THE SOUTHSIDE welcomes renowned artist Han Ray, Creating chill ultimate summer vibes at "THE SOUTHSIDE Chill Party"

HONG KONG, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTR Malls have long championed culture and the arts. As the landmark shopping destination in Island South, THE SOUTHSIDE at Wong Chuk Hang MTR Station is currently hosting the "THE SOUTHSIDE Chill Party" this summer, starting 9 July. Renowned artist Han Ray has created bespoke art installations throughout the mall, cultivating a laid-back and delightful "Chill" lifestyle. This initiative aspires to offer customers an artistic and immersive shopping experience, further cementing THE SOUTHSIDE's status as a cultural and lifestyle landmark.

To amplify the summer vibes, the mall is holding evening concerts on six Fridays throughout July and August. These events feature live performances by several popular singers, including Wilson Ng Lam Fung, Terence SiuFay, Mag Lam, Jason Chan, Andy Leung Chiu Fung, On Chan, JW, Deep Ng, and Jeffrey Ngai, creating a chill ambiance through music.

Additionally, the quadrennial international sports event will take place in Paris, France, at the end of July. THE SOUTHSIDE's LG Atrium will broadcast the exciting competitions live, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the vibrant sports atmosphere and cheer for the athletes representing Hong Kong.

Han Ray's debut exhibition in Hong Kong promotes a chill, relaxed lifestyle, inspired by his leisurely strolls through Island South.

Han Ray, an architect, contemporary artist, and digital artist, was born in Shenyang and has held exhibitions in Italy, Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities. He is known for his humorous and relaxed artistic style, encouraging people to find joy in everyday life and enjoy living. This collaboration with THE SOUTHSIDE marks Han Ray's first exhibition in Hong Kong. Having spent part of his childhood in Hong Kong, Han Ray drew inspiration for this project from the Southern District of Hong Kong. The art installations, centered around "Chill Man", a youth chasing dreams, combine the unique characteristics of the Southern District with everyday life, allowing everyone to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the area and participate in "THE SOUTHSIDE Chill Party".

Details of the five art installations:

The laid-back Chill Man, with a coffee in hand, leisurely appreciates the blend of old and new in the Southern District, seizing a moment of relaxation amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Southern District, artist Han Ray incorporates elements like trees, flowers, and greenery to craft an atmosphere of lush blooms. This evokes a sense of relaxation and tranquillity, providing a serene and delightful experience. The Southern District boasts an endless coastline, offering the joy of fishing while listening to melodious tunes amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Lying peacefully on the grass, soaking in the beautiful surroundings, and savouring leisurely moments with the cats.

Star-studded evening concerts featuring popular singers

From 12 July to 23 August, THE SOUTHSIDE is hosting the "Summer Night Lounge" every Friday evening from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the LG Atrium, creating a chill, laid-back ambience with live music! The concert series boasts a star-studded lineup, including popular local singers such as Wilson Ng Lam Fung, Terence SiuFay, Mag Lam, Jason Chan, Andy Leung, On Chan, JW, Deep Ng, and Jeffrey Ngai. These artists are set to deliver captivating shows that elevate the summer vibe, with their unique styles!

Live broadcasts of major international sporting events

The highly anticipated international sporting event, held every four years, will kick off in Paris on 26 July (Paris local time). MTR Malls, steadfast supporters of Hong Kong athletes, proudly present THE SOUTHSIDE's live broadcasts of key competitions at the LG Atrium. This initiative offers the public a chance to cheer on and celebrate thrilling contests, rallying behind Hong Kong's athletes and immersing everyone in the electrifying spirit of sports fever!

"THE SOUTHSIDE Chill Party" art installation details: Date From 9 July 2024 Location Various levels on THE SOUTHSIDE

Summer Night Lounge evening concert details: Performance time: 7:30 – 8:30PM Location: Atrium, LG, THE SOUTHSIDE LG Performance dates Performing artists 12 July (Fri) Snoopy Chan, German Ku, Wilson Ng Lam Fung, Che Yuen Yuen 19 July (Fri) Terence SiuFay, Mag Lam, Grace Wong 26 July (Fri) Jason Chan, Misha Ip 9 Aug (Fri) Andy Leung Chiu Fung, On Chan, Tam Fai Chi 16 Aug (Fri) JW, Deep Ng 23 Aug (Fri) Jeffrey Ngai, Lai Ying

Live broadcast of key Olympic events: Date: 27 July – 11 August Time (HKT)： 9am to 10:30pm Location: Atrium, LG, THE SOUTHSIDE

