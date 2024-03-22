TJI Sponsors "Tech for Good Film Festival" Nurtures Local Youth Art Talents & Promotes Women Empowerment

HONG KONG, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tam Jai International Co. Limited ("TJI" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 2217), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, is pleased to sponsor the inaugural "Youth Co-creation for Producing Soft Si-Fi Short Film" (學生編導共創輕科幻影片計劃) of the "Tech for Good Film Festival", supporting the student microfilm production "Cyber Pot (鴛鴦鍋)" and other activities including public screenings and application for international film awards. The initiative seeks to foster the growth and development of young local talent in film and television arts, promote art appreciation, as well as advocate sustainable development in aspects such as Women Empowerment, Cross-generation Fun and Inclusive Community.

Mr. Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, officiates the opening ceremony of the "Tech For Good Film Festival" (PRNewsfoto/Tam Jai International Co. Limited)

Asia Showalker Association, organiser of the "Tech for Good Film Festival", has collaborated with TJI and South Korea's SciFian Festa for the first time to present the "Fight for Show - Future: Micro Film Festival & Changemakers Roundtable" today and tomorrow at the Louis Koo Cinema, Hong Kong Arts Centre. Including the premiere of the Group-supported micro film "Dual-flavored Hotpot (鴛鴦鍋)", the campaign features a curated selection of nine soft science and fantasy works by young film directors from Hong Kong and South Korea, to be followed by six cross-sector dialogues among leaders from business, academia and cultural and creative industries, to discuss technology, culture, and society related topics. Mr. Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tam Jai International, was the officiating guest of the opening ceremony, and Ms. Ming Chan, the Group's Corporate Communications Director shared the company's experience in empowering women and promoting upward mobility of young people at the seminar titled "Changemakers Roundtable: How the Cultural Industry Promotes Empowerment of Women and Youth".

Mr. Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tam Jai International, said, "We are delighted to provide a platform for local young people through this initiative to showcase their creativity and talents in filmmaking and help promote sustainable development with captivating stories encompassing innovative technological elements. Our frontline staff shine at work, capturing the hearts of people with their dedication and positive image. The microfilm they took part in this time tells the story of a mother and daughter realising their cross-generation dream, bringing out the message of women empowerment. It also profoundly embodies the Group's 'Uplifting People' philosophy, exemplifying its active efforts over the years to empower women, support employees in achieving career and personal growth, and inspire them to become their better selves. Looking ahead, the Group will remain committed to creating shared value for employees and partners, and contributing to building a sustainable society."

Set in future Hong Kong, the microfilm "Cyber Pot (鴛鴦鍋) tells the story about a mother and daughter joining a star search contest to chase their dreams. The film, exploring the theme of women empowerment, features various singing and dancing scenes, with technological elements, such as the metaverse and artificial intelligence, incorporated. Three TamJai's frontline staff (aka Jeh Jeh) joined the cast, including Choi Yin (彩燕姐) from the "TamJai Girl Group", who played the lead role of the mother. She engaged in fascinating interactions with the daughter and displayed her remarkable singing and dancing talents throughout the film. During the performance session of the opening ceremony, two of the TamJai Jeh Jehs showcased their impressive dancing skills, bringing to life the dancing scenes from the film and allowing the audience to experience the passion of TamJai Jeh Jeh as they chase their dreams.

The "Tech For Good Film Festival", organised by the Asia Showalker Association, is the first large-scale sci-fi film festival in Hong Kong, targeting mainly young people and audiences who love Hong Kong movies. Through sci-fi films and diverse curatorial methods, including master classes, workshops, movie appreciation activities, cross-border study and exchange tours, etc., the film festival prompts the community to "reimagine" Hong Kong's future, and empowers young people to lead in creation and drive development of sustainable lifestyles and an inclusive society via promoting cross-sectoral and cross-cultural cooperation and communication. In addition to the "Little Giant Awards" (小巨人獎) short film competition, the festival also entails the "Youth Co-creation for Producing Soft Si-Fi Short Film", which sponsors talented student teams to produce microfilms on five specific sustainable development topics, namely Green Life, Cross-Generation Fun, Inclusive Community, People of Differences, and Diversity.

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited (HKEX: 2217)

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 200 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore and Japan, with plans to enter the Australian and the Philippine markets through joint venture and/or franchising arrangements. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and the addition of the Japanese udon brand, Marugame Seimen, through franchise in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe. The Group has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 02217.HK) since October 2021.

