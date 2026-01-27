The Sanya EDITION Redefines Contemporary Chinese New Year Escapes for the Year of the Horse 2026

SANYA, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set along the pristine coastline of Hainan, The Sanya EDITION draws inspiration from the vast ocean that surrounds it, striking a refined balance between natural serenity and contemporary energy. From the moment of arrival, the experience is designed to impress: guests pass through lush tropical gardens before arriving at a semi-open lobby, where layered teak wood pavillions, reflective water features and bamboo groves frame uninterrupted views of the South China Sea. A gentle sea breeze carries the signature scent of Le Labo black tea, while impeccably styled hosts move with an effortless rhythm, lending the space an atmosphere reminiscent of a modern runway set within a secluded island retreat.

The Sanya EDITION - Chinese New Year Speed Speed The Sanya EDITION - Chinese New Year

Driven by a commitment to continual innovation, The Sanya EDITION continues to expand the boundaries of contemporary resort living, contributing to the evolution of Hainan's and China's wider vacation market. As one of the largest EDITION hotels worldwide, the property has, since 2019, pioneered large-scale festive seasons and New Year celebrations, later evolving into a comprehensive Chinese New Year program. From the opening of Hainan's first natural grass tennis court to the debut of the island's first acrylic tennis court certified with a two-star rating by the International Tennis Federation (ITF); from the early introduction of a destination-style Beach Club to the presentation of Sunset Moment fire dance performances—these first-of-their-kind initiatives continue to set benchmarks for modern luxury resort experiences. Many of these "firsts" found their origin at The Sanya EDITION.

Within these pioneering efforts, sports facilities have become an integral part of the resort's lifestyle offering. Specially selected for Sanya's tropical coastal climate, the natural grass tennis courts feature Platinum TE Paspalum grass, combining superior heat tolerance, ecological adaptability, and a fine, uniform texture to deliver a tournament-grade playing experience with elevated sensory refinement. The ITF two-star certified acrylic courts combine professional performance with a contemporary aesthetic, featuring a distinctive palette of pink and sky blue. Pink reflects vitality and innovation, while sky blue echoes the surrounding coastal landscape, allowing sport, design and resort living to seamlessly converge into The Sanya EDITION's signature Sportcation experience. In addition to tennis, the resort also offers pickleball and padel courts, further enriching its multi-dimensional sports landscape. All courts are equipped with energy-efficient, high-brightness lighting systems, ensuring consistent playing conditions from day to night.

As the Year of the Horse Chinese New Year approaches in 2026, The Sanya EDITION presents a festive season that blends tradition and art, offering a contemporary interpretation of island celebrations. As night falls, a water projection show will unfold above the resort's unique Private Ocean, where light and water intertwine to create a fully immersive visual experience. On Chinese New Year's Eve, a luminous Lion Dance performance will take center stage, with glowing silhouettes moving to powerful drumbeats, symbolizing strength and renewal. On the first day of the Chinese New Year, traditional dragon and lion dances will bring vibrant energy to the resort, reimagined within a relaxed island setting.

Festivities continue with the dramatic molten iron fireworks show, as thousands of sparks cascade through the sky like falling stars, illuminating the water below. Drone show will animate the night sky with scenes of New Year blessings, while the "Realm of Light and Silhouettes" aerial performance features phoenix and winged horse soaring overhead—symbols of vitality, prosperity and good fortune for the Year of the Horse. Floating lanterns will drift gently across the water, adding a quiet moment to the celebrations.

Beyond visual spectacle, gastronomy forms a central part of the festive experience. The Sanya EDITION is home to five distinctive restaurants and two bars, led by a creative culinary team offering diverse, all-day dining concepts. The Jade Egret presents modern European cuisine paired with a curated selection of wines and classic cocktails, while Beach Barbacoa blends relaxed seaside dining with bold Indonesian flavors inspired by Jimbaran Bay. Market at EDITION takes inspiration from traditional Chinese warehouses, offering a dynamic mix of local and international cuisines across live cooking stations, including raw bar, bakery, open-fire grill and juice bar. The Sky Bar, perched at the top of the hotel, overlooks the South China Sea, serving as a tranquil poolside retreat by day and a vibrant social lounge by night. On Chinese New Year's Eve, Xian Hai by the Sea will present a special reunion dinner, featuring a bespoke festive menu crafted from seasonal ingredients.

During the Chinese New Year period, Market at EDITION will offer a themed seafood hotpot dinner buffet from 13 to 23 February 2026, served daily from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The Jade Egret will introduce a series of limited-time menus, including a Valentine's Day Special Menu on 14 February, a Chinese New Year Special Menu from 16 to 17 February, and a guest chef collaboration from 18 to 19 February with Edorta Lamo, Michelin One Star and Michelin Green Star Chef of Arrea! Restaurant in Spain, presenting an authentic expression of Basque mountain terroir. The Sky Bar will offer both Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year themed afternoon teas, while Beach Barbacoa at EDITION will feature special menus for both festive occasions.

From illuminated night skies to shimmering waters, from cultural performances to refined culinary experiences, The Sanya EDITION redefines the Chinese New Year through the lens of contemporary resort living—where celebration meets restraint, and tradition unfolds through modern imagination.

Note: Programs are subject to change in accordance with local regulations and weather conditions.

Download link for images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ilsrNLVLyoVfN565plBdTlI7F4puv0Pa?usp=sharing

For more information, please visit official website:

https://www.editionhotels.com/sanya/

Instagram: @editionsanya

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 20 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Facebook: /EDITIONhotels

Instagram: @EDITIONhotels

editionhotels.com

www.marriott.com

SOURCE The Sanya EDITION