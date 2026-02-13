[TOKYO REDEFINED] Just 60 Minutes from the City Core. Journey Through Tokyo's "Mountain Side" - The Gateway to Mt. Fuji.

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Mountain Side DMC Launches Premium E-Bike Tours and Authentic "Sacred Mountain & Shukubo (Pilgrim Lodging) Experiences" for the Luxury Market.

Tokyo Mountain Side DMC Inc. (hereinafter "TMS DMC") announces the full-scale launch of its "Adventure Travel (AT)" programs for travel agents and MICE planners, integrating state-of-the-art E-Bikes with deep regional cultural resources.

Leveraging a strategic location just 60 minutes from Shinjuku, this area boasts the headwaters of the Tama River, sacred mountains with over a millennia of history, and a direct route to Mt. Fuji. We propose a new, compelling destination for the inbound luxury market, transforming Tokyo from a place to merely "pass through" into a place to "stay and deepen the experience."

1. Concept: Adventure Travel that Transforms Movement into a "Narrative"

Our products meet all the high-value criteria for Adventure Travel (AT), seamlessly integrating unique terrain, deep history, and gastronomy.

Unrivaled Accessibility : Inviting guests to "Deep Tokyo" within a mere 60-minute radius of the city center.

: Inviting guests to "Deep Tokyo" within a mere 60-minute radius of the city center. Gateway to Mt. Fuji: Establishing a strategic base for stay-type tourism. Guests stay in Tokyo's Mountain Side (Nishitama/Hachioji area) and depart for the Yamanashi/Mt. Fuji area the following day.

2. The Three Core Pillars of TMS DMC

【Nature Areas】 Ome, Okutama, Akiruno, Hachioji. An expansive field boasting overwhelming greenery despite its immediate proximity to the metropolis.

【Cultural Content】

Gastronomy : Rare Okutama Wasabi farming and Ozawa Sake Brewery (founded over 300 years ago).

: Rare Okutama Wasabi farming and Ozawa Sake Brewery (founded over 300 years ago). Tradition & Spirituality: Sawai Textile (traditional weaving), Hachioji Geisha culture, Musashi Mitake Shrine's "Oshi" (priest) Pilgrim Lodgings (Shukubo), and Shugendo (mountain asceticism practices).

【Activities】

Sacred Pilgrimages : Mt. Mitake (Musashi Mitake Shrine), Mt. Takao (Yakuoin Temple), Mt. Oyama (Afuri Shrine).

: Mt. Mitake (Musashi Mitake Shrine), Mt. Takao (Yakuoin Temple), Mt. Oyama (Afuri Shrine). Experiences: Fly fishing, cycling, kayaking, and rafting in pristine waters.

3. Primary Tour Lineup (High-End/Luxury Focus)

A. Mt. Mitake Premium Spiritual Tour

Exclusive experiences in a mountain sanctuary where 1,000 years of faith still breathe.

【 1-Day Program】 Formal worship at the main altar of Musashi Mitake Shrine, a locally sourced "farm-to-table" lunch at an authentic Oshi Shukubo (pilgrim lodging) including dialogue with the resident Oshi priest, followed by hiking to the Inner Sanctuary (Oku-no-in).

Formal worship at the main altar of Musashi Mitake Shrine, a locally sourced "farm-to-table" lunch at an authentic Oshi Shukubo (pilgrim lodging) including dialogue with the resident Oshi priest, followed by hiking to the Inner Sanctuary (Oku-no-in). 【2-Day Program】 Day 1 includes touring the moss-covered "Rock Garden" and overnighting at a traditional Shukubo. Day 2 features an early morning prayer ceremony, followed by a full-scale hike up Mt. Odake carrying a special bento lunch prepared by the Shukubo's landlady (Okami).

B. Premium E-Bike Tours (Fully Supported)

All tours are accompanied by a support car for comfort and safety.

Haneda - Hamura Cycling Tour (2 Days): JPY 275,000 (incl. tax / pp) A 56km historical journey tracing the Tama River upstream from Haneda Airport area, visiting industrial heritage sites and registered tangible cultural properties like Ishikawa Sake Brewery.

A 56km historical journey tracing the Tama River upstream from Haneda Airport area, visiting industrial heritage sites and registered tangible cultural properties like Ishikawa Sake Brewery. Hinohara Village Cycling Tour (Day Trip): JPY 132,000 (incl. tax / pp) An immersive 30km "Bike & Hike" experience enjoying "Hossawa Falls" (Japan's Top 100 Waterfalls) and the dramatic, narrow gorge of "Kanoto Rock."

Benefits for B2B Partners

One-Stop Operation: We manage everything completely: latest model E-Bikes, support vehicles, multilingual professional guides, and all accommodation/dining reservations.

We manage everything completely: latest model E-Bikes, support vehicles, multilingual professional guides, and all accommodation/dining reservations. Reliability & Exclusive Access: We provide accurate regional information based on strict guidelines and guarantee special access through unique, established partnerships with local shrines, temples, and master artisans.

We provide accurate regional information based on strict guidelines and guarantee special access through unique, established partnerships with local shrines, temples, and master artisans. Sustainable Proposals: We offer itineraries that align with corporate SDGs policies, directly contributing to regional cultural preservation and forest conservation efforts.

Organization Overview

Name: Tokyo Mountain Side DMC Official Website: https://mt-tokyo.com

【Contact Information for Inquiries】

Tokyo YAMAGAWA DMC Attn: Mr. Morooka / Mr. Murano Email: [[email protected]]

SOURCE Tokyo Mountain Side DMC Inc.