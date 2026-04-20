Three-Year Action Plan for Optimizing Foreign-Related Services and Enhancing the International Business Environment in Hainan Province

HAIKOU, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

I. Enhancing the capability in guidance and services in implementing foreign-related policies and regulations

The 6th China International Consumer Products Expo was held on April 13, 2026 in Haikou, Hainan. A variety of intelligent robots were showcased at the expo. The photo shows a foreign livestreamer interacting with a smart service robot.

(1) Develop the Hainan Free Trade Port International Services into a high-standard portal

Continuously optimize and improve the Hainan Free Trade Port International Services portal, to provide one-stop multilingual services, including policy explanations, online services and information resources, to better present Hainan's global image. Timely update A Guide to Hainan for Expats, offering easy-to-follow multilingual advice on working, living, traveling, investing, studying, and duty-free shopping.

(2) Develop the One-Stop Policy Inquiry and Interpretation Platform for the Hainan FTP

Optimize the One-Stop Policy Inquiry and Interpretation Platform for the Hainan FTP (available in both Chinese and English), to comprehensively present the Free Trade Port's key policies, and set up and implement a robust work process for policy releases, reviews, interpretations, evaluations and oversights. Focus on providing clear and comprehensive information on policies related to investment access, tax benefits, and industry support that are of interest to foreign investors. Foreign-related policies and explanatory materials should, in principle, be translated into English and be reviewed within three months of their official release, should be published on the Hainan Free Trade Port International Services portal and be shared on the One-Stop Policy Inquiry and Interpretation Platform.

(3) Improve the centralized foreign consultations and complaints service

Upgrade and improve the 12345 service hotline's ability to respond to international inquiries by adding more foreign language support and improving service coordination. Set up a Free Trade Port Policy Desk where professionals from relevant departments are assigned to take calls and directly address FTP-related policy questions. Implement and improve the three-way call system and develop a multilevel response mechanism, and set up a comprehensive knowledge base for both general and specialized questions.

(4) Expand international legal services

Promote the development of specialized and international commercial arbitration. Encourage local arbitration bodies to engage in global forums and exchanges on international arbitration. Work proactively towards establishing a Hong Kong center of the Hainan International Arbitration Court to position it as a top-tier international arbitration center with Chinese characteristics. Strengthen the construction of the legal services zone of the Hainan FTP. To cultivate over 20 foreign-related legal service institutions in Hainan, and to proactively attract renowned global legal institutions to establish branches or representative offices in Hainan. Build a talent pool of international legal professionals, including lawyers and notaries, to improve the efficiency of foreign-related legal services. Encourage legal service institutions such as law firms and arbitration bodies to offer comprehensive international legal support to businesses.

(5) Improve foreign service policies and mechanisms

Develop a foreign-related service system that is compatible with international norms. Encourage industrial regulatory departments, industry leaders and organizations to set up expert databases for foreign-related fields in line with needs, offering expertise support for policy-making and international growth. Work on establishing a communication and collaboration mechanism for the betterment of business environment with Belt and Road countries (regions).

II. Improving the language ecosystem for global engagements

(6) Strengthen the support of foreign language services

Upgrade government websites at all levels, optimize and improve the foreign language features of the "FTP Enterprise Navigator" One-stop Service Platform and add a section featuring English-version regulations. Proactively encourage hotlines at various levels to offer multilingual support to better serve international users.

(7) Improve and standardize foreign language signage in public places

Align foreign language signage in public places with national standards, the preferences of expatriates and international norms. Speed up the optimization, standardization and upgrading of multilingual signs in public areas, and encourage businesses to provide foreign language signage.

(8) Enhance language proficiency in public services

Encourage government bodies, public organizations, state-owned enterprises, institutes of higher learning, and research institutions to hire staff members with foreign language skills as needed. Create a database of foreign-language talents. Host annual training sessions to boost foreign language proficiency among civil servants in the international departments. Encourage and support colleges and vocational schools to offer programs that combine specialized fields with foreign language studies to develop well-rounded professionals.

