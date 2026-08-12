THOUSANDS RAISED A TIGER ACROSS 61 LOCATIONS IN AN ISLANDWIDE TOAST TO SINGAPORE'S 61ST BIRTHDAY

From the Kallang waterfront to the heartlands, bars and supermarkets, the Singapore-born beer brought thousands of Singaporeans together for an unforgettable Tiger Time

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Day, born in Singapore Tiger Beer turned Singapore's 61st birthday into a collective islandwide toast, bringing thousands together at 61 locations, from the Kallang waterfront and neighbourhood gathering spots to bars, restaurants and supermarkets.

More than a celebration of the day itself, Tiger's National Day activation showed how a Singapore-born beer could bring people together in the places where they naturally gather, creating shared moments of pride, connection and Tiger Time across the island.

Tiger's National Day celebrations at Kampong Bugis Guests enjoying Tiger's National Day celebrations on a bumboat and Singapore Flyer capsule

At the heart of the celebrations was Kampong Bugis, where more than 3,000 people gathered throughout the evening along the Kallang waterfront. The riverside precinct became Tiger's flagship National Day gathering spot with complimentary Tiger, roving cargo bikes, National Day fun packs, photo moments and live music setting the tone for an evening that built towards the fireworks over the city skyline. Soundtracked by a live DJ set from Singapore vinyl duo HeavyItch, the festivities culminated in a shared toast as crowds raised a Tiger to the nation.

Among the crowd were visitors experiencing Singapore's National Day for the first time, one of whom commented "This was my first time experiencing Singapore's National Day, and it's definitely a memory I'll bring home with me. Sharing a Tiger while celebrating such an important occasion made it a memorable way to experience Singapore's spirit and hospitality."

Tiger also gave more than 60 fans a different view of the celebrations aboard its National Day bumboat and a private Singapore Flyer capsule, offering front-row views of the fireworks from two Singapore icons.

"National Day is always special because it brings Singaporeans together, and for as long as I can remember, Tiger Beer has been at the heart of those moments. Whether it's catching up with close friends or gathering for a big celebration, cracking open a Tiger is our way of marking the occasion. There's a real sense of pride in seeing a brand born on our streets make such a massive mark across the world and raising a toast with it this National Day makes the celebration feel all the more meaningful," said content creator, Chow Jia Hui who joined Tiger's National Day bumboat.

The celebrations reached the heartlands too, where crowds gathered at Sengkang Grand Mall for a National Day Parade watch party.

As the first fireworks lit up the sky at around 8.15pm, Tiger also surprised those celebrating at selected coffee shops, bars and restaurants across the island, including The Tuckshop and Al Capone Kallang. Those enjoying a beer received a complimentary Tiger, just in time to raise a toast to the nation's birthday. At participating supermarkets and hypermarkets, consumers also received complimentary Tiger cans with any purchase, to join in the celebrations.

These moments brought Tiger's National Day celebrations to 61 locations across Singapore, from large-scale gatherings to the neighbourhood spots where people were already celebrating with friends and family.

"Singapore is home for Tiger, and as a beer born here more than 90 years ago, we're proud of the journey we've shared with the nation and how far we've travelled around the world," said Tanya Lubis, Marketing Manager, Tiger Beer. "Seeing thousands of people across 61 locations come together and raise a Tiger to Singapore made this National Day even more special."

About Tiger®

Tiger® was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer from Asia and is available in more than 60 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes that there is a tiger inside each of us, a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible.

For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com.

SOURCE Tiger Beer