The Orangeblowfish Wins Two Campaign Asia-Pacific Awards

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Shanghai-headquartered creative agency The Orangeblowfish has been honored with two prestigious awards in the past month. Adding to its already impressive accolades is a win for CEO and Co-Founder Natalie Lowe as one of the Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch Asia Pacific 2024. On December 6, 2024, The Orangeblowfish also won Bronze for the Campaign Asia-Pacific's Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year 2024 award. This follows a Bronze for the same category in 2022.

Campaign Asia-Pacific Awards

Lowe established the business over 12 years ago with her business partner Siu Tang who brings 'creativity unleashed' to international and local brand presence in China and Asia Pacific. The dynamic duo uses creativity to solve business problems. Their multicultural team offers a comprehensive list of branding solutions and creative campaigns that include brand strategy and identity creation, immersive installations, and spatial design with interior design and environmental graphic design (EGD), using visual storytelling for high-profile legacy brands. The Orangeblowfish has won industry recognition for their work completed for Moxy Hotel, Arc'teryx and more. Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch award highlights females in marketing, media, and communications who demonstrate leadership qualities, business achievements, and a passion for driving the industry forward.

"An independent creative agency leader, Lowe has transformed both her clients' businesses and her own team through impactful work, engaging dialogue, and active industry interaction," reports Campaign Asia-Pacific. "As the CEO and co-founder, she also mentors interns and emerging professionals by providing coaching and training to help them develop their skills and interests. She leads the strategic vision and growth of The Orangeblowfish, enabling the achievement of creative deliverables through a comprehensive 360-degree approach. Lowe and her team showcase outstanding creativity and contributions to the industry through various initiatives."

For Lowe, who brings strategy to the world of brand creativity, this award is an acknowledgement of her leadership style.

"Creativity in brand stories needs to be anchored by sound, strategic methodology. In the same way, I believe that business leadership and strategy also need to be inspired by a creative approach that values intuition, EQ, and relationships. At The Orangeblowfish, I've always kept clear business goals in mind while also never losing sight of how my approach matters. I think business today is so much more about being real and I actually believe that the brands we work with appreciate that authenticity."

Chief Creative at The Orangeblowfish, Tang, was appointed a Peak Performer Influencer of high-end outdoor brand, Peak Performance earlier this year. He enthuses how he feels the boutique agency award recognition for local and regional excellence speaks volumes about the importance of brand creativity for consumers in China.

"Brands in China, whether local or international, retail or hospitality, understand that to engage with markets they have to connect in more personalized ways. Chinese consumers are bombarded with brand imagery and at The Orangeblowfish, we understand how they want to interact in spaces in new ways. We craft visual narratives that translate global brand DNA into tangible and meaningful experiences that resonate in China and Asia. We're once again thrilled to be recognized for our boldness to push creative boundaries."

Earlier this year, The Orangeblowfish held a stunning 'Wukang We Love You' art exhibition. The original art pieces were inspired by Shanghai's famed Wukang Mansion and were showcased at the Dayin Bookshop located in the iconic building, celebrating its 100th year.

About The Orangeblowfish

The Orangeblowfish is an award-winning creative agency with its headquarters in Shanghai, and teams in the United Kingdom, North America and Asia-Pacific. Our vision is to create experiences that connect and enrich people's lives. Our mission is to unleash the power of creativity by using art, storytelling, space, and technology to help our clients' brands, employees, and communities reach their full potential. Our belief is that creativity has no boundaries. We partner with Fortune 500 companies and local brands to produce uniquely crafted creative branding strategies, customized brand installations, brand experiences and more. For more information, visit www.theorangeblowfish.com.

