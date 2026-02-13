Wynn Resorts Macau Achieves the Most Forbes Travel Guide Awards of Any Individual Resort in Macao

Both Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace garnered a combined total of 63 stars from FTG in 2026

MACAU, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts Macau achieved the most Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) awards of any individual resort in Macao this year. With a combined total of 63 stars from FTG in 2026, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace continue to set the benchmark for luxury hospitality in Macao. For three consecutive years, Wynn Palace has reigned as the largest FTG Five-Star resort in the world, and it is the only resort worldwide with six individual FTG Five-Star awards. The luxurious resort on Cotai also carries on its legacy of holding the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort in the world, achieving this honor for seven straight years.

"The remarkable accomplishments of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Awards underscore our unwavering dedication to excellence—continually raising the bar, refining our service standards, and fostering innovation," said Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited. "With Wynn Resorts Macau earning more Forbes Travel Guide honors than any other individual resort in Macao this year, this distinction is a powerful testament to the extraordinary commitment of our team members, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver world-class experiences for travelers from across the globe."

Wynn Palace retained its status once again as home to more FTG Five-Star Restaurants than any other individual resort in the world, garnering four Five-Star Restaurant accolades at Chef Tam's Seasons, Mizumi, Sushi Mizumi and SW Steakhouse. At Wynn Macau, Wing Lei has been recognized once again with the Forbes Five-Star Restaurant award, reaffirming its exceptional culinary standards.

Wynn Resorts Macau received the following 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Awards:

Wynn Macau:

Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Drunken Fish (Four-Star)

Wynn Palace:

Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

Chef Tam's Seasons (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Five-Star)

Lakeview Palace (Four-Star)

For more information on the full list of 2026 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, please click here.

ABOUT WYNN MACAU

Wynn Macau is a luxury integrated resort in the Macau Special Administrative Region with two iconic towers featuring a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 294,000 square feet of entertainment space, approximately 76,900 square feet of retail space, 11 food and beverage outlets, two spas, a salon and a pool. The resort proudly boasts three distinct entertainment experiences, including Macau's only choreographed Performance Lake, blending lofty plumes of water, gracefully choreographed music from Broadway tunes to renowned Chinese songs, powerful LED lights and fire effects.

Wynn Macau, operated by international resort developer Wynn Resorts, is the recipient of five Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards. Wynn Macau opened on September 6, 2006 and its second tower – Encore opened on April 21, 2010. For more information on Wynn Macau, visit press.wynnmacau.com.

ABOUT WYNN PALACE

Wynn Palace is the second luxury integrated resort from international resort developer Wynn Resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region, following the launch of Wynn Macau. Located in the Cotai area, it features a 28-storey hotel with 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, suites and villas, versatile meeting facilities, approximately 107,000 square feet of renowned luxury retail, 12 food and beverage outlets, an upmarket food hall featuring 6 standalone restaurants and a variety of additional food offerings, Macau's largest spa, a salon, a pool and approximately 468,000 square feet of entertainment space. The resort also features a variety of entertainment experiences, including the dazzling 8-acre Performance Lake that mesmerizes guests with a choreographed display of water, music and light, the unique SkyCab, an immersive entertainment center, large-scale floral sculptures and an extensive collection of Western and Asian art displays.

Opened on August 22, 2016, Wynn Palace is the world's largest Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star resort and has more FTG Five-Star restaurants than any other individual resort in the world, and it is also the only resort worldwide with six individual FTG Five-Star awards. For more information on Wynn Palace, visit press.wynnpalace.com.

