Timed with the Canton Fair, Connexion ShenZhen 2026 Unveils Major Fourth-Edition Upgrades as a Greater Bay Area Mega Sourcing Event

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks one of China's most important sourcing seasons, as global buyers travel to South China for the Canton Fair. This year, why not begin the journey just a short distance away in Shenzhen? From October 13-15, 2026, the fourth Connexion ShenZhen, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd, will take place at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in the same October sourcing window as Canton Fair Phase 1, inviting international visitors to stop in Shenzhen before continuing to Guangzhou and add more suppliers, categories and business opportunities to their South China itinerary. As a one-stop mega sourcing event serving the Greater Bay Area, the show will span 200,000 square meters across nine halls, bringing together 2,000+ exhibitors, 150,000+ professional visitors, two themed exhibitions and ten key sectors covering food and beverage, hospitality, furniture, health, lifestyle, machinery and electronics. Major fourth-edition upgrades include the launch of a dedicated Machinery & Electronic Equipment Themed Exhibition, more than 100 forums, product launches and business-matching activities, an English-language visitor app, and a limited Overseas Buyer Dual-City Package offering accommodation, transport and onsite support. Stop by Shenzhen, then continue to the Canton Fair - and make your South China sourcing journey broader, easier and more productive.

The platform is designed to help buyers compare products, production capabilities, commercial equipment and end-use solutions in one efficient visit - from ingredients and manufacturing through to retail, hospitality and smart commercial applications.

Two Themed Exhibitions, Ten Key Sectors, Endless Opportunities

The Catering, Hotel, Furniture, Health and Lifestyle Themed Exhibition will cover catering food, coffee and tea; hospitality products and design; commercial space and cross-border e-commerce; natural products and health ingredients; and urban lifestyle, gifts and market concepts. These categories will serve buyers across hospitality, foodservice, wellness, retail, interior projects and lifestyle distribution.

The newly added Machinery & Electronic Equipment Themed Exhibition will extend the sourcing journey into food processing and packaging; catering equipment; electronics and electrical appliances; cleaning and property management; and lighting, intelligent systems and smart hotel solutions. It will give international buyers more ways to source across production, commercial operations and customer-facing applications - particularly in fast-growing markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Belt and Road economies.

Stop by Connexion Shenzhen and continue to Canton Fair

The new October schedule creates a practical dual-city itinerary for global buyers. Visitors can begin in Shenzhen on October 13-15 to meet suppliers and explore South China's manufacturing and commercial innovation ecosystem, then continue to Guangzhou for Canton Fair Phase 1. By linking two major sourcing stops in one trip, the route is designed to broaden supplier discovery while helping buyers make better use of their time and travel budget in the Greater Bay Area.

Qualified overseas professional buyers may also apply for the limited Overseas Buyer Dual-City Package. Subject to application review and final confirmation, approved buyers can receive a one-night hotel stay with breakfast, hotel-to-venue transport, an onward shuttle from Shenzhen to Guangzhou or the Canton Fair area, VIP Lounge access, a business lunch and business matchmaking support. Applications close on September 24, 2026, and availability is limited.

An official app built for overseas visitors

The official English-language Connexion ShenZhen app is now available as a practical visitor tool. Overseas buyers can use it to browse show information, exhibitors, products and categories; check hall maps and concurrent events; access tickets, transport and visitor services; and plan their onsite route before arrival. Visitors can search "Connexion ShenZhen" on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Beyond the exhibition floor, more than 100 forums, competitions, special showcases, product launches, markets and business-matching activities are planned. The program will help buyers identify emerging trends, meet selected suppliers and explore new products and commercial applications across hospitality, lifestyle, machinery and electronics.

Connexion ShenZhen's international reach continues to grow. The 2025 edition welcomed overseas visitors from 117 countries and regions, demonstrating the platform's potential for cross-border trade and supplier-buyer connections. With the earlier show dates, the Canton Fair alignment, the new machinery and electronics offering and upgraded English-language services, the 2026 edition is positioned to deliver an even more productive sourcing experience for global professionals.

Plan your visit

Official website: www.connexion.cn/en/

Visitor registration: Register for a free visitor ticket

Overseas Buyer Dual-City Package: View the overseas landing page

About Connexion ShenZhen

Connexion ShenZhen is a flagship one-stop sourcing platform in South China organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. The event connects catering, hotel, furniture, health, lifestyle, machinery and electronic equipment industries, bringing together suppliers, buyers, brands and professional communities from China and overseas. The fourth edition will take place from October 13 to 15, 2026, at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

SOURCE Informa Markets Sinoexpo