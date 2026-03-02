The Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards Judging Week Returns for a Third Consecutive Year in March

23 of the world's leading wine experts meet in Macao to judge China's top-tier wines

MACAO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards – a hallmark of "Wynn Signature" lifestyle brand creation – proudly returns for a third consecutive year. Wynn Palace will host an intensive judging week from March 6 and 10, featuring an esteemed panel of 23 judges dedicated to evaluating China's top-tier wines against the highest international standards. Throughout the five-day event, industry professionals will also present a series of insightful masterclasses, while Wynn's acclaimed chefs collaborate with judges to host lavish wine dinners.

The judging week for the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards will take place from March 6 to10 at Wynn Palace (PRNewsfoto/Wynn) Wynn will host four insightful masterclasses (PRNewsfoto/Wynn)

Highlights of the 2026 competition

Guided by the visionary principle of "International Standards, Chinese Ingenuity", the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards has grown to the world's largest Chinese wine competition since debuting in 2024. The event remains committed to promoting top-tier Chinese wines on a global scale through a rigorous international judging standard, fair and comprehensive grading system, firmly positioned as a leading benchmark for promoting Chinese wines globally. This year's competition has attracted close to 180 wineries submitting over 800 varieties, showcasing the remarkable strength and ingenuity of China's wine industry.

This year's judging panel comprises 23 of the world's leading authorities, will conduct blind tastings that strictly adhere to the internationally recognized 100-point scale. They will determine the winners of 39 individual accolades, including the coveted "Wynn Signature Best Wine of China Trophy". The "Wynn Sommelier's Choice" category, which currently features the Chinese, Japanese, steakhouse and seafood restaurants at Wynn, is also being elevated to include Italian cuisine with the new "Fontana Sommelier's Choice" award. The "Wynn Sommelier's Choice" awards are designed to demonstrate the versatility of Chinese wines, proving their ability to pair beautifully with diverse global cuisines.

On April 24, Wynn will reveal the final winners at the highly anticipated 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony. Following the event, the award-winning wines will be showcased in key international destinations to further accelerate global awareness of high-quality Chinese viticulture.

An international judging panel

This year's competition boasts an impressive judging panel of 23 leading international authorities on wine, including 11 Masters of Wine (MW), 2 Master Sommeliers (MS), and one industry expert with dual MW and MS certifications. The panel represents a diverse range of regions and from a variety of professional backgrounds – from renowned winemakers and educators to influential wine buyers and media figures. Each judge has been carefully selected to ensure that the evaluation process remains entirely professional, transparent and impartial.

Judging panel members include:

Andrew Caillard MW has a distinguished career in the wine industry as an auctioneer, wine producer, corporate advisor and media professional; he served as a judge for the inaugural competition and returns once again for this year's event

has a distinguished career in the wine industry as an auctioneer, wine producer, corporate advisor and media professional; he served as a judge for the inaugural competition and returns once again for this year's event Xing Wei MW is one of China's youngest Master of Wine and dedicates his career toward the promotion of Chinese wines around the world

is one of China's youngest Master of Wine and dedicates his career toward the promotion of Chinese wines around the world Jasper Morris MW is an internationally recognized authority on Burgundy wines, and joins the judging panel for the first time in 2026

is an internationally recognized authority on Burgundy wines, and joins the judging panel for the first time in 2026 Tim Triptree MW is the International Director of Wines and Spirits at Christie's auction house, bringing Chinese wines to the attention of high-end collectors worldwide

is the International Director of Wines and Spirits at Christie's auction house, bringing Chinese wines to the attention of high-end collectors worldwide Dr. Jamie Goode is a trained scientist and acclaimed wine writer who presents a scientific, accessible approach to wine writing

is a trained scientist and acclaimed wine writer who presents a scientific, accessible approach to wine writing Terry Xu is a leading wine industry KOL in China, who returns as judge for a third consecutive year

is a leading wine industry KOL in China, who returns as judge for a third consecutive year Ronald Khoo is Cathay Pacific's beverage manager who spearheaded the initiative to introduce top-tier Chinese wines into Cathay Pacific lounges

is Cathay Pacific's beverage manager who spearheaded the initiative to introduce top-tier Chinese wines into Cathay Pacific lounges Tim Marson MW is a wine industry veteran with 28 years of experience in the industry, and joins the judging panel for the first time in 2026

is a wine industry veteran with 28 years of experience in the industry, and joins the judging panel for the first time in 2026 Christina Packard is a columnist for the Wine Enthusiast and wine lecturer, and joins the judging panel for the first time in 2026

For the full list of judges and their professional backgrounds, please visit our official website.

Highlights of the judging week

Throughout the judging week, Wynn brings together the world's leading wine authorities and its own award-winning culinary teams to host a series of engaging masterclasses and beautifully orchestrated wine dinners.

Four insightful Masterclasses:

March 6 – "Icons of Australia Wine" Hosts: Andrew Caillard MW, Iain Riggs AM and Annette Lacey MW Topic: An in-depth analysis of Australia's wine terroir and the region's legendary wines

March 7 – " Beyond the Classic: The Expanding Palette of Chinese Wine" Host: Professor Li Demei (College of Food Science and Engineering at the Beijing University of Agriculture) Topic: Exploring the rich flavor profiles of wines from China's distinctive grape varieties and diverse terroirs

" March 8 – "Journey through Bolgheri - Ornellaia" Host: Denise Cosentino (leading Italian winemaker) Topic: Savoring the classic wines of Ornellaia, a renowned winery in the Bolgheri region of Tuscany, Italy

March 9 – "Inside Burgundy Wine" Host: Jasper Morris MW Topic: Morris MW will introduce his book Inside Burgundy and share his extensive knowledge of the Burgundy wine region in France



The chefs from the award-winning restaurants at Wynn will also collaborate with the world's top wine judges to host a series of unparalleled wine pairing experience. The dinner collaborations include:

SW Steakhouse – Guest judge Andrew Caillard MW and SW Steakhouse Executive Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral are teaming up to prepare an exceptional wine dinner that pays homage to the flavors of Australia. Caillard MW has meticulously selected the finest wines of Australia to pair with Executive Chef Helder's themed dishes which will feature local ingredients from the Land Down Under.

