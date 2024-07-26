Tokyo Festival Executive Committee Offers Special Tours for Visitors to Enjoy Leading Japanese Contemporary Theater

TOKYO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Festival Executive Committee has announced that it will offer overseas visitors the following special tours in September. The tours are designed to promote the appeal of contemporary performing arts and the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre -- one of Japan's leading theaters -- abroad.

*Advance booking is required for all tours.

1. A guided tour in English by shuttle taxi for Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre's Kinoshita-Kabuki "Sannin Kichisa Kuruwa no Hatsugai" (a story about three thieves), taking visitors around famous sites in old Edo where the play is set and which are linked to the play. The tour includes a ticket to performance.

2. Before the following program, there will be a lecture explaining not only the details and storyline of the work but also its background and concept, as well as topics such as the Tokyo Festival and Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre. English subtitles are available for the performance.

-Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre Presents Kinoshita-Kabuki "Sannin Kichisa Kuruwa no Hatsugai" / pre-performance lecture in English

-chelfitsch & Dai Fujikura with Ensemble Nomad "Metamorphosis of a Living Room" / pre-performance lecture in English

-NORUHA "Virtual Disorder" / pre-performance lecture in English

-CONDORS Outdoor Performance "Let's Turn the Table" / pre-performance lecture in English, Korean and Chinese

3. Exploration of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre not only introduces the performing arts but also conveys the appeal of the theater building, designed by leading Japanese architect Yoshinobu Ashihara. The tour will be conducted in English, Korean and Chinese.

Details: https://tokyo-festival.jp/2024/discover-tour

About Tokyo Festival

The Tokyo Festival is a comprehensive urban arts festival held every fall around Tokyo's Toshima City, centering on the Ikebukuro area, which aims to connect with the world through Tokyo's rich and diverse arts and culture scenes. The festival 2024 will be held in September 2024.

Tokyo Festival 2024 outline

Organizers:

Tokyo Festival Executive Committee (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture <Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre & Arts Council Tokyo> Tokyo Metropolitan Government) / Japan Arts Council / Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

Sponsored by Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.

Japan Cultural Expo 2.0 in 2024 Fiscal Year

In cooperation with Toshima City, SEIBU RAILWAY Co., Ltd., TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.

SOURCE Tokyo Festival Executive Committee