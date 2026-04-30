THREE PRESTIGIOUS PLATFORMS.

ONE POWERFUL PURPOSE. ELEVATING BRANDS.

STRENGTHENING TRUST. ADVANCING EXCELLENCE.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful convergence of purpose, leadership, and branding excellence, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) proudly presented The BrandLaureate Bumiputera BestBrands Awards 2026 alongside The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 and The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing & Sustainable Business and Brands Awards 2026 in a distinguished ceremony honouring brands that are shaping the future of trust, integrity and economic progress.

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) Celebrates The BrandLaureate Bumiputera BestBrands Awards 2026, The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 & The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing & Sustainable Business and Brands Awards 2026

For The BrandLaureate, each recognition platform represents more than an award presentation; it is a reaffirmation of brand purpose, principled leadership, and long-term value creation. In today's increasingly discerning environment, brands are defined not only by visibility, but by the strength of their governance, the discipline of their strategy, and the trust they inspire among stakeholders. Across the global Halal landscape, the progressive growth of Bumiputera enterprises and the evolving Fast Moving Growing & Sustainable Business and Brands (FMGS) sector, branding has become a catalyst for credibility, competitiveness, and sustainable economic contribution.

The BrandLaureate Bumiputera BestBrands Awards 2026, held under the theme "Memperkasa Jenama Bumiputera, Keunggulan Diiktiraf, Prestij Dipertingkat", stands as one of the highest recognitions dedicated to celebrating the strength, resilience and growing authority of Bumiputera brands. In an increasingly competitive marketplace, these brands have demonstrated that strong identity, structured governance and strategic branding are catalysts for sustainable growth. The Award reaffirmed the confidence that Bumiputera enterprises possess not only economic potential, but the leadership capability to compete regionally and globally. By recognising these brands, The BrandLaureate continues its commitment to elevating professionalism, enhancing market credibility and strengthening long-term brand equity within Malaysia's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Anchored by the theme "Advancing Halal: Inspiring Trust, Elevating Standards, Expanding Vision," The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 recognises brands that have strengthened the global Halal ecosystem through innovation, governance and unwavering commitment to excellence. The global Halal economy has matured into a multi-trillion-dollar force spanning food, pharmaceuticals, finance, logistics, technology, hospitality, and lifestyle. In this expanding landscape, Halal has emerged as a universal symbol of trust, ethics and quality that transcends geography and culture. The Award honoured brands that understand Halal not merely as compliance, but as a disciplined system of values embedded throughout leadership, operations and supply chains. These recipients represent the new standard of Halal excellence; brands that elevate industry benchmarks while expanding their global influence.

In addition, The BrandLaureate also presented The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing & Sustainable Business and Brands Awards 2026. This award recognises brands that exemplify resilience, adaptability and sustained growth in an ever-evolving business landscape. In an increasingly competitive environment, these brands have demonstrated strong governance, innovation and strategic agility as key drivers of long-term value creation.

"In a world of expanding opportunities and intensifying competition, branding is what elevates a business into a lasting force — it is what makes a brand be seen, heard, known, and remembered. As industries evolve and the Halal economy rises globally, these awards honour brands that build with trust, stand with purpose, and grow with unwavering resilience."



said The Honorable President Emeritus Prof. Dr. KK Johan, World President of The World Brands Foundation.

The BrandLaureate Book of World Records 2026 further recognised extraordinary individuals whose achievements have set unparalleled benchmarks of excellence on the global stage. Among the distinguished record holders is YBhg Dato' Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Malaysian Track Cyclist, honoured as "Malaysia's Most Decorated Track Cyclist with Sustained International Sprint Podium Excellence, and the Nation's First Olympic Medalist and Most Consistent Olympic Keirin & Sprint Finalist." The World Brands Foundation also recognises the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF), represented by YBhg Dato' Amarjit Singh Gill, President of MNCF, alongside Mr. John Beasley, Technical Director of MNCF, and Ms. Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, Malaysian professional track cyclist. They are honoured for MNCF's continuous efforts in advancing the sport of cycling, nurturing national talent, and elevating Brand Malaysia on the international sporting stage.

The BrandLaureate Bumiputera BrandLeadership Award 2026 recognises individuals for excellence in leadership, brand building, and industry influence. This year's recipients include Puan Nurul Adlinna Mohammad Bakri, Founder of Bartech Empire Sdn Bhd and Puan Siti Adira Binti Suhaimi, also known as Adira, who is a Malaysian Singer & Entrepreneur.

The BrandLaureate Bumiputera BestBrands Awards 2026 recognised outstanding Bumiputera-owned enterprises that have demonstrated measurable impact through sustained growth, innovation, community contribution, and disciplined brand building. This year's recipients include United AsiaPac Energy Berhad, Bartech Empire Sdn Bhd, Dians Signature Sdn Bhd, Kedai Emas Kamarulhadi Sdn Bhd (Kaharo Jewels), Normey Holdings Sdn Bhd, QUL Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd (QHSB), Sahabat Ikhtiar Trading Sdn Bhd (Sahabat Ar Rahnu), Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS), each reflecting excellence in brand building, innovation, and sustained contribution to their respective industries.

