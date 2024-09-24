THE NEXT NETWORK | HIKSEMI Partners with SEGi University at E.A.G.L.E Network Event in Malaysia

News provided by

HIKSEMI

24 Sep, 2024, 16:43 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI, a global provider of intelligent storage products and solutions, is actively engaging the university market to connect with the younger consumer demographic. On September 19, 2024, HIKSEMI participated in the esteemed "SEGi E.A.G.L.E Network Event," organized by SEGi University in Malaysia. This significant gathering brought together numerous renowned brands from various sectors, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Continue Reading

During the event, HIKSEMI signed a partnership agreement with SEGi University to join the E.A.G.L.E. Club, providing students with access to high-quality, affordable storage products. Ariel Tian, HIKSEMI's Marketing Director, delivered a keynote address, sharing insights into industry trends and the company's strategic direction. Her presentation enhanced the audience's understanding of HIKSEMI's offerings and emphasized the importance of technological advancements in meeting the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

In terms of enterprise applications,HIKSEMI continuously invests in tailored solutions for various sub-industries, gaining extensive project experience. The D series SSD supports AES-256 encryption, securing large volumes of corporate and campus data. The GUARD series memory cards, designed for video surveillance, offer exceptional heat resistance and endurance, ensuring reliable security in environments like campus monitoring.

In the realm of consumer-grade applications, HIKSEMI has established a comprehensive array of products. The WAVE series SSD, known for its aesthetic design and user-friendly features, is popular among students. Meanwhile, the FUTURE series SSD and DDR are designed for gaming, providing exceptional speed and performance, solidifying HIKSEMI's position in Southeast Asia's gaming storage market. HIKSEMI is furthering its presence in the gaming industry with the upcoming launch of the RGB DDR5, developed in collaboration with Dota 2 esports celebrity Mushi. This new product features striking RGB lighting, support for Intel XMP 3.0, and AMD EXPO, ensuring optimal performance and reliability during intense gaming sessions. By tailoring products to specific consumer needs, HIKSEMI is well-positioned for growth in the competitive Southeast Asian market.

Through its partnership with SEGi University, HIKSEMI is fostering talent and innovation among the youth, reinforcing its connection with the younger generation. This collaboration positions HIKSEMI at the forefront of storage industry trends, providing students and industry leaders with vital insights into cutting-edge technologies. By aligning strategies with market trends, HIKSEMI demonstrates its commitment to innovation and a brighter future.

HIKSEMI: facebook  instagram  linkedin   youtube

SOURCE HIKSEMI

Also from this source

Expand More Possibilities | HIKSEMI Shines at Computex 2024 Seminar, Embracing the Era of High-Capacity SSDs

Expand More Possibilities | HIKSEMI Shines at Computex 2024 Seminar, Embracing the Era of High-Capacity SSDs

HIKSEMI, a global provider of ultimate intelligent storage products and solutions, shines at Computex 2024 Seminar with its latest products and...
THE FUTURE IS NOW | Hiksemi Thailand Dealer Appreciation Conference 2023

THE FUTURE IS NOW | Hiksemi Thailand Dealer Appreciation Conference 2023

The 2023 Hiksemi Thailand Dealer Appreciation Conference, themed "THE FUTURE IS NOW", was held in Bangkok on Nov. 23rd, bringing together Hiksemi's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics