THE NEXT NETWORK | HIKSEMI Partners with SEGi University at E.A.G.L.E Network Event in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI, a global provider of intelligent storage products and solutions, is actively engaging the university market to connect with the younger consumer demographic. On September 19, 2024, HIKSEMI participated in the esteemed "SEGi E.A.G.L.E Network Event," organized by SEGi University in Malaysia. This significant gathering brought together numerous renowned brands from various sectors, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

During the event, HIKSEMI signed a partnership agreement with SEGi University to join the E.A.G.L.E. Club, providing students with access to high-quality, affordable storage products. Ariel Tian, HIKSEMI's Marketing Director, delivered a keynote address, sharing insights into industry trends and the company's strategic direction. Her presentation enhanced the audience's understanding of HIKSEMI's offerings and emphasized the importance of technological advancements in meeting the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

In terms of enterprise applications,HIKSEMI continuously invests in tailored solutions for various sub-industries, gaining extensive project experience. The D series SSD supports AES-256 encryption, securing large volumes of corporate and campus data. The GUARD series memory cards, designed for video surveillance, offer exceptional heat resistance and endurance, ensuring reliable security in environments like campus monitoring.

In the realm of consumer-grade applications, HIKSEMI has established a comprehensive array of products. The WAVE series SSD, known for its aesthetic design and user-friendly features, is popular among students. Meanwhile, the FUTURE series SSD and DDR are designed for gaming, providing exceptional speed and performance, solidifying HIKSEMI's position in Southeast Asia's gaming storage market. HIKSEMI is furthering its presence in the gaming industry with the upcoming launch of the RGB DDR5, developed in collaboration with Dota 2 esports celebrity Mushi. This new product features striking RGB lighting, support for Intel XMP 3.0, and AMD EXPO, ensuring optimal performance and reliability during intense gaming sessions. By tailoring products to specific consumer needs, HIKSEMI is well-positioned for growth in the competitive Southeast Asian market.

Through its partnership with SEGi University, HIKSEMI is fostering talent and innovation among the youth, reinforcing its connection with the younger generation. This collaboration positions HIKSEMI at the forefront of storage industry trends, providing students and industry leaders with vital insights into cutting-edge technologies. By aligning strategies with market trends, HIKSEMI demonstrates its commitment to innovation and a brighter future.

