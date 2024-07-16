Tiger Brokers Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exclusive Appreciation Event in Singapore

Over 200 attendees were treated to an evening of roaring fun at Jewel's Cloud 9 Piazza, which included a lightshow, Tiger Brokers themed cocktails, "Tygo" customisable avatars and free-flow of refreshments. Also in attendance was Wu Tianhua, Founder and CEO of Tiger Brokers, Ian Leong, CEO of Tiger Brokers Singapore and Soros Fund Management Co-Founder and famed American investor Jim Rogers.

In his keynote address, Wu shared: "Today, investing and trading have transformed significantly. In the past, investors filled out trades on paper forms; now, technology has revolutionised this process. At Tiger Brokers, we embrace advanced technology to simplify investing for modern investors, attracting a younger demographic and driving future growth in trading."

"We started Tiger Brokers with a mission, to build a platform that prioritises our users and creates incremental value for them. 'Customer First' is not just a tagline; it is our promise and our practice. We've come a long way since, and the team remains steadfast in innovating new products and enhancing features to meet local demands, ensuring our users consistently have access to the most advanced, efficient, and user-friendly tools available," he continued.

Since setting up HQ in Singapore in 2020, Singaporeans traders now represent the largest share in the group's total funded clients. Over half of monthly trading clients hail from Singapore, making it the most active region, surpassing Hong Kong, the US, Australia and New Zealand. Tiger Brokers has seen a compound annual growth rate of 539% in local account openings since entering the Singapore market, with one third of Singaporean residents having used Tiger Trade. Tiger Brokers was the first amongst local fintech brokers to reach a milestone of one million users.

Tiger Brokers Singapore today releases its inaugural study, providing insight into Singapore's traders.

In terms of Singaporean users on Tiger Brokers, over three in five (64%) are male, and under two in five (36%) are female. The majority of traders are Millennials aged 28 to 37, which make up two in five (39%) of users, followed by Gen Zs aged 18 to 27 (24%), and Gen X-ers aged 38-47 (20%). Baby Boomers aged 48 to 57 make up one in ten (11%) of users, and those aged 58 comprise around 6%. The introduction of the Tiger BOSS Debit Card earlier this year was an example of how Tiger products cater to different ages.

When it comes to the time of day users are most active, it appears Singaporean traders and investors are busiest in the late afternoon, with a quarter (25%) logging into the platform. This is followed closely by early afternoon and late morning (both 22%) and early morning (16%). The least popular time of day is at noon (15%).

The top ten most traded NASDAQ / NYSE stocks in Singapore unsurprisingly consist of six of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, with Tesla emerging as the most popular, followed by Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft and Amazon. Nio Inc and Alibaba are also popular stocks amongst Singaporean traders, as are Palantir Technologies and AMD.

The popularity of these stocks are reflected in the top five most popular industries Singaporean traders are in, which are automotive manufacturing, semiconductor products, applications software, computer hardware and interactive media and services.

Ian Leong, CEO of Tiger Brokers Singapore shared: "We are so immensely proud of the milestones we've achieved since entering the Singapore market. Our laser sharp focus in harnessing the power of technology to understand the market, deliver a wide range of products, as well as expanding into institutional businesses has allowed Tiger Brokers to redefine the landscape of financial services, and empower Singaporean investors. We look forward to many more milestones to come, as we continue to develop our offerings to retail and institutional investors alike, creating wealth for all."

Other than securities trading, Tiger Brokers wealth management offerings cater to various risk preferences and goals, including money market funds, bond funds, and ETFs. In Singapore the "Tiger Vault '' cash management tool has seen an AUM growth of 21% y-o-y and seen its users grow by 154% y-o-y, a testament to its popularity, with its low threshold, stable returns and flexibility. The brokerage is now looking to institutional businesses, to improve asset and wealth management and client relationship management efficiency.

