This summer, domestic travel is in the spotlight -- and Shiga Prefecture is Japan's hottest destination!

Experience the great outdoors at Biwako Valley, Kansai's go-to summer escape

OTSU, Japan, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group regularly publishes travel research reports based on data from its own website and Hotels.com. The company has now released its summer 2026 travel trends report. According to the report, interest in domestic travel is growing this summer. Within Japan, Shiga Prefecture is drawing growing attention — it ranked 2nd in the hotel search growth rate by prefecture, right behind Tokyo in 1st place.

Left: The Zipline, one of the most popular activities at Biwako Valley, offers an exhilarating rush as you glide down at full speed on a pulley. From 2026, a new “One Flight Course” is also available, letting you enjoy just the most popular course. Upper right: Summerland, perfect for young children, is filled with play equipment that kids can enjoy freely — and most of it is available at no charge. Lower right: At “HALUKA”, the restaurant inside the Biwako Terrace “The Main,” you can savor “Omi beef steak” — a local specialty of Shiga Prefecture and one of Japan’s three most famous wagyu beefs.

Shiga Prefecture is located just about 9 minutes by train from Kyoto — one of Japan's most famous tourist destinations — making it an easy day trip. The prefecture is home to Lake Biwa, the largest lake in Japan. In recent years, nature-based activities around Lake Biwa have become increasingly popular. Among the top draws is Biwako Valley, a mountain resort perched at 1,100 meters above sea level. Because it stays cool and comfortable even in summer, allowing visitors to enjoy a true highland resort experience, it has earned a strong reputation — not just among visitors from across Japan, but also among tourists from across Asia.

Located in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, Biwako Valley offers a roughly 5-minute ride on a fully glass-sided ropeway that takes you from the base to the summit. Once you step off at the summit station, you will be greeted by Lake Biwa — Japan's largest lake — spreading out before you from the spectacular observation area known as "Biwako Terrace." The panoramic scenery from up here is simply stunning, offering a panoramic vista of nearly the entire lake. From the summit station, you can also hop on a series of lifts for a sky-high ride all the way to "Café 360," the highest point at Biwako Valley, where a magnificent 360-degree view overlooking the Kansai region awaits.

One of the most popular activities at Biwako Valley is the "Zipline." Gliding down ropes strung through the forest on a pulley in one swift rush, the experience is loved by visitors of all ages for its thrill and exhilaration.

The Zipline is offered in a tour format, covering all 6 courses over approximately 2 hours, with an instructor guiding the way — perfect even for first-timers. New this year is the "One Flight Course," which lets you enjoy just the most popular course with a spectacular view of Lake Biwa below. It's a great option for those with limited time or anyone who just wants a taste of the experience.

Biwako Valley is also an excellent choice for families with children in summer. A particular favorite for families with young kids is "Summerland," a play area at the summit. The spacious lawn is filled with handmade wooden play equipment and open-play facilities, most of which are free to use. There's also the "Zekkei Swing" (Scenic View Swing), a photo-worthy spot where the blue of Lake Biwa and the sky fill the view right in front of you — popular with adults and children alike.

Beyond the spectacular views, Biwako Valley also offers a rich selection of "summit gourmet" — food and drinks you can only enjoy up here. The culinary offerings have become a draw for international visitors, with more and more people making the trip specifically for the food. The restaurant "HALUKA" inside "The Main" at the Biwako Terrace is a true mountain luxury dining experience. Their "Omi beef steak" — one of Japan's three great wagyu beefs, and a Shiga Prefecture specialty — is incredibly popular.

"The Main" also has two café stands. One of the popular items on offer is the "Omi Wagyu Curry Bread" — a Japanese-style curry bun enjoyed at the summit that has become a hit with international visitors. Also highly recommended are the "Terrace Soda (Blue Lemonade)" and "KOKU Soda (Peach Pulp and Tonic Water)," both featuring a vivid blue color that has earned praise as "photogenic food." The color, reminiscent of the blue of Lake Biwa itself, makes for a refreshing drink that's almost too pretty to not photograph.

Boysenberries, a fruit specialty of Shiga Prefecture, are a type of raspberry with an extremely short harvest window of just a few weeks each year, making them difficult to distribute widely — earning them the nickname the "phantom fruit." At Biwako Valley, you can find gelato made with these Boysenberries, as well as souvenirs. With Shiga Prefecture attracting more attention than ever, why not head up to the sky-high café at "Biwako Valley," take in the view of Japan's largest lake, and treat yourself to this one-of-a-kind sweet?

SOURCE Alpina BI Co., Ltd. Biwako Valley Office