III. Enhancing the level of foreign-related government services

(9) Establish online and offline international service zones

Provide multilingual and internationalized services, dynamically optimize foreign-related government service items and introduce bilingual service guides. Explore online identity verification functions for foreign nationals, expand the scope of foreign-related services available online and strengthen multilingual assistance and agency services. Upgrade the "Haiyiban" intelligent customer service system by adding multilingual consultation tools such as English. Set up English-language service counters in comprehensive government service halls across the province and promote the establishment of international service zones in government service halls in cities such as Haikou, Sanya and Danzhou as well as in key industrial parks, equipped with bilingual service specialists and intelligent translation devices. Facilitate greater data sharing among departments on foreign-related matters. Strengthen the analysis of the foreign investment environment and information sharing, enhance capabilities in providing international regulatory and policy services and actively organize efforts to offer investment facilitation services for enterprises expanding overseas.

(10) Expand the foreign-related service scenarios for the signature "one-stop government service"

In principle, all core policies of the Free Trade Port should be incorporated into the "one-stop government service" reform framework. Continue to advance the integration of cross-departmental matters, deepen the reform of "one-stop, parallel processing" and optimize "one-stop services" for foreign nationals. Promote the expedient application of the foreign permanent resident ID card across various scenarios, including government services, public transportation, financial services, medical services and internet-based payments.

(11) Promote mutual recognition of work permits

Optimize the coordination mechanism for the work permits of foreign talents. For eligible individuals holding valid work permits from regions that have established cooperation mechanisms with Hainan, simplify the procedures for the application of work permits in Hainan in accordance with the law and improve the efficiency of recognition and processing. Strengthen coordinated development with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and deepen cooperation with regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Facilitate the process for foreign talents who meet the requirements of the Guidelines for Foreign Nationals Working in Hainan to directly apply for work permits for foreigners coming to China.

(12) Conduct evaluations of foreign-related service experiences

Establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for foreign-related services. Organize foreign "experience officers" and representatives from relevant sectors to review the processes from a first-person perspective, assessing the level of convenience in foreign-related services — including government services, business services, public services and the language environment — across cities, counties and key departments through regular and random approaches. Collect and analyze the identified issues, propose optimization and improvement measures and strengthen follow-up supervision and implementation.

IV. Improving the quality and efficiency of services for foreign-invested enterprises

(13) Promote facilitation of international trade and investment

Formulate and implement measures to support the development of international economic organizations and attract these organizations and their branches to establish a presence in Hainan. Steadily expand and upgrade the QFLP (Qualified Foreign Limited Partner) pilot program. Continue to advance the application of multifunctional free trade accounts (EF accounts) and promote their adoption by more banking institutions. Build a cross-border credit service platform for the Hainan Free Trade Port, encourage high-quality domestic and international credit service providers to participate and provide both domestic and overseas credit service products. Facilitate the orderly cross-border flow of data and establish an efficient, convenient and secure mechanism for cross-border data flows.

(14) Improve convenience of registration for foreign-invested enterprises

Optimize the bilingual (Chinese-English) interface of the "Hainan e-Registration 2.0" system for foreign-invested enterprises and implement a new registration model featuring "recommendation letter + commitment system". Launch online identity authentications for foreign individual investors using passports. Introduce special measures to facilitate the registration of foreign-invested enterprises and explore simplifying notarization, authentication and apostille document requirements. Extend Hainan's enterprise registration window services to Hong Kong, where China-appointed attesting officers can provide assistance and guidance for overseas investors in registering foreign-invested enterprises in Hainan, as well as identity authentication services.

(15) Strengthen targeted services for foreign-invested enterprises

Undertake international investment promotion campaigns. Leverage provincial task forces on foreign investment, as well as mechanisms such as roundtable meetings with foreign-invested enterprises and the "Blue Ocean" business environment dialogue to coordinate and resolve issues in project advancement. Improve the service specialist system for foreign-invested enterprises and establish a coordinated mechanism linking investment promotions and post-investment services. Launch an English version of the comprehensive enterprise service platform, optimize the "government-enterprise appointment" function and establish regular communications mechanisms between the government and foreign-invested enterprises.

