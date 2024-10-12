The Rise of CBD in Cambodia Dara Sakor Tourism, Infrastructure and Investment Promotion Advance Together to Reshape the New Image of Cambodia's City

KOH KONG, Cambodia, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, COASTAL CITY DEVELOPMENT GROUP has newly upgraded Cambodia Dara Sakor -Stardream Lake area and will plunge 200 hectares of land into sale in the coming year. Behind this series of land deals is part of a new upgrade program for Cambodia Dara Sakor -Stardream Lake area and an important project for economic investment between China and Cambodia.

According to the Cambodian Development Council (CDC), in August 2024, Cambodia has approved 53 investment projects with an agreed investment of US$1.2 billion. Among them, Chinese investment ranked first, accounting for 84.7% of the investment value. This indicates that China's investment in Cambodia is in a solid position and is increasing significantly. In addition, the bilateral trade volume between Cambodia and China exceeded 10 billion U.S. dollars in the first 8 months of this year, with a year-on-year growth of 24.5%, further consolidating China's position as Cambodia's largest trading partner.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdach Hun Manet hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of the Dechon Phuoc Nam Canal project in August this year, which has a total investment of 1.7 billion U.S. dollars and is led by Cambodian state-owned enterprises and local enterprises, while Chinese enterprises are involved in the investment and construction of the second phase of the canal. The project will not only promote regional economic development, but also create a large number of local employment opportunities. Meanwhile, Cambodia has implemented the electronic entry system in the three major international airports of Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville since 1st September, integrating the original forms of various types and adding functions such as purchasing Angkor Wat tickets, inquiring about tourism information and relief information, etc., to further facilitate tourists.

This series of activities and policy initiatives have greatly enhanced Cambodia's investment attractiveness. According to inside sources, most of the 200 hectares of land to be sold in Dara Sakor area are located within key development areas, and the sale of these plots will bring a sizable injection of capital for future development projects. These land deals are not only part of the region's new upgrading program, but are also intended to promote the comprehensive development of the area.

The new upgrading plan for Dara Sakor -Stardream Lake area covers a multi-level spatial structure of "one ring, two centers, two axes, two belts, three cores and six areas", with the aim of providing a comprehensive leisure and vacation environment for tourists and residents. Specifically, it includes a recreational resort area, a lake ecological resort area, a comprehensive service support area, a European cultural neighborhood, a coastal tourism demonstration area and a Buddhist theme park. These carefully planned areas will not only promote the development of the local economy, but also enhance the international image of Dara Sakor area, attracting more domestic and foreign tourists to come for sightseeing, leisure and vacation. At the same time, the advancement of these plans will also lead to the prosperity of the real estate market in the region, providing many opportunities for investors.

For investors and travel enthusiasts concerned about the development of real estate in Southeast Asia, this series of changes in Dara Sakor region is undoubtedly attractive. With the improvement of regional infrastructure and tourism services, Dara Sakor is expected to become the next internationally renowned tourist and vacation destination.

This exclusive inside story of the land deal in Dara Sakor area reveals the huge potential for the future development of the area. Under the active promotion of the Cambodian government, the new upgrade plan of Dara Sakor area is gradually coming into effect, and the continuous improvement of various infrastructures and tourism services have made this area an emerging hotspot for global investors and tourists. We will continue to focus on the further development of the area and bring you more exclusive reports.