– Guest judge Andrew Caillard MW and SW Steakhouse Executive Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral are teaming up to prepare an exceptional wine dinner that pays homage to the flavors of Australia. Caillard MW has meticulously selected the finest wines of Australia to pair with Executive Chef Helder's themed dishes which will feature local ingredients from the Land Down Under. Lakeview Palace – Three of the world's leading wine judges – Gus Zhu MW from China, Christy Canterbury MW from the United States, and Yohann Jousselin MS from France are partnering with Lakeview Palace Executive Chef Kevin Zhu and Drunken Fish Executive Chef Henry Zhang in a very special four hands wine dinner collaboration. A thoughtful selection of premium Cabernet Sauvignon wines from Ningxia, Bordeaux, and Napa Valley will be paired with Jiangnan-style cuisine and succulent seafood dishes from Chef Zhu and Chef Zhang.

– Three of the world's leading wine judges – Gus Zhu MW from China, Christy Canterbury MW from the United States, and Yohann Jousselin MS from France are partnering with Lakeview Palace Executive Chef Kevin Zhu and Drunken Fish Executive Chef Henry Zhang in a very special four hands wine dinner collaboration. A thoughtful selection of premium Cabernet Sauvignon wines from Ningxia, Bordeaux, and Napa Valley will be paired with Jiangnan-style cuisine and succulent seafood dishes from Chef Zhu and Chef Zhang. Chef Tam's Seasons – Jasper Morris MW, the world's leading expert on the wines of Burgundy will partner with Executive Chef Tam Kwok Fung, the brainchild behind the two-Michelin-starred Chef Tam's Seasons. Together, the Master of Wine and Master of Cantonese cuisine will present an exceptional evening where some of the finest vintages from Burgundy are paired with beautifully prepared dishes from southern China.

Global marketing initiatives and international partnerships

The Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards in 2024 and 2025 earned substantial policy support from local governments and widespread recognition from industry organizations across China. In January 2026, the Forestry and Grassland Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in conjunction with the Finance Department of the Autonomous Region, issued a "Special Subsidy for the Development of the Wine Industry in the Autonomous Region in 2026". The 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards was once again among an elite few global wine competitions to be selected as part of the subsidy program, placing it on par with four of the world's most widely respected wine awards events.

Beyond government support, the awards have garnered a number of global marketing accolades, including the Gold Award for "Marketing and PR Campaign Case Study" at the 2025 Golden Flag Awards, the Silver Award for "Campaign of the Year in Integrated Marketing" at the 2025 Top Touch Global Business Innovation Awards. Other distinctions include the Bronze Award for "Best Corporate Affairs Strategy" from the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE PR Awards 2025, the "Outstanding Contribution to Wine Culture Award" from TARGET Elite Select Awards; and the "Best Wine Marketing Award of the Year" from the 2025 Golden Prestige Awards by China's lifestyle media Gan Lan Hua Bao. This recognition from global marketing industry leaders marks a significant milestone for expanding the awareness about Chinese wines internationally.

To implement high-impact global marketing initiatives, Wynn leverages its extensive international network and expertise of world-renowned wine judges. Through a series of ongoing, targeted brand promotions and retail campaigns, Wynn provides award-winning wines with the platform needed to expand their outreach to global reach. Most recently, in December 2025, Wynn launched a partnership with Cathay Pacific to display and serve award-winning wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards at its VIP lounges at Hong Kong International Airport, increasing exposure among high-end travelers. These high-quality Chinese wines are also featured in Cathay targeted e-newsletters and digital content, reaching high-net-worth individuals worldwide. Over the past two years, Wynn has also hosted exclusive overseas wine-tasting events and strengthened retail channels by working closely with prestigious partners such as Christie's, 67 Pall Mall and Watson's Wine, paving the way for international expansion for China's top-tier wineries.

In parallel with these promotions, the award-winning wines are featured on the wine lists of Wynn's signature restaurants and showcased at high-profile culinary events. As Wynn's dining venues are highly regarded by the international food and beverage industry, they provide the perfect stage for discerning diners to discover the intriguing culture and diverse flavor profiles of Chinese wines.

For more event details and the latest updates on the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, please visit Wynn's official website.

The 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards Judging Week Event Calendar:

Events Hosts of the Masterclasses/ Wine Dinners Date and Time Venue "Icons of Australia Wine" Masterclass Andrew Caillard MW, Iain Riggs AM, and Annette Lacey MW March 6 at 4:30 pm Wynn Palace Meeting Room Australian Wine Dinner Andrew Caillard MW March 6 and 7 at 7:00 pm SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Dinner Gus Zhu MW, Christy Canterbury MW, and Yohann Jousselin MS March 6 and 7 at 7:00 pm Lakeview Palace at Wynn Palace "Beyond the Classic: The Expanding Palette of Chinese Wine" Masterclass Li Demei March 7 at 4:30 pm Wynn Palace Meeting Room Top Burgundy Wine Dinner Jasper Morris MW March 7 at 7:00 pm Chef Tam's Seasons at Wynn Palace "Journey through Bolgheri – Ornellaia" Masterclass Denise Cosentino March 8 at 4:30 pm Wynn Palace Meeting Room "Inside Burgundy Wine" Masterclass Jasper Morris MW March 9 at 4:30 pm Wynn Palace Meeting Room

— END —

