Agency is quickly becoming the leader in this fast-growing space. Commerce media has also fuelled a 59% increase in year-to-date billings for The Mars Agency.

"The recent surge in retail media investments has also sparked a heightened focus on retail measurement. Our clients demand greater transparency, deeper measurement, and better insights to retail media through the brand-direct," said Sally Tobin, Managing Director of The Mars Agency in Australia. "With the recent launch of our Retail Media Report Card, our global brand partners now have the ability to be as embedded as we are with every retailer media network — enabling them to instantly connect digital and physical experiences to drive conversion."

To learn more about the Marilyn Commerce Media Intelligence Platform, please visit https://www.xpobrands.com.au/insights-and-news/retail-media-report-card-1st-edition-au/ .

About The Mars Agency

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global Commerce Marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to make their clients' businesses better today than they were yesterday.

