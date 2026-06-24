THEi Hosts Interdisciplinary Technology Symposium to Launch HK-Specific Mobile Charging Robot, Advancing Smart City via Industry-Academia-Research-Application Collaboration

HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an international innovation and technology hub, Hong Kong, China has been actively promoting the development of a smart city and the new-energy industry in recent years. However, challenges such as a high-density urban environment, limited space resources, data privacy protection, and rigid energy infrastructure have continuously constrained the practical implementation of local innovation and technology achievements. To break through these industry bottlenecks and drive the commercialisation of academic and research outcomes, the research team of Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) today (24th) hosted an Interdisciplinary Technology Symposium and the launch of electric vehicle (EV) charging robot named POWERMAN.

The THEi in collaboration with enterprises from Chinese Mainland, jointly develops a mobile EV charging robot and hosts an Interdisciplinary Technology Symposium on 24 June 2026. From left: Dr CAO Peng, Chairman and CEO of PilotD Automotive (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.; Mr CHU Yong Yan, Founder and CEO of Nanjing Chuhang Technology Co., Ltd.; Professor Paul Tsang Wei-kei, Vice President (Academic) of THEi; Professor Alan Lau Kin-tak, President of THEi; Professor YANG Chuang, VLA Research Head, Jiangsu Yunmu Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd.; Mr Jeff SO, Managing Director of HSM Holdings Group Limited; Professor WU Yan, Adjunct Associate Professor of THEi and the Founder and CEO of Repower Plus New Energy and Technology Limited. The mobile EV charging robot addresses pain points in Hong Kong, China, such as insufficient charging piles, limited public space, inconvenient EV charging, and rigid energy infrastructure. Attendees engage in live interactions with the humanoid robot and thoroughly enjoy the experience.

The Symposium focused on advanced AI sensing technologies, real-to-life synthetic data, mobile new-energy solutions, intelligent industrial applications, and cutting-edge humanoid robotics. It unveiled research achievements and showcased an EV charging robot specifically developed for the Hong Kong, China market—fully demonstrating THEi's integrated research capability across "industry, academia, research, and application," as well as its commitment to social responsibility. In his welcome address, Professor Alan LAU Kin-tak, President of THEi, said "Under the national '15th Five-Year' Plan, the HKSAR Government has been actively promoting core sectors including new energy, AI, and healthcare and wellness sector(s). Through today's event, we hope to see the latest technologies from Chinese Mainland take root in Hong Kong in the near future and expand onto the global stage. Facing the policy and cultural differences, THEi aspires to assist mainland enterprises in applying their technologies to Hong Kong—a unique city where East meets West. This initiative will not only enhance Hong Kong's long-term competitiveness but is also expected to boost local employment opportunities, ultimately driving upward economic development."

He continued: "Our core mission is rooted in education; our ultimate goal is to empower students for successful employment and entrepreneurship; and our future lies in taking action to apply research outcomes to society, rather than just talking about them."

With its focus on "Technology Implementation, Empowering Cities, and Serving Livelihoods", the Symposium addressed five pivotal topics. Through fundamental technological breakthroughs, scenario optimisation, commercial deployment, industrial empowerment, and long-term strategic positioning, a comprehensive R&D ecosystem was forged to serve Hong Kong residents and drive city development through advanced innovations.

The first two topics focused on the fundamental technologies of AI, addressing pain points in smart city development. In response to long-standing privacy and data-leakage concerns in the fields of smart monitoring and urban sensing, Mr CHU Yong Yan, Founder and CEO of Nanjing Chuhang Technology Co., Ltd., as well as a research partner of the THEi, shared a privacy-first alternative solution: "AI + Millimetre-Wave Radar," which moves beyond the privacy concerns associated with traditional camera-based solutions, building a secure foundation for the popularisation of smart scenarios in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Dr CAO Peng, Chairman and CEO of PilotD Automotive (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., shared practical implementation solutions for high-optical-physicality synthetic data in AI deployment scenarios, addressing industry challenges—namely the lack of real data, the inability to commercialise privacy-sensitive data, and the tendency for AI models to deviate from real-world conditions. By optimising AI using data drawn from relatable, day-to-day scenarios and improving its alignment with real-life behavioural patterns, this approach helps bring AI technology out of the lab and into real-world livelihood scenarios.

By leveraging two core, self-developed technologies, THEi, in collaboration with enterprises from Chinese Mainland, jointly developed POWERMAN—an EV charging robot designed to operate effectively in high-density city environments. The robot was also demonstrated on-site during the event.

Speaking at the event, Professor WU Yan, Adjunct Associate Professor of THEi and the Founder and CEO of Repower Plus New Energy and Technology Limited, said that, in response to Hong Kong's pain points—including insufficient charging infrastructure, limited public space, inconvenient charging for EVs, and the rigidity of fixed energy facilities—POWERMAN delivered autonomous driving, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and proactive power replenishment. By breaking through the limitations of traditional fixed charging models, the robot helps reshape urban new-energy infrastructure for the AI era, providing a new solution to support the wider adoption of EVs in Hong Kong, China and enable upgrades to smart-city energy systems.

Following the demonstration, Mr Jeff SO, Managing Director of HSM Holdings Group Limited, took over the discussion to share practical applications and real-world experiences of mobile new-energy solutions in Hong Kong's intelligent industrial landscape.

Finally, Professor YANG Chuang, VLA Research Head, Jiangsu Yunmu Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd., concluded the event with a forward-looking presentation and a humanoid robotics technology demonstration. He showcased the team's ongoing R&D capabilities in advanced intelligent robotics, aligning with global technological trends and its strength in continuous innovation.

In his closing remarks, Professor Alan LAU Kin-tak, President of THEi, said that the Institute has long adhered to the concept of deep collaboration across industry, academia, research, and application, ensuring seamless alignment between innovative technologies and industry needs. The deployment of the EV charging robot POWERMAN not only addresses real pain points in Hong Kong's smart-city development and helps lead the growth of local mobile new-energy industries, but also establishes a top-tier hands-on training platform for the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Electric Vehicle Design and Technology programme—fully realising its goal of training talent through applied sciences education.

About Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)

Founded in 2012, the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) is a member institute of the Vocational Training Council (VTC). THEi offers over 20 professional "Applied Science-Oriented" undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes across seven academic areas: Product and Fashion Designs, Sports and International Events Management, Digital Construction and Building Services, Horticulture, Arboriculture and Landscape Management, Chinese Medicine and Food Science, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts and Technology, and Digital Technology and Innovative Business. The programmes integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications, and cover industries with growth potential in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring that students can apply what they learn effectively.

THEi's undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes are accredited by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. The curriculum emphasises the practical application of applied science, aligning with the latest developments in business and industry. The undergraduate degree programmes offer 100% work-integrated learning training to support students in building their career paths at an earlier stage.

THEi Chai Wan Campus was awarded the "Leadership in Sustainable Design and Performance Award - Institutional" of the Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards presented by the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) in 2020.

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SOURCE Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)