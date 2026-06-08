The OREO Brand & BTS Movement is On! Introducing the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies

BTS is sharing a taste of their Korean roots through a new OREO cookie they created.

The OREO cookie offers a taste of BTS's home with a hotteok-inspired brown sugar–pancake flavour, while our first-ever purple cookies honour BTS fans.

Marking their first-ever global snacking partnership, BTS designed all 13 unique cookie embossments to honour 13 years of BTS.

Inspired by the letters BTS and BTS Fans exchange with each other, the OREO brand is inviting fans to submit "love letters" for a chance to have their letter featured on a global stage.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OREO and BTS fans, get ready for an OREO cookie BTS made just for you. That's right: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are joining forces with the world's #1 cookie to drop the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, a brown sugar–pancake flavoured OREO cookie created by BTS and dedicated to BTS fans. This collaboration will kick off a playful global movement across 80+ markets with BTS and the OREO brand.

Limited Edition OREO & BTS Brown Sugar–Pancake Flavoured Cookie Pack

This partnership is the latest expression of the OREO brand's strategy to disrupt the competitive snack market by curating collaborations that only the OREO brand can deliver on. Together with pop royalty BTS, we're turning our iconic cookie and delicious flavour into a global conversation that brings our playfulness to life, sparks fan excitement, and ultimately leads culture.

The result is a deeply personal flavour creation brought to a global audience: the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies are filled with a sweet creme that remixes the flavours of hotteok, a warm, brown sugar–stuffed pancake popular in Korean street food markets. BTS has fond childhood memories of eating not just hotteok but also OREO cookies, making this a deeply meaningful collaboration that places a piece of their Korean heritage inside an iconic cookie they've always loved.

"For OREO to be the first snacking brand we've collaborated with globally is a huge honour. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world," said BTS. "We're just so proud to add our own chapter to OREO's amazing story."

As the band celebrates its 13th anniversary, the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies feature 13 unique embossments BTS designed for their fans, including the band member names, a BTS light stick, and three OREO cookies that form a special message to BTS fans. Collect the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies to unveil the message!

This special message is the start of a global movement the OREO brand created for fans. Inspired by the fandom's letter-writing tradition, we're rallying OREO and BTS fans to help create the world's largest love letter to BTS. To join the movement, scan the QR code on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Pack or visit www.oreosea.com to write a playful digital letter to BTS. As letters pour in from around the globe, fans can read each others' words to BTS as the largest love letter prepares to come to life in the real world. Keep submitting your letters for a chance to win exclusive OREO brand & BTS prizes and see what's next!

"This is our biggest collaboration to date, and we're excited to partner BTS, a band that creates culture and sparks playfulness—much like OREO," said Simon Crowther, Managing Director for Malaysia and Singapore, at Mondelēz International. "The campaign brings together two passionate communities, transforming fans from passive consumers into active participants, and creating a shared cultural moment for a new generation of consumers."

In Singapore, OREO will be hosting a pop-up at FairPrice, Vivocity from 22 June to 5 July 2026, inviting fans and consumers to immerse themselves in a playful experience. At the event, consumers will get a chance to sample the new limited-edition hotteok flavour. while having the opportunity to submit their love letter to BTS! Shoppers with qualifying purchases, can redeem OREO BTS Sticker, OREO Plates or OREO Apron, while stocks last.

The OREO cookies will begin rolling out at retailers starting on June 8, 2026 and will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, fans can visit www.oreosea.com or follow OREO on Facebook @OreoMalaysiaSingapore, TikTok oreo.mysg and Instagram @oreo.mysg to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About Mondelēz International (Singapore)

Mondelēz International (Singapore) is part of the Mondelēz International group of companies which empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38 billion, Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Cadbury Zip chocolate wafer, Toblerone chocolate, OREO cookies, Chipsmore cookies, Jacob's biscuits, Tiger biscuits, Philadelphia cheese, Kraft cheese, Chacho's chips, Chipster chips, Twisties snacks and many more. We've been part of Southeast Asia for more than 70 years, with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Our +7,000 colleagues work across our ten manufacturing locations (including plants in Shah Alam and Prai), two research and development technical centers and our sales and marketing network to create products that people can truly love and feel good about. From wholesome treats to indulgent bites, consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Mondelez International Inc