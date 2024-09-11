The New Cultural and Commercial Landmark, M8 Welcomes the Public for Its Soft Opening

MACAU, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first urban renewal project in Macau since its return to China, M8, officially commenced its soft opening on September 10, 2024. The project is located just 50 meters from Senado Square along Travessa Do Roquete. The name "M8" carries deep significance, with "M" representing Macau and "8" symbolizing the eight UNESCO World Heritage sites located within a nearby area of approximately a 100-meter radius. The land on which M8 stands is rich in historical and cultural stories, formerly serving as a postal workers' dormitory. After revitalization, it has been infused with new vitality. Through exquisite craftsmanship and scene design, M8 blends cultural heritage with commercial atmosphere, striving to become a new cultural and commercial landmark in the business district near Senado Square.

With the soft opening of M8, this landmark project will bring new vitality and opportunities to Macau. M8 will not only enrich Macau's cultural and commercial landscape but also provide local residents and tourists with a new shopping and leisure destination.

In terms of exterior design, M8's façade has set a Guinness World Record for the "Largest Curved Stone-Laminated Glass" featuring a translucent curved natural marble of 1mm thick laminated between layers of ultra-large curved glass. Its unique design complements the ancient streetscape of Macau, making it a must-visit attraction in the area. The interior of M8 is meticulously designed, offering a distinct experience on each floor. The project comprises nine floors, including six above ground and three underground. The sculptural entrance welcomes visitors from all directions, leading into an open lobby.

In terms of store layout, the main retail anchor store occupies the first two floors, offering M8's visitors over 120 curated local and international brands across Watches, Beauty and Food & Gifts. 2F and 3F will feature an international fashion brand collective store The Fashion Square (TFS); a European travel boutique collective store Euro Galleria by OLIVER; and the first Macau branch of the restaurant Terrace in seaside from Incheon, Korea. 4F and 5F will introduce distinctive dining brands, including Mango Tree from Thailand and Modern Shanghai Imperial from Hong Kong (China), both making their debut in Macau and opening in October to offer a variety of choices for food lovers. The rooftop garden and signature terrace located at 4F provide captivating views of Macau's streets, where visitors can experience the prosperity and cultural atmosphere of the city's central area, with a variety of upcoming activities and cultural celebrations planned. In the future, M8 plans to create a series of unique cultural retail and art exhibitions on the B2 and B3 levels, aiming to establish this building as a new cultural highland in Macau. Through diverse exhibitions and creative activities, M8 will offer the public an interactive platform for showcasing and experiencing cultural art, covering traditional culture to modern art, further enriching Macau's cultural life.

M8 is committed to providing premium shopping, dining, and cultural experiences to its visitors. Ms. Sophia Loi, Director of the M8 Project, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the official launch of M8. This project represents more than just a construction development; it signifies our commitment to integrating Macau's rich history with modern culture. M8 blends historical charm with contemporary design, preserving Macau's unique heritage while incorporating innovative design elements and sustainable development. We are confident that M8 will emerge as a new cultural landmark in Macau, providing residents and visitors with a vibrant and captivating space. Our aim is to redefine the urban landscape through M8, creating a multifunctional environment that harmonizes historical and modern elements. We anticipate M8 becoming a symbol of urban renewal in Macau, reflecting our passion for architectural artistry and vision to the revitalization of the city's old districts."

