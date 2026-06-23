Toku Powers Glovo's Sales Operations Across Four European Markets

Deployment marks the go-live of an enterprise agreement announced earlier in February 2026, with plans to extend coverage across a further 18 markets.

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku, Asia Pacific's leading AI-powered 360° customer experience platform, deployed its solution for Glovo, one of Europe's leading on-demand platforms, supporting sales operations across Spain, Italy, Romania and Portugal. Agents across these four markets now handle partner conversations through Toku, directly within Salesforce.

Madrid, Spain. June 1, 2022. Glovo courier. A cyclist delivery man with a yellow backpack rides bike down a city street, delivering food to a customer. Urban fast food. Delivering order to client.

The go-live represents the first phase of a broader enterprise agreement between Glovo and Toku announced earlier in February 2026, which covers an initial scope of four European countries with plans to extend to a further 18 markets as the partnership progresses.

As Glovo continues to scale across diverse markets, Toku provides a unified operating layer that helps teams standardise customer-facing workflows while adapting to local, connectivity and operational requirements. By embedding contact centre capabilities directly into Salesforce, Glovo's teams can manage calls, capture outcomes and access operational insights from a single interface, reducing manual processes and enabling more efficient collaboration across markets.

Turning Complexity into Competitive Advantage

Toku's platform is built to absorb complexity, enabling fast-growing digital platforms to scale their customer-facing operations through a single interface.

"This deployment demonstrates the growing need for enterprises to simplify operations as they expand across increasingly complex markets," said Thomas Laboulle, Founder & CEO of Toku Ltd. "Companies like Glovo operate across markets with distinct regulatory and customer engagement requirements. Our role is to remove that operational complexity behind the scenes, so their teams can scale more efficiently and focus on better experiences for their partners. We look forward to supporting Glovo's continued growth."

The Glovo partnership follows Toku's growing presence in markets where enterprises face similar operational challenges, building on earlier deployments with PedidosYa in Latin America and a growing customer base across the Middle East. This also underscores Toku's ability to support enterprise customers in complex, multi-market environments where fragmented infrastructure has historically constrained customer engagement solutions.

"Our partners are at the core of our business, and we are committed to handling their requests with the utmost speed and care. Integrating this new platform into Salesforce enables our team to make direct calls and log tasks automatically, significantly boosting productivity. This efficiency allows us to scale operations and resolve every issue promptly, keeping our focus squarely on providing the right support." said Ferran Casulleras, Commercial Director at Glovo.

With these initial four markets now live and 18 more in scope, Toku and Glovo are positioned to build on this foundation as the partnership expands.

For more information, visit toku.co.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku Ltd. (SGX Catalist: TKU) is a cloud-native, AI-powered customer experience platform purpose-built for enterprises operating in complex, multi-market environments. With deep roots in the APAC region and an expanding global footprint, Toku's modular 360° CX Platform orchestrates customer interactions across voice, chat, email and digital channels while managing regulatory, linguistic and infrastructure complexity at scale.

Built on end-to-end ownership of its technology stack, from carrier-grade connectivity to AI applications, Toku delivers enterprise-grade security, reliability and deployment flexibility in commercial cloud, private data centres and hybrid environments. Its AI capabilities include transcription, summarisation, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics and governed virtual agents, designed to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and customer data.

Trusted by leading enterprises and public-sector organisations, Toku helps organisations streamline operations, scale customer engagement and deliver consistent experiences in fragmented markets worldwide.

For more information about Toku, visit toku.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Toku's expansion plans and business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Toku undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Sponsor's Statement

Toku Ltd. (the "Company") was listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") on 22 January 2026. The initial public offering of the Company was sponsored by PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor").

This press release has been reviewed by the Sponsor. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this press release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this press release.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Ng Shi Qing, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Collyer Quay Centre, Singapore 049318, [email protected].

SOURCE Toku