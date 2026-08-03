The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) Presents The BrandLaureate Lifestyle BestBrands Awards and The BrandLaureate Medical & Healthcare Advancement BestBrands Awards 2026

REDEFINING THE ART, THE WAY,

THE STANDARD OF LIVING BY ELEVATING YOUR BRAND FORWARD;

ADVANCING HEALTHCARE, ELEVATING TRUST

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) proudly hosted The BrandLaureate Lifestyle BestBrands Awards 2026 and The BrandLaureate Medical & Healthcare Advancement BestBrands Awards 2026, recognitions that reflect The BrandLaureate's continued commitment to celebrating excellence across industries that shape the way we live and thrive. These recognitions celebrate organisations and leaders whose innovation, purpose, and unwavering commitment have elevated brand excellence, transformed industries, and created meaningful impact in both lifestyle and healthcare. Together, these Awards signify The BrandLaureate's ongoing pursuit of honoring brands that continue to inspire progress, enrich lives, and set new benchmarks in an increasingly dynamic and purpose-driven global landscape.

REDEFINING THE ART, THE WAY, THE STANDARD OF LIVING BY ELEVATING YOUR BRAND FORWARD; ADVANCING HEALTHCARE, ELEVATING TRUST

Guided by the theme "Redefining the Art, the Way, the Standard of Living by Elevating Your Brand Forward," this Lifestyle Award is founded on the belief that brands are more than products or services. They are an integral part of everyday life; shaping the way we travel, learn, dine, work, and express our identity. As consumers increasingly seek brands that inspire trust and reflect their aspirations, The BrandLaureate honours organisations that go beyond commercial success to drive innovation, create meaningful impact, and elevate the standard of living. This vision is further strengthened through the valued support of the esteemed sponsors: KHK Land (Anyara Hills), European International University - Paris, and European Wellness Group, whose commitment to excellence and innovation reflects the spirit of the event and contributes to celebrating brands that continue to shape the future of lifestyle and brand leadership.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of I AM THE BRAND, the latest publication by The Honorable President Emeritus Prof. Dr. KKJohan, officiated alongside distinguished members of the International Board of Governors. The launch marks another significant milestone in President Emeritus Prof. Dr. KKJohan's leadership journey, encapsulating his lifelong insights and experiences on leadership, branding, legacy, and purpose.

The World Brands Foundation (The BrandLaureate) and KHK Land (Anyara Hills) have entered into a strategic partnership to promote luxury lifestyle living in Malaysia and across Asia. The collaboration combines The BrandLaureate's expertise in brand leadership with KHK Land's commitment to exceptional residential development, positioning Anyara Hills as a distinguished lifestyle destination. To formalise the partnership, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between General Manager of The BrandLaureate, Ms. Hilary Ng, representing The World Brands Foundation; and Mr Lorenz Tong Poh Sun, Chief Operating Officer of KHK Land, reaffirming both organisations' shared commitment to advancing lifestyle excellence, celebrating visionary living, and creating lasting value through this strategic alliance.

The World Brands Foundation also recognised its newly appointed members of the International Board of Governors, reaffirming the Foundation's longstanding commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence, integrity, and global governance. Representing France, Kenya, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and beyond, these distinguished leaders and respected professionals provide strategic oversight to ensure that every recognition upholds the highest standards of merit, credibility, and international best practices.

The BrandLaureate Brand Icon Leadership Award 2026 recognises distinguished global leaders, visionaries, and changemakers whose exceptional achievements have inspired industries and communities through innovation, leadership, and enduring impact. This year's recipients include Salikhov Validjan Kuchkarovich (from Uzbekistan), Chairman of ERMak Group; Dr. Kwaak, Young Hoon (from South Korea), Architect of Peace, Urban Planner and Global Citizen Leader; Dr. David Kwang-Ho Kim (from USA), President of Stanton University, USA; James Ryan (from Australia), internationally acclaimed Saxophonist, Composer and Flutist; and Lim Kim Hai (from Malaysia), renowned Contemporary Artist, celebrated as the "Apple King".