(16) Ensure implementation of preferential policies for foreign-related enterprises

Broaden the scope of preferential policies that businesses can access automatically or benefit from immediately. Launch the English version of the "Haiyidui" platform to improve the accessibility of policies and the efficiency of policy implementation for foreign-invested enterprises. Continue to promote the "TaxExpress•HainanServe" initiative brand, innovate tax and fee service measures, enrich cross-border knowledge products and bolster cross-departmental coordinated services.

(17) Strengthen international cooperation in sci-tech industry

Optimize visa services for accompanying family members of foreign nationals applying for business visas, ensuring that their number of entries and duration of stay are on board. Increase support for eligible foreign talents in areas such as access to research resources, participation in projects and international cooperation.

(18) Enhance rights protection and credit supervision

Strictly protect the rights and interests of foreign-invested enterprises in accordance with the law, and severely crack down on violations of the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-invested enterprises. Optimize the measures for border protection of intellectual property and strengthen law enforcement coordination in this area. Establish a credit supervision system for employers that are hiring foreign nationals.

V. Strengthening services support for foreign nationals

(19) Optimize services for foreign talents

Implement the "One Million Elite Talents Develop Hainan" initiative, to promote the steady growth and structural optimization of foreign talents. Establish a foreign talents' evaluation system primarily based on capability, performance and contribution standards. Improve career advancement pathways for overseas technology transfer professionals, and provide expedited senior professional title appointments for science and technology personnel with outstanding achievements in technology transfer and commercialization.

(20) Facilitate employment and professional practices of foreign nationals

Optimize services including overseas professional qualification recognition, identification of foreign "high-level, specialized and critical" talents, and professional licensing approvals. Explore establishing a professional qualification comparison and recognition system for overseas professionals. Advance the integration of work permits for foreigners coming to China with social security cards. Develop a list of encouraged professional services by overseas specialists, and establish customized talent recruitment mechanisms. Encourage to establish international talent service zones during recruitment activities. Optimize the "single window" foreign talent service platform in the Hainan Free Trade Port, and promote the establishment of international talent service centers in cities and counties.

(21) Enhance medical services for foreign nationals

Improve the foreign language functions of the provincial unified appointment and registration platform for medical services. Organize training for international outpatient centers, and progressively improve indicators such as bilingual signage rates and the percentage of senior-level medical professionals on duty at medical institutions. Encourage and promote the participation of medical institutions in international hospital evaluation and accreditation. Advance cross-border medical settlement, and expand the scope of direct payment cooperation between medical institutions and international commercial insurance institutions.

(22) Improve the supporting level for international education

Enhance and upgrade the educational public services, and progressively increase the number and coverage of schools qualified to enroll and train foreign students. Support schools for the children of expatriates in developing international education brands. Encourage the introduction of overseas universities and vocational colleges with strengths in science, engineering, agriculture and medicine to establish independent campuses in Hainan. Create a "Study in Hainan" brand.

(23) Optimize financial and credit services for foreign nationals

Streamline the foreign exchange and remittance procedures for foreign nationals, and provide highly efficient renumeration remittance services for foreign talents. Support the voluntary registration of foreign expatriates in the personal credit score system "Jinye Points" to enjoy creditworthiness incentives.

(24) Strengthen support for foreign-related living services

Guide service operators in the province to launch dedicated short-term network service packages for expatriates, increase the number of service outlets, and support direct processing using passports and other valid documents. Encourage foreign-oriented communities to regularly organize cultural exchange, language learning, and policy briefing activities. Encourage and promote the use of Chinese-English electronic menus with pictures in food service establishments, and facilitate enterprises to provide multilingual domestic services such as housekeeping and property maintenance. Fully leverage Hainan's ecological resource advantages, and encourage and support for the development of the international health and wellness industry.

