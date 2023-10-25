BANGKOK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent opening of its 436-million-baht penthouse unit and an exclusive residence furnished by CHANINTR worth 167 million baht, "Scope Langsuan", a flagship condominium project by Scope which currently has the highest average price in Thailand at 1 million baht per square meter, reported on September 28 that these two units have already been sold.

The ultra-luxury 'Scope Langsuan' closed a deal to sell Thailand's highest-priced penthouse at THB 436M and a special residential unit furnished by CHANINTR one week after opening

The units were bought less than a week after they were visited by an exclusive group of customers. The speedy purchase reflects the exceptional quality of the development of Scope Langsuan under 'the sensory of finest life' concept, which provides an ultimate living experience down to the smallest detail in all residences.

Designed with a strong intention to be 'the best of the best penthouse', the ultra-luxurious penthouse at Scope Langsuan has a total space of 436 square meters. It was designed by celebrated architect Thomas Juul-Hansen, who spent more than 8 months to bring out the finest quality in every centimeter of the unit, including its design, functionality, and the selection of all furnished pieces from world-renowned partners around the world. This crown jewel project by Scope has designed its penthouse unit to make it one of the finest penthouses in Thailand.

The second unit, an exclusive residence fully furnished by one of the country's leading luxury furniture importers, CHANINTR, similarly highlights Scope Langsuan's ability to design and decorate residences up to the highest international standards, delivering elegant, timeless designs that answer to the needs of sophisticated customers. Each piece of furniture in the exclusive residence has been selected to be in harmony with each other in a highly sophisticated arrangement in the unit that has three bedrooms and boasts an area of more than 247 square meters. Through the concept of eclectic luxury, the combination of selected furniture comes from a variety of world-renowned brands, many of which are iconic masterpieces that harmonize to make the unit a perfect living space.

"Scope Langsuan" has other units ready for sale.

