THE RITZ-CARLTON DEBUTS IN MELBOURNE, CAPTURING THE SPIRIT AND RHYTHM OF ONE OF AUSTRALIA'S MOST DYNAMIC DESTINATIONS

Set Above the City Skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne Celebrates Ancient Stories and Vibrant Cultures with Stunning Design and Immersive Experiences

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 exceptional hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne, debuting an oasis of elevated luxury in the heart of the metropolis. Soaring 80 stories above the city, the new hotel brings the brand's legendary service and contemporary aesthetic to Australia's arts and epicurean capital.

Atria Bar and Deluxe King Guestroom

"We are thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to Melbourne, and to open our second hotel in Australia," said Tina Edmundson, President, Luxury at Marriott International. "With its destination-driven design inspired by the city's past and present, combined with the finest amenities, exciting culinary offerings and highly personalized service, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne exemplifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and creating meaningful memories in inspiring cities, the world over."

Set on the western side of Melbourne's central business district, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne celebrates the country's ancient stories and vibrant cultures, filtered through a distinctly Melbourne lens. Designed by Australian architects Cottee Parker, the hotel's stunning spaces, from the ground floor gallery to the Sky Lobby Reception on Level 80, showcase an acknowledgement of place and indigenous heritage, expressed through the beautifully curated artworks that adorn the arrival lobby walls. The interiors of the hotel, designed by BAR Studio, capture Melbourne's unique identity with influences from its indigenous story, Victorian-era gold rush, European heritage, and fabled laneway life. Further bringing the destination to life for guests, every evening in the arrival lobby an immersive cultural soundscape maps the city's story and combines the beat and rhythm of Australia's past, present, and future.

Check-in at The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is at the spectacular Sky Lobby Reception on Level 80. With a double-vaulted ceiling and windows spanning the entire level, the Sky Lobby affords guests uninterrupted views across Melbourne, from the sweep of Port Philip Bay to the Yarra below and the mountains in the distance. The hotel's 257 guestrooms are understated and elegant, allowing the stunning city views to take centre stage. Rooms and suites feature dark wood and simple natural stone punctuated with decorative hand-made glass panels, custom light fixtures and touches of gold. The Ritz-Carlton Suite, one of the city's largest, spans the length of the building and boasts a separate living and dining room, walk-through wardrobe, in-room sauna, and private pantry. Guests staying in Club Level suites will enjoy access to a signature Ritz-Carlton Club, a private sanctuary where they can work, rest or play while experiencing the most elevated personalized service and curated culinary journeys throughout the day. Thoughtful touches such as a towel imbued with seasonal native fragrances, presented on arrival, are hallmarks of the Club.

Reflecting the city's epicurean obsessions, three distinct culinary venues sit at the heart of The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne. The hotel's signature restaurant Atria is named for the brightest star in the southern constellation, Triangulum Australe. Atria features hyper-seasonal, innovative, inspiring dishes by Executive Chef Michael Greenlaw's creative and progressive menu concepts, developed in partnership with Culinary Advisor Mark Best. Located on the same level, Cameo is an intimate, sophisticated cocktail bar set high over the city and invites conviviality and a sense of discovery. Steeped in ceremony and imagination, Cameo is a luxurious showcase for exceptional spirits, rare vintages, and the art of mixology. The Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge offers the perfect setting for guests to enjoy coffee, casual luncheons, relaxed dinners, and receptions. The Lounge is also home to the hotel's high tea experience, where a personal menu, customized tea blend, and a high tea stand created especially for the experience, reflect a sense of place, capturing the spirit of Melbourne.

For guests looking to unwind, The Ritz-Carlton Spa is an urban respite, with six serene treatment rooms where guests can embark on a journey to awaken the senses and rejuvenate mind, body, and soul. In addition to luxurious treatments featuring products from ESPA, guests may choose from The Ritz-Carlton Spa signature treatments such as The Indulgent Rose, a ritual blending a foot massage, energy balancing warm rose otto oil massage, and a soothing rose quartz Gu Sha facial to create a profound sense of relaxation. A stunning infinity pool provides a serene oasis from which to look out over the city, and a carefully curated fitness centre and peaceful yoga studio complete the wellness experience.

With over 2,500 square metres of exceptional, customizable spaces, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is set to become an exciting new event destination, offering personalized, bespoke experiences and state-of-the-art amenities. For intimate gatherings, celebrations, or corporate functions, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne offers sophisticated and versatile event venues spanning two levels of the hotel. The Ritz-Carlton Grand Ballroom, with soaring 7 metre-high ceilings and a vast floorplan that can seat up to 550 guests and a stunning floor-to-ceiling feature-window is inspired by the Great Hall of Melbourne's National Gallery of Victoria.

"I am excited to be opening our doors, welcoming guests and locals alike to experience Melbourne through a new and unique lens," said Antony Page, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne. "We look forward to creating memories for each and every guest, each and every day, bringing The Ritz-Carlton brand's special sense of hospitality to this legendary city."

For further information and bookings, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/australia/melbourne

