GUIYANG, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuyunguan Pass in Guizhou province, one of the capital city Guiyang's important pass – "nine gates, four pavilions, and fourteen passes" – was stationed by thousands of Chinese and international medical workers of the Chinese Red Cross Medical Relief Corps during the World Anti-Fascist War. Regardless of the danger to their lives, the medical workers bravely went to battle zones to save lives, and some of them were killed in battle, making remarkable contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

The Medical Stories in the War: the Spirit of Internationalism with Boundless Love

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. Younas Muhammad, a Pakistani student at Guizhou Medical University, is about to graduate. Before receiving his degree, at the invitation of the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, he embarks on a journey to explore Guizhou's medical history under the guidance of Yang Hongmei, a descendant of a doctor who once served in the Chinese Red Cross Medical Relief Corps and Younas's colleague in the future.

Their first stop is Tuyunguan in Guiyang, where they learn how doctors from around the world, with their medical knowledge , joined the Chinese Red Cross in the fight against fascism. The two then visit the archives of Guizhou Medical University, uncovering wartime medical stories and the deep, enduring ties between Guizhou and Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

In Guizhou, there is a place called the "Peace Village" that healed not only bodies but also hearts of the wounded. Guided by their humanitarian spirit, the Chinese people reached out to enemy captives, helping them realize the nature of their aggression and persuading many to join the antiwar cause. So, the two head to Zhenyuan, nestled among green hills, to learn how the wartime Peace Village moved and transformed captured aggressors into pacifists. They come to see that healing the heart can matter more than treating a wound, to grasp the importance and necessity of international humanitarianism, and to feel anew how precious peace truly is.

Through this journey, Younas and Yang Hongmei pay tribute to those who once risked everything to save lives. They come to understand how the spirit of medical compassion transcends generations. As Younas says:

"Today, when our medical kits carry more weight than ammunition crates, that is the moment humanity and all of us have truly prevailed over violence."

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSM5UZcnNZ4

SOURCE International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station