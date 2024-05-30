Tigermed Advances Clinical Data Management with Veeva Vault EDC

Modern EDC streamlines key processes to accelerate study builds and make mid-study amendments with no downtime

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), the global leader in cloud solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Tigermed") has selected Veeva Vault EDC as its technology foundation for modern electronic data capture (EDC). With Vault EDC, Tigermed can simplify complex data management for faster study builds and mid-study amendments with zero downtime. The improvements can significantly advance Tigermed's clinical data management for the benefit of its customers and the industry.

"We are delighted to partner with Veeva, advancing our operations to help sponsors more efficiently manage clinical trials and deliver on their commitments to the industry and patients faster," said Ms. Gu Peili, vice president, head of data management at Tigermed, "In recent years, rapid progress has been made in the digitization of clinical trials and EDC in particular, as there have been profound changes in the overseas markets. As a leading CRO, Tigermed keeps investing in new technology, and adopting Veeva Vault EDC will help us to consistently deliver the best experience to our clients around the globe."

Tigermed is a leading provider of integrated research and development solutions for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. As EDC plays an important role in today's clinical trials, Tigermed's adoption of Vault EDC will help manage the increasing complexity of trials more efficiently while improving data quality and study execution.

"We're proud to partner with Tigermed and drive faster, more effective trials," said Juliana Lu, senior director, R&D and quality and China country lead at Veeva. "With Veeva Vault EDC, Tigermed can deliver more efficient data management services, including higher data quality, lower costs, and a better user experience for research sites. This can help accelerate the development and launch of new drugs to improve patient health."

Veeva Vault EDC is part of the Veeva Clinical Platform, the most complete and connected solution to meet the needs of patients, sites, and sponsors. Eight of the top 20 biopharmas and two of the top six global CROs have standardized on Vault EDC to manage future clinical trials. To learn why more companies are adopting Vault EDC, visit veeva.com/WhySwitchtoVaultEDC .

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation , Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com .

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

SOURCE Veeva Systems