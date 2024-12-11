The Mills Christmas Presents "Gingerbread Man Party @The Mills"

The Mills has invited a 3-meter giant Christmas gingerbread man and 8 gingerbread friends which are 1.5-meter, including gingerbread kitty, gingerbread doggie, gingerbread tourist and gingerbread ninja, etc. to join our "Gingerbread Man Party @The Mills". The Mills has meticulously incorporated its signature element - yarn, to connect a variety of gingerbread men together which represents The Mills' effort in social unity. Visitors can take pictures with all the gingerbread men from different spots and immerse in the festive joy at the "Gingerbread Man Party @The Mills". Christmas wreaths and gingerbread man decorations are all over The Mills, guaranteed to make your Christmas season extra special!

Upcycled Yarn Christmas Trees Embody The Mills' Spirit of Sustainability

To continue the spirit of sustainability as always, The Mills has partnered with Novetex Textiles Limited to build 3 special eco-friendly Christmas trees with upcycled yarn which brings an eco highlight to the "Gingerbread Man Party @The Mills"! While traditional textile waste recycling process requires considerable amount of chemicals and water, Novetex has invented a textile upcycling system which neither consumes water nor produces harmful waste, reducing environmental burden. Apart from upcycled Christmas trees, the 8 gingerbread friends are also made with recycled cardboards which makes it a green Christmas at The Mills!

Complimentary The Mills' Gingerbread Man and Gingerbread Furry Friend Cookie

There is no party without food, therefore The Mills has prepared some crunchy party food for all of you! From 17 - 31 December, NF Touch members can redeem 2 pieces of gingerbread cookies at the concierge upon HKD$600 single purchase, including 1 piece of 8cm gingerbread cookie (either The Mills' gingerbread man or gingerbread furry friend by random) and 1 piece of 3cm mini gingerbread cookie. Cookies are limited whilst stock lasts.

Handmade Heartwarming Gifts and Christmas Wreaths at our Christmas Themed Workshops

The Mills will organize a number of Christmas workshops including a relaxed and fun Christmas masking tape and collage workshop and handmade wreath workshop with many different recycled materials. All visitors are welcome to join and get yourself in the festive spirit.

Christmas Masking Tape and Collage Workshop

It's not Christmas without a present, but the best present does not have to be bought from shops. Use Christmas masking tape to create a unique picture or Christmas card and send this special present to your friends and families.

Date: 14 December 2024 (Sat)

Time: 14:00 - 15:30

Venue: Shop 201, 2/F, The Mills

Participant: 3 years old or above with accompanying parent or adults

Fee: HK$200/adult or a parent and a child

Register: https://forms.gle/x9vQYjfq8jrBEYga7

Christmas Herbal Wreath x Picture Book Story Workshop

Participants will be involved in a storytelling session and learn to use various natural herbs to make a Christmas wreath. Throughout the workshop, participants will get to know the usage and benefits of herbs.

Date: 22 December 2024 (Sun)

Time: 14:00 - 15:30

Venue: Shop 201, 2/F, The Mills

Participant: 3 years old or above with accompanying parent or adults

Fee: HK$200/adult or a parent and a child

Register: https://forms.gle/6jZTsEE9jJN5xQ6r8

Christmas Exclusive: Upcycled Fabric Wreath Workshop

It's time to unleash your creativity! Repurpose unused fabric into unique Christmas wreaths that symbolize eternal love and add a special charm to your home sweet home.

Date: 21 - 22 December 2024 (Sat and Sun)

Time: 14:00 - 16:00 or 16:30 - 18:30

Venue: Shop 108, 1/F, The Mills

Fee: HK$400/adult; two or more people together get a special rate of HK$320 each (including "Denim Futures" Tour")

Register: https://www.themillsfabrica.com/tc/events/upcycled-fabric-wreath-workshop/

Christmas Pet Scarf Sewing Workshop

Gift a unique scarf for your beloved pet this Christmas! In this sewing workshop, participants will learn the basic sewing techniques, design and making of pet scarf, as well as get to embroider their pets names on the scarfs, hand-making a personalized gift for their furry friends.

Date: 21 - 22 December 2024 (Sat and Sun)

Time: 14:00 - 15:00

15:00 - 16:00

16:00 - 17:00

17:00 - 18:00

Venue: G/F, The Mills

Fee: HK$250/scarf, additional HK$50 for customized name

Register: https://forms.gle/W9E7BK4PMkqzZ8pp8

A lot more Christmas exclusive merchandise and offers from shops at The Mills are available now! Bring you family and furry friends to join our "Gingerbread Man Party @The Mills" and spend the Christmas together!

About The Mills

Opened in late 2018, The Mills is Nan Fung Group's landmark revitalisation project which transformed its former textile factories into a new destination for heritage and innovation. A story of reinvention, The Mills is about preserving the best of Hong Kong's past and combining it with the future to offer a new platform for inspiration and creativity. The Mills represents the movement 'from textile to techstyle', symbolising the transition from its heritage to innovation, from old to new.

The Mills is composed of three pillars:

Fabrica - A go-to solutions platform accelerating techstyle and agrifood tech innovations for sustainability

Shopfloor - A landmark for experiential retail, an expression of Hong Kong's evolving character

Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile (CHAT) - A non-profit arts centre interweaving textile arts, history and science

About SEWIT

SEWIT, the Group's sustainable framework established in 2021, pays homage to both the shared heritage and environment. Five Pillars of SEWIT - Social Cohesion, Environment, Wellness, Innovation and Technology, form a patchwork planet and seedling that embed our commitment to sustainable growth in people, communities, and the environment. The three pillars of The Mills – Fabrica, Shopfloor and CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile), interweave different innovative cultural experiences by adding green, pet-friendly, and community mindfulness elements.