The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 honoured distinguished organisations across food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, Islamic finance, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and professional services, recognising their leadership in advancing halal standards, strengthening governance frameworks, and expanding global market presence. Strategic Business Partners of The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Award 2026 include Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) and Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC), whose continued collaboration drives excellence and global leadership in the halal ecosystem.

YBhg Dato' Dr. Sirajuddin Bin Suhaimee, Director General of Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) was honoured with The BrandLaureate World Halal BrandLeadership Award 2026 in outstanding leadership in Halal governance.

The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 - Brand of The Year recognised organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and excellence in the global halal economy. The recipients include Maybank Islamic Berhad, Blackmores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Ikano Handel Sdn Bhd (Ikea Malaysia: Swedish Restaurant), K.H.H. Double Lion Fruit Juice Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Kart Food Industries Sdn Bhd, Majlis Agama Islam Selangor and Teo Seng Capital Berhad.

The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 - Signature Brand continued to recognise organisations demonstrating strong brand identity, innovation, and sectoral excellence. The recipients include Apollo Food Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Borenos Sdn Bhd, Halal Products Research Institute: Universiti Putra Malaysia, IKOP Pharma Sdn Bhd, Gemini Beauty Resources Sdn Bhd (Kitsui), Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare), Lay Hong Bhd (Nutriplus) and RCE Marketing Sdn Bhd.

The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards 2026 - Most Preferred Brand honoured organisations that have achieved strong consumer trust, preference, and market resonance. The recipients include HERO 99 Sdn Bhd, JCL Credit Leasing Sdn Bhd (JCL i-Fund), Kanika Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Kwantas Corporation Berhad (Minyak Mas), Desa Southern Food Products Sdn Bhd (Sweet & Sour), and Village Park Restaurant.

The BrandLaureate Fast Moving, Growing & Sustainable Business and Brands Awards 2026 recognised organisations that have demonstrated resilience, scalability, and sustainable growth in dynamic and competitive markets. The recipients include Huachang Growmax (M) Sdn Bhd, and Medipulih Group Sdn Bhd (Medipulih Klinik).

For the full list of winners and award categories, click here.

Each recipient stands as a benchmark within their respective industries, reflecting resilience, innovation and strategic foresight. Collectively, they embody the evolving standards of branding where leadership is deliberate, governance is disciplined and growth is sustainable. As the ceremony concluded, one message resonated clearly: branding is not merely about prominence, it is about permanence. In recognising these distinguished brands, The BrandLaureate reaffirms its mission to elevate those who lead with purpose and to spotlight organisations that build not just businesses, but institutions of lasting impact.

The BrandLaureate extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all honourees and to organisations across industries. May your continued journey be marked by renewed momentum, stronger partnerships, sustainable growth, and meaningful opportunities to shape the future through principled leadership and purposeful branding.

For latest news on The BrandLaureate Awards, visit www.thebrandlaureate.com or our social media - Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Spotify | Whatsapp Channel for updates and all of the evening's major highlight moments.

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About The World Brands Foundation (TWBF)

The World Brands Foundation (formerly known as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation) is a non-profit branding foundation dedicated to promoting the importance of branding on a global scale. Established in 2005, the Foundation is led by World President Honorable President Emeritus Professor Dr. KKJohan, alongside a Board of Governors comprising esteemed industry captains and brand icons.

TWBF champions its mission to educate, elevate, and advocate the value of branding, firmly believing that "the brand is the business, and the business is the brand." This encapsulates the Foundation's philosophy on the critical role branding plays in today's highly competitive business environment.

In 2006, TWBF launched The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards—a prestigious mark of brand excellence that honours outstanding brands across various industries. These award-winning brands are recognized for their strategic brilliance, innovation, and exemplary brand leadership. Following its success, TWBF curated a series of specialized awards, including: The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Awards, The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards and several others over the years.

To date, over 3,000 brands and more than 500 international brand personalities—including statesmen, Nobel Laureates, corporate leaders, academicians, celebrities, and athletes—have been honoured through The BrandLaureate.

TWBF's global footprint began expanding in 2017 with the BrandLaureate Special Edition Awards in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, followed by events in Singapore and Hanoi in 2018, and Singapore and Shenzhen, China in 2019. Strengthening its international presence further, 11 country presidents were appointed to represent Australia, Brunei, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In line with its vision to establish a stronger global presence, Singapore was officially named the headquarters of TWBF and The BrandLaureate. The BrandLaureate International Pte Ltd was registered in September 2024, and the inaugural BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards Singapore was held on February 25, 2025.

Today, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards stands as a beacon of inspiration, motivating brands and individuals to lead with purpose, integrity, and vision. In addition to its awards, TWBF runs corporate education programs including Certification in Brand Management and Brand Leadership to further empower professionals.

With the world's first Brand Gallery featuring over 400 international brand personalities, TWBF continues to push boundaries, serving as a dynamic global force in branding, and inspiring brands to achieve excellence and distinction on the world stage.

SOURCE The BrandLaureate