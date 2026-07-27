The St. Regis Bali Resort Unveils the First Jack's Club in a Resort Setting with Live Jazz, Celebrated Mixologists, and Timeless Evening Rituals

JACK'S CLUB AT THE ST. REGIS BALI RESORT

BALI, Indonesia, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Bali Resort unveils Jack's Club, introducing the first Jack's Club in a resort setting and marking a new chapter for the iconic St. Regis experience. Available throughout July to September, the seasonal activation transforms The St. Regis Bar into an elegant destination where live jazz, handcrafted cocktails, and distinguished culinary collaborations unfold seamlessly between its refined interiors and open-air terrace. As the music fills the evening, guests are invited to gather, connect, and savour conversations that linger as effortlessly as the cocktails themselves.

As the evening unfolds in Bali, Jack's Club comes to life with live jazz, signature cocktails, and timeless St. Regis traditions. Gather, connect, and linger a little longer at The St. Regis Bar Bali.

Named after John Jacob Astor IV, visionary founder of The St. Regis New York, Jack's Club pays tribute to an era when evenings at The St. Regis were defined by sophisticated conversation, remarkable entertainment, and impeccable hospitality. Inspired by the vibrant jazz clubs and cabaret culture of early twentieth-century New York, the global St. Regis activation reimagines this enduring legacy through immersive experiences thoughtfully tailored to each destination. At The St. Regis Bali Resort, that tradition finds a new expression amid the beauty of Bali, where timeless rituals meet the island's unmistakable spirit.

The season commences with an exclusive launch programme celebrating craftsmanship across both mixology and gastronomy. Marco Dongi joins forces with Jakkrit "Golf" Promchaisit, Head Mixologist of Bar Sathorn, Bangkok, ranked No. 48 in Asia's 50 Best Bars, for two evenings of exceptional guest cocktails at The St. Regis Bar. Continuing the celebration, Chef Andrea Cofini, formerly of the two Michelin-starred L'Atelier Robuchon, presents an exclusive dining experience at Kayuputi, where his contemporary culinary philosophy is thoughtfully paired with the restaurant's celebrated Pan-Asian cuisine.

Throughout the season, Jack's Club is brought to life through a curated live music programme inspired by the golden age of New York jazz, filling both the elegant interiors and open-air terrace of The St. Regis Bar with an atmosphere that encourages guests to linger, connect, and celebrate the timeless art of gathering. Tuesday through Thursday, the relaxed rhythms of Bossa Nova set an intimate tone for the evening. From Friday through Sunday, resident vocalist Whitney Pharoe, originally from South Africa, takes centre stage alongside a five-piece live band. Having performed internationally across Dubai and Spain, Whitney brings a captivating repertoire of jazz standards, soulful ballads, and contemporary favourites, creating evenings defined by elegance, rhythm, and meaningful connection.

Complementing the music is a limited-edition cocktail collection created exclusively for Jack's Club by Giri Asta, Head Bartender of The St. Regis Bar. Inspired by the glamour of the Jazz Age while embracing tropical influences unique to Bali, each cocktail reflects the artistry, creativity, and meticulous craftsmanship synonymous with St. Regis. Guests may also indulge in the refined pairing of Dom Pérignon, adding another signature expression to the evening experience.

"Jack's Club is a celebration of everything that has defined St. Regis for more than a century, remarkable gatherings, exceptional craftsmanship, and unforgettable evenings," says Héctor Busto, General Manager of The St. Regis Bali Resort. "We are honored to introduce the first Jack's Club in a resort setting, bringing together world-class music, distinguished culinary talent, and elevated mixology in a way that reflects both the heritage of St. Regis and the vibrant spirit of Bali."

Available from July through September, Jack's Club welcomes both resort guests and local residents to experience an extraordinary season of live jazz, celebrated culinary collaborations, and exceptional cocktails at The St. Regis Bar. More than a seasonal programme, Jack's Club continues a legacy that began over a century ago in New York, now thoughtfully reimagined at Bali's Finest Address.

For more information, please visit www.stregisbali.com.

SOURCE The St. Regis Bali Resort