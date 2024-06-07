THRIVING BEYOND CANCER: Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur's Heartfelt Month of Celebration and Support to Cancer Survivors with Special June Activities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL), a beacon of medical excellence and compassionate patient care, proudly announces a series of events in celebration of Cancer Survivor Month. These activities underscore PHKL's unwavering commitment to supporting cancer survivors and their families, reaffirming its role as a leader in innovative healthcare and patient support.

Fundraising Movie Night - A Special Screening of Rain Town

Join us for a meaningful evening at the special screening of Rain Town, hosted by Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur as part of the Wear it Pink: Survive & Thrive 365 campaign. This special showing of the acclaimed indie film will be held on June 15, 2024, at GSC, The Starling Mall. Tickets are priced at RM100 per ticket, with all profits channelled to PHKL's Wear It Pink initiatives. These funds will support breast cancer survivors by providing breast prostheses and mastectomy brassieres.

Rain Town tells the poignant story of a family navigating the challenges and conflicts that threaten to tear them apart, much like the journey of many cancer survivors who face and overcome tremendous personal and familial obstacles. The film's central character, Aileen, embodies resilience and strength, qualities that resonate deeply with the cancer survivor community. Directed by Tunku Mona Riza, the film has been praised for its powerful performances and its heartfelt portrayal of a Malaysian family's struggle and unity, echoing the perseverance and support that families go through battling cancer with their loved ones. Seats are limited, so book your slot now to ensure you don't miss out on this impactful event.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur Pledge to Screen Cancer Awareness Campaign

From June 19-21, 2024, PHKL will host a pledging campaign across three different locations each day, starting with Plaza Sentral, followed by Menara TM and Menara Maybank, from 9:00AM to 5:00PM. The objective of the campaign is to emphasise the importance of early detection and treatment of cancer, encouraging participants to pledge their commitment towards preventive healthcare through regular screening. Those who pledge will receive a RM50 health screening voucher and be entitled to a spin-and-win giveaway. The public can also register for a very special 50th anniversary health screening package, along with other comprehensive check-up and preventive cancer screening packages.

The hospital aims to collect 500 pledges and more through the awareness campaign, which will be a catalyst for PHKL's drive to educate Malaysians on the benefits of preventive health screening. To make a pledge, visit the dedicated PHKL cancer website . For more information on PHKL's screening packages, visit the following links:

Celebrating Cancer Survivors

On June 29, 2024, PHKL will host a brunch and sharing session for cancer survivors and their caregivers in conjunction with the annual Cancer Survivor Day celebrated globally. The inaugural event at PHKL honours the survivors' courage and resilience, offering them an opportunity to connect and share their journeys, as well as draw inspiration for life after cancer. Each attendee will receive a customised greeting card and gift.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has long been a cornerstone of exceptional care and innovative medical technology in the city. For example, PHKL's Patient Navigator Service is a complimentary support system dedicated to assisting cancer patients and their families throughout their care journey. Our trained Patient Navigator Team provides essential support and strives to improve patients' quality of life. This service is designed to alleviate the uncertainties and fears associated with cancer treatment, ensuring that patients can focus on recovery.

In celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, PHKL reaffirms its commitment to excellence, offering world-class healthcare services, cutting-edge treatments, and a legacy of compassionate care.

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For 5 decades now, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has remained the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly dedicated to delivering exceptional care and accessible cutting-edge technology to patients from all walks of life. Our journey began in 1974, with just 68 beds and a team of 20 medical specialists. Fast forward to the present day, we stand as a healthcare icon, operating 380 beds and home to over 200 consultants, each specialising in diverse medical and surgical disciplines.

At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide quality healthcare services while fostering clinical research and trials. We take pride in championing clinical excellence, service quality, and operational efficiency. Our pursuit of excellence has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we are honoured to hold certification as a Baby Friendly Hospital and a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur reaffirms its role as a pillar of the city, offering world-class healthcare services, innovative treatments, and a legacy of excellence.