The BrandLaureate Global Lifestyle Icon Award 2026 celebrates the outstanding individuals who have made a significant global impact through their brands, inspiring industries and communities with creativity, innovation, leadership, and influence. This year's recipients include YBhg Dato' Jimmy Choo, OBE, World renowned Fashion Designer; and Alain Robert (from France), G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Urban Climber.

The BrandLaureate Lifestyle BrandLeadership Award 2026 acknowledges outstanding individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their professions while shaping lifestyle industries through innovation, leadership, creativity, and influence. This year's recipients include Sandra Lim, Actress, Model and Miss Universe Malaysia 2024; Soh Wai Ching, Guinness World Record Tower Runner; and Park Chang-Ro, Contemporary Korean Artist.

The BrandLaureate Lifestyle BestBrands Award 2026 honors organisations that have established strong and trusted brands through excellence, innovation, customer experience, and sustained industry leadership. This year's recipients include Acer Sales and Services Sdn Bhd (ACER and ACERPURE), Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, ERMak Group, Samsung Malaysia Electronics, Borneo Nature Tours Sdn Bhd (Borneo Rainforest Lodge), EVE Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Tropicana Golf & Country Resort Berhad, YTL Hospitality REIT (The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur), Village Park Restaurant, Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd, INDS Capital Sdn Bhd, Maritime Waterfront Suite Sdn Bhd (Bertam Resort and Water Park Penang), Rich Kopitiam Way Sdn Bhd (Rich Kopitiam), and Aricio (M) Sdn Bhd (Assata), each recognised for their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering outstanding value across their respective industries.

In addition, The BrandLaureate Medical & Healthcare Advancement BestBrands Awards 2026 was held in collaboration with Brandstorm Asia, with DocTok serving as the Official Healthcare Media Partner, under the leadership of Organising Chairman Pradeep Balaram. In a world where health is the cornerstone of every thriving society, this initiative honours organisations and leaders who have advanced the standards of healthcare through eminence, innovation, and unwavering compassion. Beyond delivering exceptional medical care, they inspire confidence, restore hope, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities alike. Just as enduring brands are built on trust, healthcare is founded upon the assurance that every patient deserves safe, compassionate, and world-class care. By celebrating those who transform trust into meaningful impact, the Awards recognise pioneers who continue to raise the benchmark in clinical excellence, patient-centred care, medical innovation, and visionary leadership; while shaping a healthier, more resilient future for generations to come.

The BrandLaureate Medical Icon Leadership Award 2026 celebrates exceptional individuals who have transformed the medical field through innovation, leadership, and dedication, improving healthcare and enhancing the well-being of communities. This year's recipient include YBhg Prof Dato' Dr. Aljafri Abdul Majid, Chairman of Yayasan Jantung Negara - The Heart Foundation of Malaysia.

The BrandLaureate Healthcare Leadership Award 2026 recognises Dr. Ho-Suk Song from South Korea, Director and Colorectal Surgeon of Seoul Jangmoon Colorectal Surgery Clinic, for his exceptional leadership and dedication to elevating healthcare standards and improving patients' quality of life has earned him distinction as a respected leader in the medical profession.

The BrandLaureate Healthcare Influencer Award 2026 recognises distinguished medical professionals whose expertise, innovation, and commitment to patient-centred healthcare have made a lasting impact on the medical profession and the communities they serve. This year's recipients include Dr. Navin Datesh Daneshwar of Uroheal, recognised for his contribution to Innovation & Advancement in Patient-Centred Urological Care; YBhg Datuk Dr. Shankar Gunarasa of Shanks Surgery, honoured for excellence in Advanced Colorectal Surgery and Patient-Centred Surgical Care; Dr. Prisila A/P Thanabalan, the Founder of Fresh Smile Dental Clinic, recognised for Innovation and Leadership in Airway-Focused Dentistry; YBhg Dato' Dr. Prakash Rao, the Founder and Principal General Practitioner of Ampang Medical Practice, honoured for his Community Healthcare Leadership and Humanitarian Service to Public Health; Dr. Narjit Singh, Founder & CEO of Kumpulan Perubatan SMP Sdn Bhd & My Life Centre Sdn Bhd celebrated for his Innovation in Preventive, Integrative & Cellular Health Medicine and Dr. Malwinder Singh, also known as The Bald Oncologist, known for Advancing Excellence in Oncology.

