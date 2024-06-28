TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Be World's Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees And Over 500 Side Events

As the world's largest and most prominent crypto and blockchain event, TOKEN2049 is set to break all records for its 2024 edition

Taking over Singapore and the entirety of the Marina Bay Sands, TOKEN2049 promises its most immersive festival experience unlike any other before seen

Speaker highlights include Binance CEO Richard Teng ; Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko ; prolific entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan ; whistleblower Edward Snowden ; Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes; Schelling AI Founder Emad Mostaque and many more

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 , the world's largest crypto event, announced its first batch of headline speakers and prominent title sponsors ahead of its eagerly anticipated return to Singapore. TOKEN2049 will take place from 18-19 September 2024 at Marina Bay Sands , ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race weekend.

Set to welcome 20,000 attendees from over 150 countries, TOKEN2049 will return to Singapore once more, converging industry leaders and global cultural icons alike in Asia's leading economic hub to share what's ahead for the zeitgeist. Following its record-breaking success in 2023, this year's TOKEN2049 features a densely packed week of over 500 side events taking place from 16-22 September throughout the city-state. With 90 percent of exhibition space already sold out amid unprecedented demand, TOKEN2049 ticket prices will increase today, 28 June at 11:59 PM (GMT+8).

This year's TOKEN2049 Singapore will immerse participants in a festival experience unlike any other. A plethora of activities will merge next-generation Web3 technologies with endless entertainment across four floors of the conference venue. The show floors will be densely packed with interactive VR zones and immersive AI art experiences, an indoor rock climbing monolith, competition-grade padel, cage football and mixed martial arts – just a selection from a range of other activities to be discovered during the event dates. TOKEN2049 will be more than an event, promising an environment where entertainment and learning coexist. The city of Singapore will be marked by the TOKEN2049 community, as thousands of participants are transported around Singapore in TOKEN2049-branded buses and Singapore's iconic pedalled trishaws, ensuring participants can navigate the festival week with ease and style.

Making its debut is TOKEN2049's new startup competition , which will unveil the next generation of Web3 projects as they emerge from stealth. Hundreds of aspiring applicants will be rigorously evaluated, with only the top 10 most innovative projects selected to pitch on the global stage, showcasing their innovations for the first time.

In gearing up for the event's largest and most immersive iteration to date, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said: "TOKEN2049 has always been a global platform that brings together ideas, technology and culture to inspire and to entertain. This year we are reimagining the conference experience from the ground up, creating a spectacle unlike any other. With 20,000 attendees and more than 500 side events throughout the week, we are confident that TOKEN2049 Singapore will surpass all expectations of what one would expect of an event. Ticketing and exhibition demand has already surpassed all previous records, we are only at the beginning of what promises to be the most consequential Web3 event in the world. We look forward to sharing more exciting updates as we get closer to the event."

The first round of over 200 confirmed speakers includes Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Anatoly Yakovenko, Founder of Solana; Balaji Srinivasan, Founder, Investor and Author of The Network State; whistleblower Edward Snowden; Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom; Emad Mostaque, Founder of Schelling AI, with more industry leaders to be unveiled in the months following.

TOKEN2049 Singapore's title sponsors include OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company; BingX, a leading crypto exchange and official partner of Chelsea FC; TRON DAO, empowering decentralised commerce and community for every human on the planet; DWF Labs, the new generation Web3 investor and market maker; Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, and Bullish, one of the fastest-growing, regulated digital asset exchanges.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

