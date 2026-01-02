The Westin Surabaya Presents "The 19th Beauty of China" A Mesmerizing Chinese New Year Masterpiece

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with renewed spirit, The Westin Surabaya proudly presents "The 19th Beauty of China", its signature Chinese New Year dinner show and one of the most prestigious Chinese New Year celebrations in Indonesia. Taking place on 16 February 2026 at The Westin Surabaya Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, the largest ballroom in Surabaya, the evening will blend fine dining, grand-scale Chinese cultural performance, and a spectacular atmosphere, setting the stage at a leading five-star hotel in Surabaya.

The Westin Surabaya The Beauty of China XIX

"The Beauty of China" is The Westin Surabaya's signature Chinese New Year dinner show, combining an exquisite multi-course Chinese menu with a world-class Chinese cultural performance on a grand immersive stage. Held annually in the hotel's iconic ballroom, the event is known for blending fine dining, live orchestra, traditional dance, and visual storytelling, offering one of the most memorable Chinese New Year events in Surabaya.

The evening's performance unfolds in five dramatic chapters, from the awakening of China's natural soul and the strength of its ancient warriors, to the fusion of tradition and modernity and a celebration of unity and generational legacy, culminating in a grand red finale symbolizing joy, prosperity, and new beginnings.

The dinner showcases a refined eight-course menu rooted in Chinese tradition, featuring Prosperity Yi–Sheng; Double Steamed Imperial Soup with Sea Cucumber and Japanese Dried Scallop; Baked Lobster with Creamy Butter Egg Yolk, Corn Flakes, and Curry Leaf Sauce; Steamed Live East Star Grouper with Fa Chai, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Superior Sauce; Smoked Duck; Australian Premium Beef Wagyu with Black Pepper Truffle Sauce; Eight Treasure Fried Rice with Walnut, Cashew Nut, Pine Nut, Lapchiong, Dried Scallop, Fresh Scallop, Prawn, and Raisin; and Four Season Cheng Teng & Black Charcoal Onde. Table packages for ten guests start from IDR 20,888,888++.

For further information and table reservations, please contact the hotel at +62 31 2971 0000, and follow @westinsurabaya and @fourpointssurabayapakuwon on social media for more promotions and updates.