VI. Enhancing tourism, transportation and consumer services for foreign nationals

(25) Optimize international passenger route networks

Launch and increase air routes to major source countries in other RCEP nations, and construct air corridors to major source countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and Oceania. Continuously promote international cruise companies to open routes to East Asia and Southeast Asia. Advance the opening of international routes from Sanya Port by cruise ships such as the "Star Voyager".

(26) Elevate the level of international tourism and consumer services

Introduce measures to support inbound tourism development, and organize such activities as "overseas tour operators visit Hainan". Develop inbound tourism in conjunction with events such as the Asian Beach Games. Upgrade and enhance "port-type" integrated one-stop service centers. Improve the intelligent level of inbound tourism services, and basically achieve the goal of multilingual intelligent interaction. Encourage cities and counties to introduce international dining brands based on local conditions, and promote the establishment of first-tier international brand headquarters. Introduce policies to promote the integrated development of cultural, sports, tourism and business services, and expand consumption.

(27) Introduce and cultivate international brand events

Attract international sports organizations to establish offices in Hainan, and promote the settlement of institutions such as the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation in Hainan. Host major sporting events such as Tour of Hainan international road cycling race. Introduce a batch of international high-level sporting events. Bid to host internationally renowned events such as the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup, and ensure to plan or introduce not less than 30 international sports events annually.

(28) Optimize payment convenience measures for foreign nationals

Strengthen payment environment development in key foreign-oriented scenarios such as transportation, scenic areas, accommodation, and dining, with an emphasis on promoting the full coverage of both domestic and foreign bank cards, cash, and mobile payment options at 4A-level and above scenic areas, three-star and above hotels, duty-free shops, and tax refund shops. Strengthen the upgrading and policy promotion of foreign-related payment service products such as "foreign cards linked for domestic use" and "foreign packages for domestic use", And promote the use of the "Hainan Payment Service Electronic Map".

(29) Promote international cultural exchange and integration

Actively conduct a diverse range of international cultural and people-to-people exchange cooperation activities, host the Boao Forum for Asia, and promote academic, scientific research, talent, and industry-type exchanges and conferences in to be held in Hainan. Regularly conduct "Hainan Provincial Government Friendship Award" selection (also known as the Coconut Island Awards) to honor foreign talents who have made outstanding contributions. Regularly organize foreign expatriates for activities such as fact-finding trips in the province and briefings for policy interpretations. Encourage social volunteer groups to conduct activities and provide volunteer translation services for foreign expatriates. Guide signature Hainan dishes such as "zaopo vinegar" and "Wenchang chicken" into the consumption, tourism, and daily life of foreign nationals. Strengthen the publicity and promotion of Hainan folk cultural activities such as the "Sanyuesan Festival"(Third Day of the Third Month Festival) and the "Flower Exchange Festival", expand foreign expatriates' participation, and enhance their experience and recognition of Chinese culture.

VII. Strengthening implementation measures and safeguards for opening-up

(30) Cities and counties and relevant departments shall take the task of optimizing foreign-oriented services as a priority, refine their measures and annual plans in accordance with task lists and responsibility assignments, implement a checklist management model and advance the implementation of the action plan. Strengthen inter-departmental coordination and collaboration, reinforce organizational and financial guarantees, and coordinate the implementation of the three-year action plan. Attach high importance to risk prevention and control in foreign-related fields, ensure safety and stability in the opening-up process, and enhance security safeguards. Maintain the equal treatment for enterprises of all types of ownership and create a fair and competitive market environment. The Foreign Affairs Office of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Department of Business Environment Development of Hainan Province shall leverage the coordination mechanism for facilitating services for foreign expatriates in Hainan to regularly assess the convenience of investment and living conditions for foreign expatriates and foreign investors in Hainan, and work with relevant departments to continuously improve the foreign-oriented services system.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn