THEIR ROYAL HIGHNESSES THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF EDINBURGH CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA LONDON, BELGRAVIA

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: London's most spectacular, new luxury hotel The Peninsula London was the setting for a magical Grand Opening Celebration on Tuesday, 18 June. Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined luminaries from the fields of art, film and entertainment including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Elba, Billie Piper, Lady Helen Taylor, Pixie Geldof and many more. Over 2,500 guests from across the globe took over the hotel for an unforgettable night of entertainment and exceptional hospitality, accompanied by energetic Chinese Lion Dancing, music from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, a roster of nine live bands and renowned DJs, and a courtyard filled with gourmet food trucks and priceless vintage cars.

Image 1: Eleanor Wellesley, Sophie Turner and Camilla Blandford Image 2: Philip Kadoorie, Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels and Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Image 3: His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh Credit: Rowben Lantion & Dave Benett From left to right: Lashana Lynch, Billie Piper, Clara Paget and Sabrina Elba Credit: Rowben Lantion & Dave Benett

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh honoured the occasion by unveiling a commemorative plaque, marking the culmination of this momentous project, which has been nearly 40 years in the making.

WHO: The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, along with the Kadoorie family, welcomed guests including Amber Le Bon, Anthea Turner, Bettina Korek, Billie Piper, Conner Ives, Charli Howard, Clara Paget, Didi Stone, Francesca Hayward, Grace Carter, Kelly Hoppen, King Pavlov of Greece and Marie-Chantal Miller, Lady Helen Taylor, Lady Penny Mountbatten, Marcellino Sambe, Mark Francis, Natasha Ndlovu, Nick Hendrix, Jessica Ellerby, Oswald Boateng, Paul Forman, Pippa Vosper, Pixie Geldof, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Alia Al Senussi, Sabrina Elba, Sophie Turner, Timothy Han.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 18 2024

WHERE: The Peninsula London

1 Grosvenor Place

London

SW1X 7HJ



The Peninsula London, located at the corner of Hyde Park, officially opened its doors on 12 September 2023, receiving a warm reception from both British and international guests. Its rooftop restaurant, Brooklands by Claude Bosi, achieved the distinguished honour of gaining two Michelin stars within just four months of opening, further establishing The Peninsula London as a beacon of luxury and sophistication.

About The Peninsula London

Ideally situated in the heart of Belgravia, with views over Hyde Park Corner and Wellington Arch, The Peninsula London occupies one of the city's most prestigious addresses. The newly built hotel, impeccably designed to harmonise with surrounding heritage buildings is just moments away from the city's most iconic attractions, including Three Royal Parks, Buckingham Palace, Harrods, and Big Ben. Its 190 light-filled guest rooms and suites have been exquisitely designed by Peter Marino; its gathering spaces include several world-class restaurants and bars, including Brooklands helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Director Claude Bosi; the idyllic Peninsula Spa, and a luxury retail arcade.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong, SAR; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong, SAR; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong, SAR.