The BrandLaureate Medical & Healthcare Advancement BestBrands Award 2026 recognises leading healthcare organisations that have advanced patient care, medical innovation, and service excellence while contributing significantly to the development of the healthcare ecosystem. This year's recipients include Aurelius Hospitals Sdn Bhd (Aurelius Hospital Negeri Sembilan), Cengild Sdn Bhd (Cengild G.I. Medical Centre), European Wellness Group, Hospital Cyberjaya, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad (Great Eastern), IBS Medical Equipments Sdn Bhd (IBS Medic), PMG Healthcare Sdn Bhd (PMG), Puriton, Putra Medical Centre (PMCK), Rafflesia Medical Centre (RMC), and Yayasan Jantung Negara - The Heart Foundation of Malaysia, and each exemplifying excellence in specialised healthcare, integrated medical services, and patient-centred care.

This recognition represents The BrandLaureate's continued commitment to acknowledging brands that define the way people live, experience, and engage with the world. It honours organisations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, influence, and sustained excellence in shaping modern lifestyles while setting new standards for their industries. Organisations interested in participating are invited to submit their nominations via email at [email protected] or contact +603-77100348.

For latest news on The BrandLaureate Awards, visit www.thebrandlaureate.com or our social media - Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Spotify | Whatsapp Channel for updates and all of the evening's major highlight moments.

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About The World Brands Foundation (TWBF)

The World Brands Foundation (formerly known as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation) is a non-profit branding foundation dedicated to promoting the importance of branding on a global scale. Established in 2005, the Foundation is led by World President Honorable President Emeritus Professor Dr. KK Johan, alongside a Board of Governors comprising esteemed industry captains and brand icons.

TWBF champions its mission to educate, elevate, and advocate the value of branding, firmly believing that "the brand is the business, and the business is the brand." This encapsulates the Foundation's philosophy on the critical role branding plays in today's highly competitive business environment.

In 2006, TWBF launched The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards—a prestigious mark of brand excellence that honours outstanding brands across various industries. These award-winning brands are recognized for their strategic brilliance, innovation, and exemplary brand leadership. Following its success, TWBF curated a series of specialized awards, including: The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Awards, The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards and several others over the years.

To date, over 3,000 brands and more than 500 international brand personalities—including statesmen, Nobel Laureates, corporate leaders, academicians, celebrities, and athletes—have been honoured through The BrandLaureate.

TWBF's global footprint began expanding in 2017 with The BrandLaureate Special Edition Awards in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, followed by events in Singapore and Hanoi in 2018, and Singapore and Shenzhen, China in 2019. Strengthening its international presence further, 11 country presidents were appointed to represent Australia, Brunei, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In line with its vision to establish a stronger global presence, Singapore was officially named the headquarters of TWBF and The BrandLaureate. The BrandLaureate International Pte Ltd was registered in September 2024, and the inaugural The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards Singapore was held on February 25, 2025.

Today, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards stands as a beacon of inspiration, motivating brands and individuals to lead with purpose, integrity, and vision. In addition to its awards, TWBF runs corporate education programs including Certification in Brand Management and Brand Leadership to further empower professionals.

With the world's first Brand Gallery featuring over 400 international brand personalities, TWBF continues to push boundaries, serving as a dynamic global force in branding, and inspiring brands to achieve excellence and distinction on the world stage.

SOURCE The BrandLaureate