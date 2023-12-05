THE RITZ-CARLTON EXPANDS EVOLVED RITZ KIDS PROGRAM IN ASIA-PACIFIC, BRINGING MORE INSPIRING AND EDUCATIONAL ADVENTURES TO YOUNG GUESTS

New Mascot 'Leo the Lion' Invites Kids to Explore the Wonders of Nature, Discover Amazing Destinations, Embrace Diverse Cultures and Learn the Value of Mindful Interactions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 brands, has introduced an evolved Ritz Kids program across the Asia-Pacific region. With immersive and unforgettable travel experiences designed to engage young guests, the evolved program is now offered in key cities including Tokyo, Singapore and Perth as well as popular leisure destinations such as Bali, Maldives and Langkawi. Leo the Lion, the program's new mascot, will engage with young guests and lead the meaningful, memorable journey of discovery which features bespoke activities and adventures around the hotels.

"As Ritz Kids celebrates its 10-year journey, we are excited to embrace the ever-changing needs of family travelers and evolve this exceptional program to offer even more fun-filled and educational activities to nurture the next generation of world travelers' lifelong curiosity in exploring and engaging with the world around them," said John Toomey, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International Asia Pacific (excluding China). "At The Ritz-Carlton, families will discover a world brimming with opportunities, where young guests are not just welcomed, but truly celebrated."

Designed for young guests aged 4 to 12, Ritz Kids activities foster thoughtful interactions and create global citizens by encouraging an awareness of their connections to the world around them. The activities are organized around four pillars of experiences －nature, exploration, responsibility and culture. Through inspiring and educational moments, the Ritz Kids program elevates kids' stays into a meaningful, memorable journey of discovery. Upon check-in, all are welcomed with coloring books, discovery maps and other attractive amenities featuring Leo the Lion. Leo opens young guests' eyes to the beauty of the natural world, encourages the discovery of places and attractions around the hotel, and invites exploration of new art forms, cuisine and culture. Each hotel's Discovery Map highlights interesting touch points to discover, and kids can redeem an ice-cream or a small memento when they complete their explorations.

Appreciating Nature

At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, young guests are invited to participate in a meaningful turtle release program and learn how to safeguard these critically endangered creatures. To encourage a greater appreciation of nature, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands leads young guests to discover the micro world of marine organisms by using special nets to collect plankton and observe these exquisite creatures under microscopes. The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko offers a great opportunity for young guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of Lake Chuzenji and Mount Nantai with captivating stargazing experiences.

Exploring the World

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore guides young guests to craft their own Explorer's Binoculars using recycled materials as a fun and educational tool for imaginative play. Kids staying at The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi have the opportunity to learn about the diverse native flora and fauna like herons and sea eagles in the mangroves. At The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, young guests are greeted with a warm welcome by Japanese sweet, Monkey Monaka, and are invited to embark on an exciting Monkey Treasure Hunt to seek out Nikko's famed monkeys.

Fostering Responsibility

To introduce young guests to the importance of environmental protection and sustainability, the Ritz Kids program at The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi encourages kids to participate in tree adoptions at the Eco Discovery Centre and gain knowledge about sea cucumbers and the Nursery. To inspire the next generation of hospitality enthusiasts, The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo offers a bespoke experience for the young guests to put on the uniform and participate in various responsibilities alongside the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton. The Ritz-Carlton, Perth offers a special opportunity for young guests to collaborate with local artists, where they can engage in the creation of Aboriginal art and foster creativity and appreciation for indigenous art forms.

Discovering Local Culture

The Ritz-Carlton, Okinawa allows young explorers to explore their artistic side and learn how to play Sanshin, Okinawa's traditional guitar. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, kids can engage in a Boduberu (Maldivian drum) masterclass led by a Maldivian expert to discover the significant role this instrument has played in the Maldivian culture. Young guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo are invited to delve into Japanese culture through sushi-making class and also experience the thrilling world of an authentic ninja or samurai.

An exciting new Ritz Kids Night Safari

The highly popular Ritz Kids signature experience, Night Safari, gets an exciting upgrade with a newly designed tent set up within the guest room or suite, complete with eco-friendly 'camping accessories' including a portable USB rechargeable lantern and a colorful felt toy 'campfire'. At selected hotels, Night Safari activities also include outdoor stargazing, movie nights and nighttime dessert bars, all created to excite imaginations and forge unforgettable childhood memories.

For a glimpse into Ritz Kids, watch the video here. For more information on Ritz Kids, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/services-amenities/ritz-kids.

