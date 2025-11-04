The World's First Publicly Traded Agentic AI Company Makes Its Market Debut: Mininglamp Technology Officially Listed on the HKEX Main Board

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2025, Mininglamp Technology (Stock Code: 2718.HK), a leading provider of enterprise-level data intelligence application and AI application software in China, successfully commenced trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). The debut marks a major milestone, positioning Mininglamp as the world's first publicly traded Agentic AI company and the first HKEX-listed firm with a fully integrated Agentic AI technology stack.

Mininglamp Technology issued 7,219,000 Class A shares at an offer price of HK$141 each, raising gross proceeds of more than HK$1 billion. Investor demand was exceptionally strong — the Hong Kong public offering was oversubscribed by 4,452.86 times, while the international offering was oversubscribed by 13.93 times. When trading began this morning, shares opened sharply higher at HK$298.80 as of 10:00 a.m., an 111.9% increase over the offer price, bringing the company's market capitalization to approximately HK$43 billion.

Mininglamp Technology went public under a Weighted Voting Rights (WVR) structure, enabling the company's management to retain strategic decision-making authority while ensuring operational continuity and encouraging broader institutional and retail investor participation. As of October 2025, there were just over 20 WVR companies listed in Hong Kong, representing less than 8% of the total market capitalization. This scarcity further enhances Mininglamp's appeal among investors.

According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, Mininglamp Technology ranked as China's largest data intelligence application software provider by total revenue in 2024, and also led the market in both marketing intelligence and operational intelligence solutions. Its extensive industry data resources, combined with core competencies in data intelligence, enterprise knowledge graphs, and data privacy protection technologies have laid the groundwork for its expansion into the enterprise-grade AI foundation model sector. As of June 30, 2025, the company had been granted 2,322 patents, with another 596 applications pending.

In recent years, Mininglamp Technology has achieved a series of milestone innovations in the field of AI. In 2024, its Hypergraph Multimodal Large Language Model (HMLLM) achieved a major breakthrough in simulating human emotional cognition, earning a Best Paper Nomination at ACM Multimedia 2024, one of the world's top academic conferences in multimedia. In 2025, the company's proprietary GUI model "Mano" ("AI Dexterous Hand") achieved state-of-the-art (SOTA) results on two globally recognized benchmarks Mind2Web and OSWorld, through its pioneering integration of online reinforcement learning and intelligent data acquisition frameworks. The model introduced a scalable and evolvable new paradigm for agents operating within graphical user interfaces. Meanwhile, Mininglamp's lightweight model "Cito" ("AI Expert Brain"), designed for high-efficiency task reasoning and autonomous execution, delivered industry-leading performance across multi-turn dialogue scenarios.

Building on these innovations, Mininglamp Technology launched its enterprise-grade large model product line DeepMiner in September 2025, formalizing its strategic focus on "Building Enterprise-Level Agentic AI." Anchored by the core principle of "trusted agents built on trusted data," the company is accelerating its entry into the enterprise AI model market, enabling organizations to achieve reliable, data-driven productivity. Mininglamp also entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as a Designated Strategic Enterprise Partner. As Chinese companies continue to expand globally, Mininglamp's international strategy is expected to unlock substantial new growth opportunities.

"The future of artificial intelligence depends on trust. Only AI that earns trust can truly integrate into production and create value for human progress. Trust is built on trustworthy models and data," stated Mr. Minghui Wu, Founder, Chairman, CEO, and CTO of Mininglamp Technology, at the listing ceremony. "Our mission is to deliver data-driven, trusted productivity by providing companies worldwide with intelligent, traceable, and explainable AI solutions. Hong Kong, as China's gateway to the world, provides Mininglamp with a global platform for innovation and collaboration. Today's listing is not a conclusion, but a new beginning. We will continue to increase R&D investment, applying data intelligence technologies to help companies enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation. Together with our global partners, we are committed to building a trusted and intelligent future in the AI era."

